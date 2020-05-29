 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   Article: "Virus lockdown forces Brits to be own dentists" You mean they weren't doing themselves before the lockdown   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
11
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, business as usual, eh?

Bet everyone's happy their teeth look like an old unkempt graveyard full of crooked and broken tombstones, just like dear old Mum's.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
UK dental care hasn't been 'big book of british smiles' for a couple of decades.
https://www.webmd.com/oral-health/new​s​/20151216/are-british-teeth-really-wor​se-than-american-teeth#1

Do you have full dental with your Health Care Insurance?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Book of British Smiles
Youtube PrpUSKE9p_M
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Bob Mortimer perform his own dentistry? - Would I Lie to You?
Youtube kgI3Y7gxMO4
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everyone does themselves, subby. But dentistry is a kinky way to put it.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm kind of surprised dentistry isn't considered somewhat necessary.

Sure, postpone some cleanings or a filling, but you can get some pretty serious health issues in your mouth. Then what?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, yeah, but before they weren't "forced". The moment something isn't a choice, regardless of whether you wouldn't have chosen the same, it's awful and must be complained about.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I'm kind of surprised dentistry isn't considered somewhat necessary.

Sure, postpone some cleanings or a filling, but you can get some pretty serious health issues in your mouth. Then what?


You buy a blender and learn to cook soup.
 
AuntNotAnt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bob Mortimer approves.  Dara Ó Briain does not.
 
