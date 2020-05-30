 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Hong Kong protesters level up   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckfarkit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hey George, where are you going with that leaf blower?"

"Oh, um, nowhere."

/ brilliant protester is brilliant
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

duckfarkit: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Form's not bad. Racket back, eye on the ball.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's brilliant. It wouldn't be as portable, but if you had a way to power some high velocity fans, you could really push that cloud away.

/Great, now I'm 10 again and designing a hand truck, generator, and high velocity fan.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I may have to rethink my raw hatred of leaf blowers.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harlee: I may have to rethink my raw hatred of leaf blowers.


i was thinking this too. but they seldom use tear gas in my neighborhood
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out that chain mail defears tasers.

/okay, i have never tested this, but could you imagine chainmail making a comeback?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Leafblowers to become *the* must-have accessory for The Antifa Uniform this summer!!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Harlee: I may have to rethink my raw hatred of leaf blowers.

i was thinking this too. but they seldom use tear gas in my neighborhood


It's still early in the year
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: That's brilliant. It wouldn't be as portable, but if you had a way to power some high velocity fans, you could really push that cloud away.

/Great, now I'm 10 again and designing a hand truck, generator, and high velocity fan.


And you could put a sail on it so the fan could blow it forward instead of needing to pull it yourself. I saw a documentary about this years ago, hosted by a Wile E...cann't remember his last name.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Harlee: I may have to rethink my raw hatred of leaf blowers.

i was thinking this too. but they seldom use tear gas in my neighborhood


Nice humble-brag.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if they will use them here?
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

duckfarkit: [Fark user image 425x238]


Son said he saw one guy with a hockey stick slap shotting those suckers back
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: That's brilliant. It wouldn't be as portable, but if you had a way to power some high velocity fans, you could really push that cloud away.

/Great, now I'm 10 again and designing a hand truck, generator, and high velocity fan.


I'm sure you could rig up a hand or bike cranked one
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Wait until they find out that chain mail defears tasers.

/okay, i have never tested this, but could you imagine chainmail making a comeback?


Really thick clothing works well too.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Harlee: I may have to rethink my raw hatred of leaf blowers.

i was thinking this too. but they seldom use tear gas in my neighborhood


Weird flex but ok.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kinda brilliant.  Like. Really smart.
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: That's brilliant. It wouldn't be as portable, but if you had a way to power some high velocity fans, you could really push that cloud away.

/Great, now I'm 10 again and designing a hand truck, generator, and high velocity fan.


backack leaf blowers running on 2 stroke. those things kick ass and you can run
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article is from 2019
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

duckfarkit: [Fark user image 425x238]


Huh, just reading a thread on the American protests, and saw this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


My first thought was a tennis racket would be a good investment...
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Wait until they find out that chain mail defears tasers.

/okay, i have never tested this, but could you imagine chainmail making a comeback?


I never heard of this, but I can imagine how it might work: an inner non-conducting surface, an outer conducting surface, and current/voltage-activated tiny explosive hooks attached to conducting wires. When the cop tasers you, the suit protects you, yet conducts that charge to the hook launch sites. The launch sites explode out the attached hooks to funnel the charge back to the shooter.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Wait until they find out that chain mail defears tasers.

/okay, i have never tested this, but could you imagine chainmail making a comeback?


Make sure that you have a ground wire leading off you,like to the bottom of your shoe..
That would pretty much negate that...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now they will make them illegal here for "safety" reasons. After all the years of being woken up early on a weekend by them and people complaining and it will probably be supported by the NRA.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Take notes. You might need this idea soon.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My neighbor is all set for the next riot
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How do you say "Nice Job" day n Cantonese?
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Mister Peejay: Wait until they find out that chain mail defears tasers.

/okay, i have never tested this, but could you imagine chainmail making a comeback?

Really thick clothing works well too.


Wet suits.  Dry ones, obviously.
 
JNowe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Momzilla59: duckfarkit: [Fark user image 425x238]

Son said he saw one guy with a hockey stick slap shotting those suckers back


Better yet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iron de havilland: duckfarkit: [Fark user image 425x238]

Huh, just reading a thread on the American protests, and saw this:

[Fark user image 800x453] [View Full Size image _x_]

My first thought was a tennis racket would be a good investment...


Holy Shiat lol. What thread was this from?
 
