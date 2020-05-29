 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Not much to do during lockdown except screw, especially if you're a zoo animal   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Vladimir Putin, Siberian zoo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, baby boom, zoo's new arrivals, Andrei Gorban, Royev Ruchey Zoo, zoo's herd  
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You and me baby, we ain't nothin but mammals, birds, reptiles, insects and fish so let's do it like they do it on Discovery Channel
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Setting shiat on fire seems to also be popular right now.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Which proves my theory on how most* animals prefer to have sex without being watched by others.

*subby's mom
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
T"zoo's herd of camels are among those who appear to be missing visitors; they now follow every zoo employee who walks past their enclosure."

I have a duck that has been following me these past months as I stroll to the grocery store. Thing is, he appears to be living at the Superdome (New Orleans) and that seems odd for a duck. Once he came back to my apt but didn't accept my invitation inside. I see him so often I'm thinking of naming him.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ook
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
