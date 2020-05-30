 Skip to content
(NBC News)
    Murder, Dave Hollenbeck, Racism, Nazism, Police, Police officer, African American  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes,I think everyone knows it is possible that you could kneel on the back of someone's neck and not choke them. But in this case it was choking him.

Your dumbass post proved nothing that wasn't already known and you got fired for it.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess I had an unorthodox experience during my youth wrestling days.  None of my coaches turned out to be thin blue line-supporting, ignorant farkwads.  Some are more conservative than others, but to my knowledge, none of them are MAGAts either.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kneeling on George Floyd's neck, especially when he is already in handcuffs, is not the same thing as in doofus' post. Let's cuff him and have a comparable weight adult male kneel on his actual neck and see what he says.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cutting off blood flow gives the feeling of being suffocated. Not everyone's blood vessels are in the same place.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, what a dumbass.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I am a big people lover," he added. "I love people."


I think the same could be said of all Nazis.  Big people lovers.  Big.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Not dead yet, I'm doing this for police officers. The media is a race baiting machine. Wake up, America."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are you just going to phone it in like that, subby?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck, especially when he is already in handcuffs, is not the same thing as in doofus' post. Let's cuff him and have a comparable weight adult male kneel on his actual neck and see what he says.


So much this. Too much this.
Close enough only counts in horseshoes and grenades.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He should have been fired for lack pf punctuation as well. Doofus.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Yes,I think everyone knows it is possible that you could kneel on the back of someone's neck and not choke them. But in this case it was choking him.

Your dumbass post proved nothing that wasn't already known and you got fired for it.


Coach is a racist ass. Nevertheless, I want to point something out. I'm not so sure it was the knee to the neck that killed George Floyd. He was being pressed down on his belly with a knee in his back as well. That can cause a different kind of suffocation. Your abdomen get pressed up compressing against your lungs. You get stuck in an exhale posture and simple can't push your diaphragm down against the pressure to inflate your lungs.

The first video had a limited perspective, and of course the knee into the neck was horrible and brutal. But I'm wondering if it wasn't more of a combined effort that produced mechanical suffocation. Maybe that doesn't matter much but it does say something about prosecuting all the cops involved because they put in a team effort.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I imagine he'd be singing a different tune if it were his neck under a murderers knee.

Or actually, not singing, but patriotic choking noises.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck, especially when he is already in handcuffs, is not the same thing as in doofus' post. Let's cuff him and have a comparable weight adult male kneel on his actual neck and see what he says.


Bingo.

It was a shiatty re-enactment.
 
DevilGirlFromMars
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I read his Facebook post. I don't care that he is an athletic coach and not an English teacher. Nobody should be teaching children in any capacity if they use the word "are" when they mean "our" and can't figure out punctuation and capitalization.
 
squidloe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And here I am thinking that high school athletic coaches are geniuses.

I'm going to have to seriously rethink my stance on them now.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, it wasn't the knee to the neck that killed Floyd. It was lying on his chest with 400+ pounds of weight pressing down on him from the 2 cops.

Because, your chest needs to expand in order to, you know, breathe.

Let's see Mister 'Not A Racist' Pull the same thing with 2 grown men kneeling on his back.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "I am a big people lover," he added. "I love people."


I think the same could be said of all Nazis.  Big people lovers.  Big.


Hell, Hitler loved dogs.
 
jesuspants
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, he's trying to say that George Floyd was going to die anyway? The knee on the neck didn't contribute? It is difficult to follow racist logic.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kudayta: I guess I had an unorthodox experience during my youth wrestling days.  None of my coaches turned out to be thin blue line-supporting, ignorant farkwads.  Some are more conservative than others, but to my knowledge, none of them are MAGAts either.


Probably didn't have white supremacist tats either.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh look, meathead dipshiat racist asshole does meathead dipshiat racist asshole things.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huh. He's a whit guy with a shaved head and sleeve tattoos. Weird.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not a racist but...

The calling card of racists everywhere these days
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He still thinks that FB post is clever/smart/witty/informative and now he's gone into the persecution phase of his delusion.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He gives wrestlers a bad name. Like "Koko B. Ware" or "The Sodbuster" Kenny Jay.
 
rcain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: I'm not a racist but...

The calling card of racists everywhere these days


Next year it will be upgraded to "Of course I'm a bit racist, aren't we all?" as emboldening goes full tilt boogie under Trump's 2nd term
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I got fired from two jobs today and I lost my academy but I feel the freest that I have ever been," he said in one of the videos recorded Thursday. "And that's because I don't answer to anyone anymore. I answer to me."
GoFundMe pleading for someone to help this rugged individualist pay his bills in 3, 2, 1...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fiddlehead: "I got fired from two jobs today and I lost my academy but I feel the freest that I have ever been," he said in one of the videos recorded Thursday. "And that's because I don't answer to anyone anymore. I answer to me."
GoFundMe pleading for someone to help this rugged individualist pay his bills in 3, 2, 1...


that boy sounds proud
 
