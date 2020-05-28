 Skip to content
(ACSH)   Put down the "pandemic porn", it'll make you grow the coronavirus on the palms of your hands   (acsh.org)
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ACSH is an industry-funded lobby group that argues against government regulations. Their purpose for existing is to find and promote the "scientific" or "rational" arguments -- generally by cherry-picking outliers that oppose the scientifically consensus -- to give politicians cover when arguing for unsafe food additives, increased pollution, or worsening public health.

It's not really surprising that they'd run an editorial that criticises people for mourning the dead because they need to shut up, accept death and get back into our meatpacking factories before the next quarterly report comes out.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is not the pandemic porn I was looking for.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"call me a cynic"

ok.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pkjun: ACSH is an industry-funded lobby group that argues against government regulations.


You can usually tell its a bullshiat rightwing thinktank/super pac when it has a nebulous name with "America" or "Freedom" (or Liberty) in it.

Americans For Prosperity
Freedomworks
American Enterprise Institute
Center For American Progress
American Action Network
Center for Freedom and Prosperity
American Institute for Economic Research
Freedom First
Project for the New American Century
American Family Association
The Freedom Project
Alliance Defending Freedom
Freedom Partners
Freedom And Trust
America First
Secure American Liberty
 
