(BGR) There's no need to worry about coronavirus. Everything's just fine. So fine. Just relax. Yeah. Just fine
222 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2020 at 6:05 AM



Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you can't make a dime making a vaccine, there's good money to me made in speculating that a drug can cure it. Just ask the President. I'm from Missouri, show me.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jeebus - get the fark out of here
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So far I see no other sources for this claim.
 
mynameisnick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People like to make all kinds of jokes about common sense remedies. Everyone had a big laugh back in February when people suggested cocaine could help prevent infection. WELL I DON'T HAVE CORONA!
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somebody tweet this to trump.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

It's a Hell of a drug.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is a brilliant strategy to medicate the president.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For all you skeptics out there, isn't "Researchers from universities around Barcelona, Spain" proof enough for you?!?
 
jwookie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Check please
 
jwookie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I do like cocaine. Could not give a shiat if it protects me from the coronas😷
 
