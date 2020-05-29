 Skip to content
Guy buys refrigerator that won't fit through his front door. What happens next will give you hope for humanity
10
964 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 May 2020 at 2:05 AM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We may yet be okay
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


/ click bait headlines can bugger off
// drtfa
/// threes
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umpster plugged in the fridge, filled it up, and drew "Free Food" and a heart on a piece of paper that he taped to the top of the fridge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: We may yet be okay


User name does not check out.

Yeah, it was a heartwarming article in a week full of really awful news about really awful people doing really awful things.

To the boob who is slamming the "clickbait" and didn't bother to rtfa; perhaps you should.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: cretinbob: We may yet be okay

User name does not check out.

Yeah, it was a heartwarming article in a week full of really awful news about really awful people doing really awful things.

To the boob who is slamming the "clickbait" and didn't bother to rtfa; perhaps you should.


Only if it involves one weird trick the insurance companies don't want you to know about.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: He fixes the cable?


He f--

/😡🤬
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The premise of the free-food fridge is simple: Take what you need and leave what you don't.

If I lived in that neighborhood, I'd leave some Twinkies and 40 ouncers in that thing. That's how I do community outreach.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phishrace: The premise of the free-food fridge is simple: Take what you need and leave what you don't.

If I lived in that neighborhood, I'd leave some Twinkies and 40 ouncers in that thing. That's how I do community outreach.


Yeah well if I lived there I'd like fill the crisper with hundred dollar bills. Uh huh.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
