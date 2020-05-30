 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Watch Bob and Doug launch into the Expanse at 3:22 PM ET after being quarantined from the protomolecule. SpaceX's coverage starts at about T minus 4 hours. Hopefully NASA can appease the weather gods or try SCE to AUX
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Take off, eh?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hosers!

Hope they get to launch this time.  This is fairly exciting (to me at least)
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope the weather cooperates, but if it doesn't I'm excited to watch the prelaunch again
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
not sure I need the whole 3 hour pre-launch show again.. but.. Let's go eh!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
According to the weather model i give it 20%
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

solokumba: According to the weather model i give it 20%


If they don't go today, they get a shot tomorrow, and then that's it for a while, right? Seems like I heard that the other day anyway
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like typical Orlando weather today. Who's the idiot that scheduled this thing after noon?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is interesting. It seems a lot of the rules are built around avoiding static discharge situations and/or attracting lightning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: Looks like typical Orlando weather today. Who's the idiot that scheduled this thing after noon?


The flight director that launched the first bit of the ISS (Zarya) on a proton rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome on November 20 1998.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm jealous of these guys.  They picked a great day to leave the Earth.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

solokumba: According to the weather model i give it 20%


The fresh weather update has a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the launch window 70% the hour before and 80% hour after...

still doesn't look good, but I bet they're gonna try like they did the other day.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Launch or no launch, it still looks like a nice day in Florida.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Gotta go. Time to be a pioneer."
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: Looks like typical Orlando weather today. Who's the idiot that scheduled this thing after noon?


Johannes Kepler
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldRod: solokumba: According to the weather model i give it 20%

If they don't go today, they get a shot tomorrow, and then that's it for a while, right? Seems like I heard that the other day anyway


I think Tuesday is the next window if they don't get it off this weekend.  ISS has a weird orbit so the chances are strangely spaced out.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldRod: Hosers!

Hope they get to launch this time.  This is fairly exciting (to me at least)


Oh it's real exciting! But probably won't happen today, and they're already giving tomorrow's launch a 60% chance of happening.
But the astronauts are suited up, and maybe, just maybe, they'll get a little window of opportunity.

*sets alarm on phone*
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well they're up in the tower now with numbered space ninjas or whatever they are.  I haven't heard any weather update beyond 50/50 shot.  Guess we'll see.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just watching these guys climb into the cabin... And thinking back to the Apollo missions. The command modules back then were basically Steampunk compared to this thing.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to see that Ladder was able to make it for this launch.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's do this!!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nabb1: I'm jealous of these guys.  They picked a great day to leave the Earth.


https://twitter.com/joroulette/status​/​1266767193980755968

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weather is still iffy...
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geom_00: The weather is still iffy...


T -1hr update coming.  Last I heard weather is presently no go but they think it MIGHT improve.  We'll see.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread should have gone live three hours ago.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: This thread should have gone live three hours ago.


That's affirm
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One hour and still go for launch!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Take off, eh?


I'll steamroller you!
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooo I'm excited for this!

Rocket ships bring out my inner 5 year old like nothing else.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpaceX usually doesn't have a go/no go poll right?
 
soupafi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Looks like typical Orlando weather today. Who's the idiot that scheduled this thing after noon?


How the space station will pass over the cape?
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

soupafi: SpaceX usually doesn't have a go/no go poll right?


They don't call it out on countdown net, but it is done in the background.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Oooo I'm excited for this!

Rocket ships bring out my inner 5 year old like nothing else.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Spaceship!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Go for prop load
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Go for prop load


Let's hope the weather keeps it a go!!
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Go for prop load


prop.load(inputStream);
 
soupafi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I got a feeling we're going today gents.
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ok, time for a meatball or worm poll.

Smart for meatball.
Funny for worm.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bossmang Elon tenye diye gut, subby.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
wooo go weather
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Go for weather!!!
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Weather currently GO!  Stay that way, stupid Florida.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where
Kittypie070
Whe
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Go for prop load!
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Only about three hours late there Fark.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That Christian David guy from NASA is terrible at jokes.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm really glad that I'm not at work for this one!!
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Crew access arm retracting
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
70% go weather wise.. hunh.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There goes the arm
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gantry moved back.
 
