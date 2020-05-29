 Skip to content
Girlfriend sends man's 1967 Chevy Impala project to the junkyard while he's traveling. And you were mad when your girlfriend threw out your porn stash
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ex-girlfriend.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Two words:

Justifiable homicide.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What did she look like?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He's got demons to hunt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Two words:

Justifiable homicide.


That was my first thought as well.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

PluckYew: What did she look like?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I know, I know. DRINK!!  Get out!
Probably not in that order..

/In all honesty, it was the worst thing I could think of ATM. Ahem, at the moment..
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Honestly she did him a favour. A frame off restoration of a 4 door 67 impala? After investing $60K you would be lucky to have a car worth 20K when you are done.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ken S.: Honestly she did him a favour. A frame off restoration of a 4 door 67 impala? After investing $60K you would be lucky to have a car worth 20K when you are done.

Not everything has to be about financial gain.  Sometimes people do it to keep themselves busy.  Other people like to make something appealing.  Different strokes for different folks.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ken S.: Honestly she did him a favour. A frame off restoration of a 4 door 67 impala? After investing $60K you would be lucky to have a car worth 20K when you are done.


He had $11k in it. Not $60k.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
<<<
Earlier this year, he and the Chevy moved to a two-acre property with a 2.5-car garage, which the disassembled Impala quickly took up, its body in one bay, the frame in the other, and parts everywhere else. Shortly thereafter, his girlfriend moved in, and that's when the trouble began.
>>>

Uhm, no. I helpfully highlighted the actual part where trouble began.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And that, your honor, is why I had to shoot her..
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Technically, you can't sell a vehicle you don't have the title to.
Power of attorney and lien holders  excluded.

The sale is void and the EX is liable to prosecution.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
fark her.
GTA charges, and conviction.
Full felony record.
And make her refund him a restored one from hemmings auction.
And a lifetime restraining order.
Fyck her.

My ex got what she deserved for farking me out of a classic.

Ruin her, man.

Then get a gal who knows how to turn a wrench if not heads.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
                                                                                      Hey, I'm just a love machine.
          
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Girls can be really dumb. Mine once asked me if I had to choose between my career or her, which would it be?

/dumb
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He dodged a big bullet
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PluckYew: What did she look like?


Kinda rusted in spots with a big trunk
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Redh8t: PluckYew: What did she look like?

[Fark user image 425x239]

I know, I know. DRINK!!  Get out!
Probably not in that order..

/In all honesty, it was the worst thing I could think of ATM. Ahem, at the moment..


Dear god, I had no idea that pic existed. It's so disturbing.

*saved*
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Two words:

Justifiable homicide.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the owner of a 63 Impala...

Never hit a woman
Youtube LPboeNKMngc


Just sayin'
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I was home alone once (as a grown ass adult, mind you, over thirty years old) and the scrap man dropped by. I don't even remember his name, he was just a local townie who'd come get scrap and such off you so you didn't have to make the effort to deal with it yourself. In this case, my brother had called him to pick up some car project stuff. My brother was not home. My brother's RX7 was visible in the backyard, parked on a concrete pad partly covered.

This stupid bastard saw the RX7 and was like... what's the story there. And I tell him it's a pretty cherry '89 but my brother popped the rotor seals so it's standing by for a rebuild.

And this man looks at me and goes, "You know it's only worth scrap cost right?"

And I looked at him and went, "You know my brother owns an armory right?"

He went on his way. I relayed this later to my brother, whose scoff was half amusement, half righteous fury.

/to this day, I wonder how stupid that man thought I was
/real stupid for no other reason than I have tits
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katerchen: <<<
Earlier this year, he and the Chevy moved to a two-acre property with a 2.5-car garage, which the disassembled Impala quickly took up, its body in one bay, the frame in the other, and parts everywhere else. Shortly thereafter, his girlfriend moved in, and that's when the trouble began.
>>>

Uhm, no. I helpfully highlighted the actual part where trouble began.


You got it wrong, but I fixed it for you.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
URGE TO KILL... RISING...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Junk yard boys should have demanded she produce a title. When the cops showed up they could have written HULK across it and been in the clear. Greedy bastards thought they were in for a payday.

/would rather restore an old Chevy Cameo pickup personally
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the pic of the 4 door on the trailer is the car in question first thought it was a 4 door sedan so eh.  Then I look at the grille, bumper and trim down the side.  Burn her on a stake.  I know females are different but they need to learn their place.  Don't fark with your man's toys.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Junk yard boys should have demanded she produce a title. When the cops showed up they could have written HULK across it and been in the clear. Greedy bastards thought they were in for a payday.

/would rather restore an old Chevy Cameo pickup personally


Well, there's one I never heard of before.  Thought you mispeled Camaro, then I saw pickup, then I Googled.
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In what world do people think other's stuff belongs to them? I hate when people assume because you are near it you can use/take/do whatever without permission.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here's my '64 Impala.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BlueBox: If the pic of the 4 door on the trailer is the car in question first thought it was a 4 door sedan so eh.  Then I look at the grille, bumper and trim down the side.  Burn her on a stake.  I know females are different but they need to learn their place.  Don't fark with your man's toys.


Oh f you you dick
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh.  I can top that.  My family bought property on an Indian reservation up in the Wisconsin Northwoods.  The place came with everything included because the owner died and nobody cared.  In the 4 car garage (yeah, you do not expect that on a res) there were three Porsche 914s in decent states but needing work.  They are not the best of cars, but they are very, very fun to drive and my first car was a 914.  So naturally I would go up there to work on them.  Then my sister got involved:

The day before Illinois ordered people to stay at home my sister and her family fled to the WI home (still there).  About a month later she wrote me a letter saying how they are being persecuted for driving about with Illinois plates and needed to buy vehicles with Wisconsin plates and hide the IL vehicles in the garage.  Here is your check for $500.00 for the 914s.

Horrible sister.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BlueBox: If the pic of the 4 door on the trailer is the car in question first thought it was a 4 door sedan so eh.  Then I look at the grille, bumper and trim down the side.  Burn her on a stake.  I know females are different but they need to learn their place.  Don't fark with your man's toys.


If by "knowing their place" you only meant "respecting other people's things," sure.
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And yes, I took the bait
 
Trik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe it'll end up on one the last episodes of Supernatural and get blowed up good.
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Oh.  I can top that.  My family bought property on an Indian reservation up in the Wisconsin Northwoods.  The place came with everything included because the owner died and nobody cared.  In the 4 car garage (yeah, you do not expect that on a res) there were three Porsche 914s in decent states but needing work.  They are not the best of cars, but they are very, very fun to drive and my first car was a 914.  So naturally I would go up there to work on them.  Then my sister got involved:

The day before Illinois ordered people to stay at home my sister and her family fled to the WI home (still there).  About a month later she wrote me a letter saying how they are being persecuted for driving about with Illinois plates and needed to buy vehicles with Wisconsin plates and hide the IL vehicles in the garage.  Here is your check for $500.00 for the 914s.

Horrible sister.


Sounds about right actually
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Back @ 2000, a woman was sitting in the neighboring cube telling one of my co-workers about how her husband had an entire room full of guns and hunting equipment, and when he went away on this 3 week business trip, she was going to sell it all off.  I popped my head in to tell her to prepare to get divorced, but she claimed that he loved her too much.  I laughed.  Several of my co-workers thought I was being mean.

About a month later she's crying in the same co-worker's cube about how he came home, saw that his stuff was gone, turned around and walked out.  Without even unpacking his suit case.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Moral of the story.  Don't farking mess with a man and his hobbies.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pershing123: fragMasterFlash: Junk yard boys should have demanded she produce a title. When the cops showed up they could have written HULK across it and been in the clear. Greedy bastards thought they were in for a payday.

/would rather restore an old Chevy Cameo pickup personally

Well, there's one I never heard of before.  Thought you mispeled Camaro, then I saw pickup, then I Googled.


There are cars US manufacturers use to build because like a Nomad they were simply cool to build and got folks attention even if they didn't buy them in big numbers.  Now days we get trucks and jacked up station wagons as they think they can make a few more bucks more than building a Cruze or CTS-V that are solid cars.  But folks buy jacked up station wagons.  Station wagons are cool.  I was raised riding around in a 66 Nova wagon but.. Give us a choice please.

/yes my car and truck both are manual transmission
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Oh.  I can top that.  My family bought property on an Indian reservation up in the Wisconsin Northwoods.  The place came with everything included because the owner died and nobody cared.  In the 4 car garage (yeah, you do not expect that on a res) there were three Porsche 914s in decent states but needing work.  They are not the best of cars, but they are very, very fun to drive and my first car was a 914.  So naturally I would go up there to work on them.  Then my sister got involved:

The day before Illinois ordered people to stay at home my sister and her family fled to the WI home (still there).  About a month later she wrote me a letter saying how they are being persecuted for driving about with Illinois plates and needed to buy vehicles with Wisconsin plates and hide the IL vehicles in the garage.  Here is your check for $500.00 for the 914s.

Horrible sister.


Well, if you're willing to press charges and didn't actually sign a contract of sale...
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: BlueBox: If the pic of the 4 door on the trailer is the car in question first thought it was a 4 door sedan so eh.  Then I look at the grille, bumper and trim down the side.  Burn her on a stake.  I know females are different but they need to learn their place.  Don't fark with your man's toys.

If by "knowing their place" you only meant "respecting other people's things," sure.


Sorry.  I should have said "significant other".  TFA was about a female.  My bad.  You don't move in with anyone and just start doing what you want without talking about it.  Better I hope?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll probably get a QMB facebook on my wording lol
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Moniker o' Shame: Oh.  I can top that.  My family bought property on an Indian reservation up in the Wisconsin Northwoods.  The place came with everything included because the owner died and nobody cared.  In the 4 car garage (yeah, you do not expect that on a res) there were three Porsche 914s in decent states but needing work.  They are not the best of cars, but they are very, very fun to drive and my first car was a 914.  So naturally I would go up there to work on them.  Then my sister got involved:

The day before Illinois ordered people to stay at home my sister and her family fled to the WI home (still there).  About a month later she wrote me a letter saying how they are being persecuted for driving about with Illinois plates and needed to buy vehicles with Wisconsin plates and hide the IL vehicles in the garage.  Here is your check for $500.00 for the 914s.

Horrible sister.

Well, if you're willing to press charges and didn't actually sign a contract of sale...


Well, I actually hold clear title to all three cars.  And no, I will not sue her or have her prosecuted for theft.  That is because then I would be the bad guy when my sister is the vicious biatch.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Back @ 2000, a woman was sitting in the neighboring cube telling one of my co-workers about how her husband had an entire room full of guns and hunting equipment, and when he went away on this 3 week business trip, she was going to sell it all off.  I popped my head in to tell her to prepare to get divorced, but she claimed that he loved her too much.  I laughed.  Several of my co-workers thought I was being mean.

About a month later she's crying in the same co-worker's cube about how he came home, saw that his stuff was gone, turned around and walked out.  Without even unpacking his suit case.


Pretty much. It destroys the intrinsic trust needed in a relationship when you leave for a bit and someone sells everything you need for your hobby. The hobby you have to keep you sane. If the tables were turned, and a husband or boyfriend sold something the wife or girlfriend cared about, you would never hear from them again.

"Have you seen Jim?" "No... I guess not. Not since he said he was going to throw away his wife's quilting stuff because they took up too much room... that was about two months ago."

It's probably a good thing the guy didn't have some firearms that she got the stink eye about, and decided to find a shady dealer to sell them to. From the article, one of the people at the salvage yard has already been arrested, and they're investigating them further to see if any other missing vehicles turn up.

The ex needs to be prosecuted for theft of property, which she is. The salvage yard is under investigation, and one person has been arrested. So that's good. But as I was saying, if it would've been firearms she sold to a shady bastard, the BATFE would be involved in this as well, so she was lucky it was just a car.

Long story short: DON'T SELL OR GIVEAWAY THE POSSESSIONS OF SOMEONE YOU CARE ABOUT! Or anyone else for that matter. If it's not yours, if you didn't pay for it, it's not yours to sell, give away, or throw away. If it bugs you that much, then you need to talk to the person that owns it.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: psychosis_inducing: Moniker o' Shame: Oh.  I can top that.  My family bought property on an Indian reservation up in the Wisconsin Northwoods.  The place came with everything included because the owner died and nobody cared.  In the 4 car garage (yeah, you do not expect that on a res) there were three Porsche 914s in decent states but needing work.  They are not the best of cars, but they are very, very fun to drive and my first car was a 914.  So naturally I would go up there to work on them.  Then my sister got involved:

The day before Illinois ordered people to stay at home my sister and her family fled to the WI home (still there).  About a month later she wrote me a letter saying how they are being persecuted for driving about with Illinois plates and needed to buy vehicles with Wisconsin plates and hide the IL vehicles in the garage.  Here is your check for $500.00 for the 914s.

Horrible sister.

Well, if you're willing to press charges and didn't actually sign a contract of sale...

Well, I actually hold clear title to all three cars.  And no, I will not sue her or have her prosecuted for theft.  That is because then I would be the bad guy when my sister is the vicious biatch.


Sounds like losing her would be no loss.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Back @ 2000, a woman was sitting in the neighboring cube telling one of my co-workers about how her husband had an entire room full of guns and hunting equipment, and when he went away on this 3 week business trip, she was going to sell it all off.  I popped my head in to tell her to prepare to get divorced, but she claimed that he loved her too much.  I laughed.  Several of my co-workers thought I was being mean.

About a month later she's crying in the same co-worker's cube about how he came home, saw that his stuff was gone, turned around and walked out.  Without even unpacking his suit case.


Yup. With just about any hobby that you spend time and money in, if an SO does that it's time to find a lawyer.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Vern: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Back @ 2000, a woman was sitting in the neighboring cube telling one of my co-workers about how her husband had an entire room full of guns and hunting equipment, and when he went away on this 3 week business trip, she was going to sell it all off.  I popped my head in to tell her to prepare to get divorced, but she claimed that he loved her too much.  I laughed.  Several of my co-workers thought I was being mean.

About a month later she's crying in the same co-worker's cube about how he came home, saw that his stuff was gone, turned around and walked out.  Without even unpacking his suit case.

Pretty much. It destroys the intrinsic trust needed in a relationship when you leave for a bit and someone sells everything you need for your hobby. The hobby you have to keep you sane. If the tables were turned, and a husband or boyfriend sold something the wife or girlfriend cared about, you would never hear from them again.

"Have you seen Jim?" "No... I guess not. Not since he said he was going to throw away his wife's quilting stuff because they took up too much room... that was about two months ago."

It's probably a good thing the guy didn't have some firearms that she got the stink eye about, and decided to find a shady dealer to sell them to. From the article, one of the people at the salvage yard has already been arrested, and they're investigating them further to see if any other missing vehicles turn up.

The ex needs to be prosecuted for theft of property, which she is. The salvage yard is under investigation, and one person has been arrested. So that's good. But as I was saying, if it would've been firearms she sold to a shady bastard, the BATFE would be involved in this as well, so she was lucky it was just a car.

Long story short: DON'T SELL OR GIVEAWAY THE POSSESSIONS OF SOMEONE YOU CARE ABOUT! Or anyone else for that matter. If it's not yours, if you didn't pay for it, it's not yours to sell, give away, or throw away. If it bugs you that much, then you need to talk to the person that owns it.


Yes, all correct. However i think a person willing to perpetrate such a violation of trust on an SO is the type of person who demands 100% attention and adoration from their SO and see said w/e hobby as some sort of mortal enemy. They think that if they remove the offending items that their SO will just straight up worshipping them 24/7 like they want.

It's not the kind of mental reasoning where logic is involved much.
 
