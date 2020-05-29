 Skip to content
 
(Billings Gazette)   Nothing derails a train like a Deere   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That website is a trainwreck. Jesus, Billings, try to get with the 21st century here.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a big ass deere.  Not surprised it would do some damage
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My father was an engineer at John Deere for years. Occasionally he likes to help out our neighbors by mowing their yard. One day when I was a kid playing in the backyard, I heard this terrible splash. My mother and I ran next door to find my father emerging from the neighbor's swimming pool. The riding mower he was using was nowhere in sight.

He had thought the mower was in reverse, the transmission disagreed with him. It took 3 guys to get in the pool and lift this huge John Deere riding mower out of the deep end.

A few days later all the guys in my Dad's engineering team were wearing shirts that read "Nothing Swims Like a Deere" with a cartoon of my father driving the mower into the pool. We still have the shirt.
 
