(CNN)   Missouri recently reopened in time for Memorial Day, let's see how they're doi...oh dear   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anybody who looked at pictures of this party scene and didn't believe there was at least half a dozen infected people in the mix is not paying attention.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Anybody who looked at pictures of this party scene and didn't believe there was at least half a dozen infected people in the mix is not paying attention.


And that's not including the STDs.

They're all going to be sick in another week.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Boone County resident visited multiple bars on May 24 and 25, according to the Camden County Health Department. They "developed illness" on Sunday and were possibly infectious before then.

Well, Sunday was the 24th, so they felt sick on that day, but still partied with everyone and still partied the next day and then decided to get tested later.

Was it Tuesday or Wednesday they realized it wasn't just a hangover?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Common sense is dead.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hated crowds before. That photo of the pool party made me gag.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While you nerds were sitting at home with your family and your books, some of us were alive with pleasure at Backwater Jacks and Shady Gators. That's how I want to be remembered.
 
monsupio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
culling of the idiots! hahahaha!
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is too much horror in the world to have enough sympathy to go around. fark them.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Stupids have committed themselves to the side of the virus. They cannot be reasoned with. At this point the best we can hope for is lots of them get sick and lots die. Them and their relatives and their neighbors.

I am not kidding. It's a war and there is a right side and a wrong side.
 
Braggi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've come to believe that no matter what the devastation is red states will not comply.  Half the people from this event could die from Covid-19 and people would still complain about masks and social distances.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(


Did anyone know that could happen? 'Cause I seem to remember people thinking that's what could happen.

/so. much. rage.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: I hated crowds before. That photo of the pool party made me gag.


My favorite was the shot of the two people screwing in the pool.  Just the icing on the cake.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Common sense is dead.


It never had a Missouri address when it was alive. The one smart guy moved to Connecticut.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: I hated crowds before. That photo of the pool party made me gag.


Yeah, a pool jam-packed with people drinking.  At the very least, they're all wading in urine.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: August11: I hated crowds before. That photo of the pool party made me gag.

My favorite was the shot of the two people screwing in the pool.  Just the icing on the cake.


They weren't screwing. They were making love at Shady Gator's Duck It pool party with hundreds of contemporaries and well wishers there to offer them support and encouragement. It's a community of love and respect.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(


It must be said that almost every one of them was masked.  Maybe they will prove that masks are effective.
 
Lady J
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: While you nerds were sitting at home with your family and your books, some of us were alive with pleasure at Backwater Jacks and Shady Gators. That's how I want to be remembered.


Correction. This nerd is sunbathing in the garden with a spritz and my cat.

Otherwise, I'll allow it.
 
Lady J
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Braggi: I've come to believe that no matter what the devastation is red states will not comply.  Half the people from this event could die from Covid-19 and people would still complain about masks and social distances.


Yup. Blue states should offer financial incentives for health care workers in red states to relocate.
 
Regansmash33
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(


Saw this timeline released by the health officials:
"On Saturday, the individual was at Backwater Jack's from 1 to 5 p.m., Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pools from 5:40 to 9 p.m. then briefly returned to Backwater Jack's.
On Sunday, the individual went to Buffalo Wild Wings from 1 to 2 p.m., returned to Shady Gators from 2:30 until perhaps 7 p.m. and then taxied to a private residence."

Safe to say, pour one out for whoever has to do contact tracing for the actions of this moron.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(


Can't have spikes in new cases if you don't test in the first place.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I saw a rerun of Seinfeld the other night where Kramer entered an AIDS walk.

The woman offered him the red ribbon to wear and he said he didn't want the ribbon. He said I don't wear ribbons. She said but you HAVE to wear the ribbon!  He said that's why I won't!

When the other people wearing the ribbons saw he wasn't wearing one and refused to wear one they beat him up.

This was the mid 90s!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Anybody who looked at pictures of this party scene and didn't believe there was at least half a dozen infected people in the mix is not paying attention.


I was trying to find a black person in the pictures. I thought where's Waldo was tough
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There were some large gatherings last night and plenty of people were not wearing masks at all, some were only covering their mouths, and many certainly weren't practicing social distancing.  Look out in 2 weeks.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Common sense is dead.


It drank bleach.

born_yesterday: August11: I hated crowds before. That photo of the pool party made me gag.

My favorite was the shot of the two people screwing in the pool.  Just the icing on the cake.


That wasn't icing

/"sausage gravy"
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lady J: Rapmaster2000: While you nerds were sitting at home with your family and your books, some of us were alive with pleasure at Backwater Jacks and Shady Gators. That's how I want to be remembered.

Correction. This nerd is sunbathing in the garden with a spritz and my cat.

Otherwise, I'll allow it.


I read that wrong at first. I was like, just tell the nerd to put down your cat and get out of your yard.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this. Who cares what these idiots do to themselves? I'm just going to keep sheltering in place, wearing PPE on the rare occasions I go out, and not being a farking dumbass. So let the rona cull the MAGA morons, it's for the greater good

Now let's get some Trump rallies queued up!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can they ask Lysol for a can big enough to spray the whole State?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(


Remember when people were protesting to reopen everything right now and damn the consequences and the right was nodding in complete agreement?

I bet that the same people are going to become very, very concerned about the spread of COVID-19 among people protesting the murder of a black man in Minnesota by police.  Concerned enough to demand that the rioters be dispersed by any means necessary.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pandemic or not, I would not be in pool that crowded. I'm trying to do laps for the upcoming 2021 2022 2023 Olympics, not take a bath with everybody.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
F#cking plague rats...
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Little by little. Bit by bit.

Then all at once.

That's how a geometric increase in infection rate happens.

The 2nd wave is on its way. By the time the public really notice it & sees it for what it is it'll be like being 50-yards out in the water when a tsunami'shiatting. Farked with nothing to be done but ride it out.

All the rest of us can do is resist going in the water & stay on high ground.

People stayed in and avoided each other for a couple months & decided that was no fun. Too much to ask. Weather got too good.

Remember when Neil deGrasse Tyson said things like this pandemic were tests of whether humans can respond to challenges from nature? We're getting like a D or a C here. So it goes. Nothing to do now but make your own choices, because we are clearly not in this together at all anymore.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The Stupids have committed themselves to the side of the virus. They cannot be reasoned with. At this point the best we can hope for is lots of them get sick and lots die. Them and their relatives and their neighbors.

I am not kidding. It's a war and there is a right side and a wrong side.


i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Little by little. Bit by bit.

Then all at once.

That's how a geometric increase in infection rate happens.

The 2nd wave is on its way. By the time the public really notice it & sees it for what it is it'll be like being 50-yards out in the water when a tsunami'shiatting. Farked with nothing to be done but ride it out.

All the rest of us can do is resist going in the water & stay on high ground.

People stayed in and avoided each other for a couple months & decided that was no fun. Too much to ask. Weather got too good.

Remember when Neil deGrasse Tyson said things like this pandemic were tests of whether humans can respond to challenges from nature? We're getting like a D or a C here. So it goes. Nothing to do now but make your own choices, because we are clearly not in this together at all anymore.


It's nowhere near that high.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Braggi: I've come to believe that no matter what the devastation is red states will not comply.  Half the people from this event could die from Covid-19 and people would still complain about masks and social distances.


But the same shiatheels would demand to see the emergency room manager to jump to the front of the line if they had to go there.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(

Remember when people were protesting to reopen everything right now and damn the consequences and the right was nodding in complete agreement?

I bet that the same people are going to become very, very concerned about the spread of COVID-19 among people protesting the murder of a black man in Minnesota by police.  Concerned enough to demand that the rioters be dispersed by any means necessary.


There aint nothing in the constitution about now damn curfews!

Tyranny!
 
Dimensio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yamaneko2: wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(

It must be said that almost every one of them was masked.  Maybe they will prove that masks are effective.


In looking at many videos, there are plenty of people not wearing masks or have then pulled off. This was last night in Detroit

https://twitter.com/i/status/12666098​4​4313821184
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

macadamnut: OK So Amuse Me: Common sense is dead.

It never had a Missouri address when it was alive. The one smart guy moved to Connecticut.


I did NOT move!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ahahahhhahaaaaahahahahaha!

I know it's not actually funny since these morons are now going to go infect innocent people, but, at this point, the hopeless and hysterical laughter of the damned is the only response left that I can muster for these plague rats.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Little by little. Bit by bit.

Then all at once.

That's how a geometric increase in infection rate happens.

The 2nd wave is on its way. By the time the public really notice it & sees it for what it is it'll be like being 50-yards out in the water when a tsunami'shiatting. Farked with nothing to be done but ride it out.

All the rest of us can do is resist going in the water & stay on high ground.

People stayed in and avoided each other for a couple months & decided that was no fun. Too much to ask. Weather got too good.

Remember when Neil deGrasse Tyson said things like this pandemic were tests of whether humans can respond to challenges from nature? We're getting like a D or a C here. So it goes. Nothing to do now but make your own choices, because we are clearly not in this together at all anymore.


I read this is March and thought this guy was being a Debbie Downer, but he was right. https://www.cnn.com/travel/art​icle/ita​ly-hermit-coronavirus/index.html

I get it that young people have trouble not partying and screwing. I sympathize. People over 35?  There's something wrong with an adult who needs that kind of mental chatter.
 
iheartarchimedes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm a naturally peaceful, spiritual and loving person.

Events starting in 2016 have had an erosive effect on my natural state of harmony.

The new iheartarchimedes doesn't purr as much - that sound you hear has become a low growl.

/fark idiots
//happy if ALL idiots take themselves out
///iheartarchimedes wants to purr again
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Yamaneko2: wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(

It must be said that almost every one of them was masked.  Maybe they will prove that masks are effective.

In looking at many videos, there are plenty of people not wearing masks or have then pulled off. This was last night in Detroit

https://twitter.com/i/status/126660984​4313821184


I too am deeply concerned about mask wearing in that particular situation.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They will be dead in the cold, cold ground before they recognize they're idiots.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Eightballjacket: Yamaneko2: wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(

It must be said that almost every one of them was masked.  Maybe they will prove that masks are effective.

In looking at many videos, there are plenty of people not wearing masks or have then pulled off. This was last night in Detroit

https://twitter.com/i/status/126660984​4313821184

I too am deeply concerned about mask wearing in that particular situation.


Yeah, it's not really that big of deal, it isn't like Detroit was a hotspot for this virus.  And since they weren't wearing masks, they are probably Trump supporters anyway.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Rapmaster2000: Eightballjacket: Yamaneko2: wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(

It must be said that almost every one of them was masked.  Maybe they will prove that masks are effective.

In looking at many videos, there are plenty of people not wearing masks or have then pulled off. This was last night in Detroit

https://twitter.com/i/status/126660984​4313821184

I too am deeply concerned about mask wearing in that particular situation.

Yeah, it's not really that big of deal, it isn't like Detroit was a hotspot for this virus.  And since they weren't wearing masks, they are probably Trump supporters anyway.


Non-trump supporters everywhere are also not wearing masks. I haven't seen a mask on anyone, including food service workers, in a month.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Common sense is dead.


Been dead for a while..  IQs are way the fark down, as well..  the virus is everywhere.  There is no permanent 'safe zone' anywhere.  When you emerge from your cocoon, it will find you. Of course there are 'spikes'.  They will continue until all are exposed to it.  Hiding solves nothing, merely delays the event.  Masks and 'social distancing' are just delaying the inevitable..  grow a set and face the enemy.. odds are in your favor.

omg / ohno .gif
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Eightballjacket: Rapmaster2000: Eightballjacket: Yamaneko2: wild9: Curious to see the spikes in new cases after all these protests :(

It must be said that almost every one of them was masked.  Maybe they will prove that masks are effective.

In looking at many videos, there are plenty of people not wearing masks or have then pulled off. This was last night in Detroit

https://twitter.com/i/status/126660984​4313821184

I too am deeply concerned about mask wearing in that particular situation.

Yeah, it's not really that big of deal, it isn't like Detroit was a hotspot for this virus.  And since they weren't wearing masks, they are probably Trump supporters anyway.

Non-trump supporters everywhere are also not wearing masks. I haven't seen a mask on anyone, including food service workers, in a month.


I know, my post was sarcastic.  Like in Spinal Tap: Boston isn't a big college town.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a sick, sad world.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Anybody who looked at pictures of this party scene and didn't believe there was at least half a dozen infected people in the mix is not paying attention.


Gotta say though, since America lit itself on fire I have been worrying a lot less about the coronavirus.

( ._.)
 
