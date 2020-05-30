 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Grown adult hasn't yet grasped the concept of candles
53
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grown adult hasn't yet grasped the concept of tabloids.
 
Sachlpch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only reason to click the link is to see an airhead blonde.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I honestly had a moment where I thought this was another story about Trump.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: I honestly had a moment where I thought this was another story about Trump.


This.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to me, she lives her life like some sort of object in a flow of air....
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real story here for me is that she is pissed about having to shell out two bits for another candle.

/Oh, right--this is across the pond.  Twenty pence, guv'nor.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sachlpch: The only reason to click the link is to see an airhead blonde.


She's perfect for a position in the Trump administration.  He loves dumb blondes.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the headline, I was expecting the last paragraph of the article being an admonishment from a surgeon to never use anything without a flared base.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering most of the readers of the Mirror welcome the solution to a mystery that has plagued them also for decades.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol at half of the p0sters with chapped ass TDS.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, FARK has introduced me to a level of stupid that I was previously unaware existed.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

penetrating_virga: Lol at half of the p0sters with chapped ass TDS.


You'll get over it, snowflake.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Light candle, wax disappears, can't explain that
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until she hears what happened to all that food she ate.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, she burned it. That's not where I expected the candle to disappear to.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: Once again, FARK has introduced me to a level of stupid that I was previously unaware existed.


And then there's the idiot in the article too!
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she didn't have blonde roots.  WTF!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sachlpch: The only reason to click the link is to see an airhead blonde.


Who is cute and stupid.

That is a nice combo, if you're not looking for a wife.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well she should never be allowed to use fire again.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My brother was telling me about a time he and his wife went shopping and she bought one of those lamps that turn on when you touch it. As soon as they got back to their car, she started to open the box. When my brother asked her what she was doing, she said she wanted to try it out. He pointed out that it would need to be plugged in and she said "No, it's a touch lamp." He just told her to stop and think about it for a second.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She's English, so I'm going to assume she was drunk.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: penetrating_virga: Lol at half of the p0sters with chapped ass TDS.

You'll get over it, snowflake.


Is that your go to insult? It's really getting old.

lol... snowflake. Welcome to 2002.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought she used it for pain and pleasure.

Alas, turns out she got her education where Nigel Farage did.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's sweet.  Does playing "Got Your Nose!" still amaze her?  I hope that there are adults monitoring the nursery school kids to discourage their aggressively cruel sport of messing with her mind.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


F**king candles, how do they work?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My wife used to make candles disappear.
Magically, they would reappear, butt scented.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's going on here?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I came in here fully expecting that the "candle" would turn out to be a dildo bought at a weird craft fair.

The actual reason is somehow more baffling.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LaChanz: My brother was telling me about a time he and his wife went shopping and she bought one of those lamps that turn on when you touch it. As soon as they got back to their car, she started to open the box. When my brother asked her what she was doing, she said she wanted to try it out. He pointed out that it would need to be plugged in and she said "No, it's a touch lamp." He just told her to stop and think about it for a second.


My ex-wife burned jiffypop she turns on the fire and just waits. So it just burned. LOL. OMG. I'm so glad that relationship didn't work .
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Really hope it's a garden plant nursery she's teaching at.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 286x220]

What's going on here?


she DID use it as a dildo!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lycanth: Once again, FARK has introduced me to a level of stupid that I was previously unaware existed.


Guess we should start a vaccine or mask thread for you then. Don't forget to bring popcorn.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LaChanz: NuclearPenguins: penetrating_virga: Lol at half of the p0sters with chapped ass TDS.

You'll get over it, snowflake.

Is that your go to insult? It's really getting old.

lol... snowflake. Welcome to 2002.


Your timeline is way, way off gramps

Here's a nickel, go buy a loaf of bread
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe she grew up with those damned fake tea candles with button batteries?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 552x414]


I saw a cookie flavor a few months back, and it was something like "moonlight".

WTF does moonlight taste like?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like the two of them have a combustible relationship.
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How does something this stupid rise to the attention of a 'reporter' at an awful tabloid? Did someone call the paper? Trolling social media?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She spent hours trying to figure it out until a light bulb went off in her head and she got pissed about that too.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 552x414]


You'll have to buy the beads to find out!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 552x414]

I saw a cookie flavor a few months back, and it was something like "moonlight".

WTF does moonlight taste like?


A bland sunbeam.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 552x414]


Burnt steak, from what I hear.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OK. So how is this even seen as anything anyone else would give a flying fark about, let alone be "news"?

I mean, was there a press release about a candle being used? Does this woman have her own press agent?

What was the conversation like in the Mirror's editorial room?

"Sir, we've got reports of mass rioting going on in Minnesota."

Editor: "Wait! There's this story that just came in about a woman who used up a candle. STOP EVERYTHING! Rewrite Page One!!!!"
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Brits invented tabloids. For this they should be punished.
 
AeAe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 552x414]


I'm guessing sweaty rectum and black licorice
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mr Show - Josh Fenderman
Youtube O6fez3AHUzQ
 
MasterPython
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 552x414]


Apparently when you bring stuff back inside after a space walk it smells burnt meat and welding.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This one could get pregnant saving someone from hypothermia in July.
 
