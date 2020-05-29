 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Deciding the Minneapolis PD was getting too much attention, Louisville, Kentucky decided to open (less than lethal) fire on a camera crew   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2020 at 12:07 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Why are the police messing with camera crews when images of private property being destroyed and stolen weakens and dilutes the message of the protests?
What were the reporters/camera crews showing when they got messed with?
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Why are the police messing with camera crews when images of private property being destroyed and stolen weakens and dilutes the message of the protests?
What were the reporters/camera crews showing when they got messed with?


Thin Blue Line. They must protect their own, even if it means shooting themselves in the foot.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The media was a useful tool when the police were standing at parade rest while Corona Karens yelled at them.

Now that media coverage puts them in a bad light, they don't mind sending a few "stray" bullets their way...
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Cops gonna cop. They do this because they're sociopaths who know no one will ever hold them accountable.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
They're trying put out fires with gasoline.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every news organization should be playing these scenes on a loop.
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Our liberty depends upon the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost."
- Thomas Jefferson
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Why are the police messing with camera crews when images of private property being destroyed and stolen weakens and dilutes the message of the protests?
What were the reporters/camera crews showing when they got messed with?


Fash gonna fash.
 
awruk!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, you've the reached level of Eastern Europe of '60 - '70.

Congratulations.
 
squidloe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: west.la.lawyer: Why are the police messing with camera crews when images of private property being destroyed and stolen weakens and dilutes the message of the protests?
What were the reporters/camera crews showing when they got messed with?

Thin Blue Line. They must protect their own, even if it means shooting themselves in the foot.


That and cops really are life's C student. They're not very bright and their "profession" actually prefers that quality in its members.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Why are the police messing with camera crews when images of private property being destroyed and stolen weakens and dilutes the message of the protests?
What were the reporters/camera crews showing when they got messed with?


The police line. That video is the press video. Not sure what you're asking here, but as for what they were showing, it's what you saw there, which was just part of the skirmish line. They were also obviously press, so the cops have zero excuse.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I watched that on live tv last night. Brian Williams was like, the first firing might have been an accident, until you see the cop looking directly at the camera guy and firing. Williams was in disbelief.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nice of Dr Don to declare Martial Law, eh?

Triggeringintensifies.GIF
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Enemy of the people, indeed.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

squidloe: thatboyoverthere: west.la.lawyer: Why are the police messing with camera crews when images of private property being destroyed and stolen weakens and dilutes the message of the protests?
What were the reporters/camera crews showing when they got messed with?

Thin Blue Line. They must protect their own, even if it means shooting themselves in the foot.

That and cops really are life's C student. They're not very bright and their "profession" actually prefers that quality in its members.


Fark user imageView Full Size


literally true
 
docgrog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like the way he tried to shoot the camerman, realized he'd forgotten to load his weapon, loaded and fired.  Somebody is in serious need of a firing/arrest.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The republican police state.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Although it is non lethal, they are shooting pepper balls from a paintball gun, which  could easily blind someone permanently if they are not wearing goggles.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.