(Twitter)   Well, things are certainly escalating fast
73
    News, shot  
•       •       •

73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Illegal.

Oh yeah, that doesn't exist anymore.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
AP's word choice in their headline is certainly misleading.  Minneapolis is not embattled.  Minneapolis is pissed and united.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Illegal.

Oh yeah, that doesn't exist anymore.


Right.  Posse comitatus?  WTF is that?  Hell, those f*cking choads can't even pronounce it.  And that bloated toad Barr doesn't give a shiat about the law, only the Party.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are they really going to break that large of a segment out of Trump's Fox News human centipede over this?

/they will stand around and do nothing
//nothing except fabricate lies to tell their right wing buddies
///about all the minority heads they smashed
////and thus the sickness continues to grow on all fronts
 
duckfarkit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
farking guy always picks the worst thing to do. Carry on, farkwit; November is coming. Also: small government, my ass.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's all over the country. There aren't enough military police.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: It's all over the country. There aren't enough military police.


Ayup.  Protesters set the Justice Center here in downtown Portland on fire tonight.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't this what the National Guard is for? Or is Trump demanding we use the military so he is in charge?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: cretinbob: It's all over the country. There aren't enough military police.

Ayup.  Protesters set the Justice Center here in downtown Portland on fire tonight.


He's focusing on minutia and ignoring the real problems, as usual.
 
duckfarkit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yikes! With everything else going on, we're lucky that the utility infrastructure in this country is in tip-top condish and we don't regularly have increasingly erratic and severe weather events like 100 year storms, hurricanes, or massive forest fires.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
War, famine, pestilence, and death.
We've got the whole set now.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bloobeary: War, famine, pestilence, and death.
We've got the whole set now.


Gotta catch 'em all!
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

duckfarkit: farking guy always picks the worst thing to do. Carry on, farkwit; November is coming. Also: small government, my ass.


You do realize there will be no November election because the farkwits are burning down the country. Welcome to four more years of sh*t you idiots.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Illegal.

Oh yeah, that doesn't exist anymore.


Prep is not illegal

Deployment without an express request is.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live in St Paul and I'm probably getting a hotel room outside of the city for at least tonight.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summercat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: duckfarkit: farking guy always picks the worst thing to do. Carry on, farkwit; November is coming. Also: small government, my ass.

You do realize there will be no November election because the farkwits are burning down the country. Welcome to four more years of sh*t you idiots.


Once again you live up to the ironic usage of your name.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: duckfarkit: farking guy always picks the worst thing to do. Carry on, farkwit; November is coming. Also: small government, my ass.

You do realize there will be no November election because the farkwits are burning down the country. Welcome to four more years of sh*t you idiots.


If there's no election, he can't stay.
 
151
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My nephew just graduated basic training as an MP last week. Please spaghetti monster, don't let this be his first assignment...
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Illegal.

Oh yeah, that doesn't exist anymore.

Right.  Posse comitatus?  WTF is that?  Hell, those f*cking choads can't even pronounce it.  And that bloated toad Barr doesn't give a shiat about the law, only the Party.


When this is all done, I hope Martin Barrman ends up pissing himself while deciding to shoot himself to avoid capture. Just like the original.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

151: My nephew just graduated basic training as an MP last week. Please spaghetti monster, don't let this be his first assignment...


Sure hope he's got the moral fortitude to refuse orders or go AWOL if this is his first assignment.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In CNN's 30 seconds of protest coverage I saw this morning, they said there are protests in at least 20 states.

Then they went back to talking about those Lake of the Ozarks assholes who contracted the coronavirus so I turned the channel.

Way to be relevant CNN.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: fusillade762: cretinbob: It's all over the country. There aren't enough military police.

Ayup.  Protesters set the Justice Center here in downtown Portland on fire tonight.

He's focusing on minutia and ignoring the real problems, as usual.


People generally do when they're trying to restore some semblance of order to their lives.

/CMYFF.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fusillade762: cretinbob: It's all over the country. There aren't enough military police.

Ayup.  Protesters set the Justice Center here in downtown Portland on fire tonight.


Oh wow really? I was supposed to be taking a flight back up there next week...how bad was it?

( based on my experience living there it probably was a small fire, all things considered. Portland brings the numbers but despite Antifa's ferocity, never the weapons)
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: In CNN's 30 seconds of protest coverage I saw this morning, they said there are protests in at least 20 states.

Then they went back to talking about those Lake of the Ozarks assholes who contracted the coronavirus so I turned the channel.

Way to be relevant CNN.


Missourians being Missourians?

I'm farked
 
monsupio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I for one am sick and tired of these violent protest, using any excuse to loot and burn crap
 
odinsposse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, that would be the next necessary step if your end goal is civil war.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do the military police have jurisdiction over civilians? Is civilian policing part of the military's role?
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

151: My nephew just graduated basic training as an MP last week. Please spaghetti monster, don't let this be his first assignment...


I keep thinking of a lovely and polite young security guard I'd see every day in Minneapolis Target Center vacationing twenty years ago, hoping she didn't go on to become a cop...
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's 100% unambiguously legal, arguably on a constitutional level and definitelyon a statutory level well beyond what congress could change in time to be relevant to this situation even if they wanted to.  Which realistically even most of the GOP traitors don't.

I know this has all been said up-thread, but this is one of those "bears repeating" ones.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

monsupio: I for one am sick and tired of these violent protest, using any excuse to loot and burn crap


Yeah, it's much better when billionaires loot and burn crap under the color of law and order.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ha.  typed "legal" instead of "illegal" in my previous post, derp.  Guess I need to quit drinking again.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Illegal.

Oh yeah, that doesn't exist anymore.


We will find out, based on how Trump tries to regulate Reddit, Twitter, FB, and Insta, using this week's executive order. Is posting video of the riots a political act? How about posting video of police? How about comments that criticize the police, or support rioters?

I have every faith that Twitter and Facebook will do what they've done in the illiberal democracies of Europe: ignore the law and listen to the President. I think there is no American exceptionalism for corporations that spend their time ignoring and changing American law. Move fast and break things. They will continue to do what theyve always done, in China, in the ME, wherever.

I am so, argh, worried, that Trump will get Dorsey and Zuckerberg to shut down, or drastically throttle, their networks at the same time as the Pentagons military police arrive. The sudden glitches and lag would be immediately evident to the protesters and everyone in the city, regardless of participation? I don't know if that would prevent the protests from coordinating and they would disperse, or if that would push the whole city over the edge into panic and pandemonium.

I realize I might be skirting the shoals of paranoia there.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Ha.  typed "legal" instead of "illegal" in my previous post, derp.  Guess I need to quit drinking again.


Thank goodness, I thought my drinking made me read that wrong, whew. I'll drink to that!
 
slaur
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've seen Neil Young's "Ohio" referenced many times over the past few days.
You might all give Gordon Lightfoot's Black Day in July another listen too.  Here's just one verse of it:
In the office of the President
The deed is done the troops are sent
There's really not much choice you see
It looks to us like anarchy
And then the tanks go rolling in
To patch things up as best they can
There is no time to hesitate
The speech is made the dues can wait
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is Trump at the White House this weekend?  Is he actually seeing this happening at his front door?

Or is he off at Camp David golfing again?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look at all the learning going on here because this is unprecedented.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder how a real president would show leadership
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

slaur: I've seen Neil Young's "Ohio" referenced many times over the past few days.
You might all give Gordon Lightfoot's Black Day in July another listen too.  Here's just one verse of it:
In the office of the President
The deed is done the troops are sent
There's really not much choice you see
It looks to us like anarchy
And then the tanks go rolling in
To patch things up as best they can
There is no time to hesitate
The speech is made the dues can wait


Powderfinger: Red means run, son. Numbers add up to nothin.
 
phenn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Illegal.

Oh yeah, that doesn't exist anymore.


No one in government has given a flying rip about the rule of law since 2001.
 
Flincher
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to lose the 3-4% of black voters that supposedly love Trump.


November is going to be what GoT season 8 should have been like. You know, stakes actually being incredibly high.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: duckfarkit: farking guy always picks the worst thing to do. Carry on, farkwit; November is coming. Also: small government, my ass.

You do realize there will be no November election because the farkwits are burning down the country. Welcome to four more years of sh*t you idiots.


Wonderful stupidity here. Blaming protesters for being angry, believing enough anarchy will be maintained to result in a canceled election, then believing that we would still have the 4 year term structure of the presidency after all that anarchy. All wrapped in a warm blanket of smug.

Beautifully done in just 2 short sentences.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Illegal.

Oh yeah, that doesn't exist anymore.


Pussy comitatus.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Since this is their worst nightmare come true, I'm sure all the AR-15 stroking, big government hating, oppression-obsessed right wingers are gonna show up in force with their long guns and body armor at long last to prevent the federal government from illegally invading and taking over, right?

Right?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: I live in St Paul and I'm probably getting a hotel room outside of the city for at least tonight.


Stay safe
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: duckfarkit: farking guy always picks the worst thing to do. Carry on, farkwit; November is coming. Also: small government, my ass.

You do realize there will be no November election because the farkwits are burning down the country. Welcome to four more years of sh*t you idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Since this is their worst nightmare come true, I'm sure all the AR-15 stroking, big government hating, oppression-obsessed right wingers are gonna show up in force with their long guns and body armor at long last to prevent the federal government from illegally invading and taking over, right?

Right?


"Support our Troopz against black people!"


They will stand by them stroking each other.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flincher: Well that's one way to lose the 3-4% of black voters that supposedly love Trump.


November is going to be what GoT season 8 should have been like. You know, stakes actually being incredibly high.


He may lose a small number of soft supporters, but he's stoking the bloodlust of his hateful, fearful, racist base and galvanizing their energetic support, if not actual armed emulation
 
