(UPI)   Hurricane season doesn't officially start until Monday, but we could have our third named storm before then because 2020 is just bound and determined to answer the question, "What else could go wrong?"   (upi.com) divider line
3
soupafi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

Is this level 7 or 8 of Jumanji... I mean 2020?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Doctor Don actually does go through with that nuke test.

/poe's law for 4 years, so don't tell me it's impossible, m'kay?!?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm putting my money on "Hot Hail".
 
