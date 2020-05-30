 Skip to content
Coronavirus is spreading too quickly for England's lockdown to ease up
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We tried doing nothing and we're all out of ideas.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wtf are you guys doing over there? The UK is in the top five for highest number of covid deaths per million, worse than Sweden and they didn't even do a lockdown at all.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: We tried doing nothing and we're all out of ideas.


Nothing? Every week we go outside and gather with our neighbours to Clap for the Carers because we are Following the Science and scientists have found that the noise frightens the coronavirus away.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but but arent they planning to start flights again like 1000+ flights per day in 2 weeks? Insanity.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pandemic is over. LULZ sure bro.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 312x444]

The pandemic is over. LULZ sure bro.


Hey, it's over when the news media says it's over, and not a second before!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Close your noses and think of England.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
YouDontSay.jpg

/how's that herd immunity going for you, BoJo?
//I'd be surprised if he really got the virus or just walked up and down the stairs a couple of times before shooting that video
///subpoena his results
 
sephjnr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Wtf are you guys doing over there? The UK is in the top five for highest number of covid deaths per million, worse than Sweden and they didn't even do a lockdown at all.


Our government is spineless, above the laws it sets and utterly beholden to the media and corporations.
 
dready zim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Wtf are you guys doing over there? The UK is in the top five for highest number of covid deaths per million, worse than Sweden and they didn't even do a lockdown at all.


We have an incompetent right-wing government, just like the USA and Brazil.

Somehow they are managing to be less effective than doing nothing, they are actively making things worse.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gpzjock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Wtf are you guys doing over there? The UK is in the top five for highest number of covid deaths per million, worse than Sweden and they didn't even do a lockdown at all.


We have a decaying health care system, a decade of abuse at the hands of a Tory government hell bent on underfunding and misdirection of money to private contractors the themselves sit on the boards of, means the NHS is on its knees every winter just having to cope with flu let alone Coronavirus.
Our aging population with longterm health problems are crammed in close proximity nursing homes with inadequate PPE and undertrained or overstretched staff.
This recipe for disaster is being sold to the world as a success story by the liars in charge.
I lost an old friend to COVID 19 last week due to her nursing home being swamped with infections. Our government has been criminally negligent if the NHS and now we are paying for it.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pkjun: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: We tried doing nothing and we're all out of ideas.

Nothing? Every week we go outside and gather with our neighbours to Clap for the Carers because we are Following the Science and scientists have found that the noise frightens the coronavirus away.


Don't forget, it's OK to ignore lockdown rules if you need to test your eyesight by going for a drive.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the antipodes
 
