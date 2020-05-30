 Skip to content
(Siberian Times)   Russian attempt to race truck over damaged bridge ends with unexpected air time, truck in river. Let's see how them Grand Duke boys get out of this one   (siberiantimes.com) divider line
    Siberia, truck driver, unattended bridge, Automobile, Russia, wooden bridge collapses, Truck  
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hold my vodak and watch this...

Don't they know, you're supposed to JUMP the creek/river??  You NEVER take the bridge, unless you
are going to blow it up after you pass over it... They are at least a good 30 years behind on their
cliche's...
 
monsupio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was a media stunt! who filed a truck going across a bridge, and why was the camera man aiming at the side of the bridge waiting for something to happen?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
need to get a new cameraman if they really want to get the views
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How do you say "Yeeeeeeeeeeehaaaa!" in Russian?
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fubegra: How do you say "Yeeeeeeeeeeehaaaa!" in Russian?


"Yeeeeeeeeeeehaaaa comrade!"
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How do you say "yee haw" in Russian?
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nice bridge, Vlad.
 
