 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Criminal complaint: "The defendant had his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive"   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
106
    More: News, Coronary artery disease, Mr. Floyd, Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minnesota, area of Mr. Floyd, Officers Thomas Lane, Hennepin County, Floyd  
•       •       •

1063 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2020 at 9:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



106 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Love how they harp on his heart condition but not on the fact that his windpipe was being crushed.

Have fun in genpop, bubi
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you can do a "blood choke" in grappling.  Once set in, the bloodflow to the brain is disrupted enough to cause your lights to go out in seconds.  While relatively safe amongst even novice practitioners, you need to let go as soon as someone taps or goes out.

Everything about this screams "air choke" which is highly dangerous and horribly tortuous even if you don't go out.  The fact that he kept the knee on over two minutes after Floyd went unconscious is unbelievably cruel.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cop had his hand In his pocket.  I bet he was fondling himself, getting off on it.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would seem more like second degree murder, but if they'll have an easier time proving third, what the hell. F*ck this guy.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin once worked overlapping security shifts at the same nightclub

Curious.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was obviously just a case of poor training. Had the officer known that kneeling on somebody's neck for nine minutes would harm them he wouldn't have done that.
 
anwserman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: This was obviously just a case of poor training. Had the officer known that kneeling on somebody's neck for nine minutes would harm them he wouldn't have done that.


Or the cop was a bigoted racist with a taste for blood and hard-on for authority.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: This was obviously just a case of poor training. Had the officer known that kneeling on somebody's neck for nine minutes would harm them he wouldn't have done that.


Yeah, that's the kind of thing you take a mulligan for.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was his wife restrained the same way when she wrote a fraudulent check?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prison rape isn't anything to joke about.
So I hope they take it very seriously when this pasty punk gets placed in the general population.
Very seriously.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's count how many Farkers will post in this thread about their "concerns", and "civility."
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to confirm the kill.

/sickened
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other three cops should be charged with accessory to commit murder, as they did nothing to stop their partner from killing a suspect.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bury him under the prison after a life time in the general population.

/probably wouldnt last a month
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ODDS OF CONVICTION?

50-50.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: You have to confirm the kill.

/sickened


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: This was obviously just a case of poor training. Had the officer known that kneeling on somebody's neck for nine minutes would harm them he wouldn't have done that.


Obviously.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Cop had his hand In his pocket.  I bet he was fondling himself, getting off on it.


It's what really enrages me in that video.
You see a lot of brutality videos where the cop is freaked out in rage and fear and loses it and his fight/flight reflexes kick in and he does something horrible.
This is different - that guy was happy, and relaxed - his body language was casual and comfortable.
He was enjoying himself - not angry or afraid in the least.
He was like a man enjoying his hobby - playing with his toy trains, or fly fishing, or some shiat.
It was one of the most horrifying things I have ever seen, because it was so easy and casual.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: This was obviously just a case of poor training. Had the officer known that kneeling on somebody's neck for nine minutes would harm them he wouldn't have done that.


This is literally going to be the defense's argument, and 50% of white people are going to eat it up.
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in the video, you can see the 'officer' drill his knee deeper when Floyd says he can't breathe.

this was on purpose.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katerchen: Love how they harp on his heart condition but not on the fact that his windpipe was being crushed.

Have fun in genpop, bubi


The neo nazi's will protect him, if he actually goes to jail.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"any potential intoxicants" lmao, farking joke.

"He might have been high on something, we don't know what it was, or even if it was true, but we just want throw that out there to muddy the waters." BRB, gonna go get farked up on some Schrödinger's coke.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Z-clipped: Russ1642: This was obviously just a case of poor training. Had the officer known that kneeling on somebody's neck for nine minutes would harm them he wouldn't have done that.

This is literally going to be the defense's argument, and 50% of white people are going to eat it up.


It'll be nice to know that a reasonable person can't be expected not kill someone for convenience.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Cop had his hand In his pocket.  I bet he was fondling himself, getting off on it.


Wasn't he wearing a black glove, same as on his other hand, which would blend in perfectly with his black pant?

His hand is obscured by that, not because it's in his pants.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fix is already in. The medical examiner says he had underlying health issues and was on drugs so it's basically his own fault he died. Doubt will be put in jurors minds and the cop will walk free. Do you want to burn the country down? Because this is how the country gets burnt down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dustman81: The other three cops should be charged with accessory to commit murder, as they did nothing to stop their partner from killing a suspect.


Two of those three were bearing down on him - compressing his rib cage, lungs and diaphragm into the pavement.  They likely were directly responsible for his inability to breathe.
 
TheSpartanGrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else noticed the resemblance to the Cash Cab guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: ODDS OF CONVICTION?

50-50.


Oh my, you are an optimistic bastard.

The DA did not want to press charges.  The boys in blue, and their union, are behind him.

This will be a complete shiatshow...  evidence lost or contaminated...  key details ommitted... key testimony denied as being overly inflaminatory.

How much you want to bet this guys history of excessive force complaints is kept out of the official record?

The DA has all sorts of tools up his sleeve to completely fark the trial in favour of the defense.
 
impaler [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"potential intoxicants" - aren't they supposed to check for those? Isn't that one of the main purposes of an autopsy?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: ODDS OF CONVICTION?

50-50.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The fix is already in. The medical examiner says he had underlying health issues and was on drugs so it's basically his own fault he died. Doubt will be put in jurors minds and the cop will walk free. Do you want to burn the country down? Because this is how the country gets burnt down.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Is it common for autopsy reports to mention 'potential intoxicants' or was that added by the DA?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSpartanGrant: Anyone else noticed the resemblance to the Cash Cab guy?
[Fark user image image 400x332]


I was thinking Mike Rowe but he fits too.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: ODDS OF CONVICTION?

50-50.


Said it before, will say it again, and will probably have to keep saying it into perpetuity.

Every state in the union has laws which make homicide by police officers presumptively lawful if carried out within the scope of the police officer's duties, if  performed under the policies and procedures of that officer's department.

Cops have gone to great lengths, over the decades, to ensure that if they kill someone while taking them into custody, the burden is on the state to not only prove they did it with malice aforethought, but ALSO that they violated a set of opaque and subjective guidelines even less clear than "he needed killin'".

As a result, when it comes time for the jury to deliberate, the carefully screened and hand-chosen jury that so many IDIOTS including a lot of you right here on Fark, do their level best to avoid at all costs, the authoritarian-leaning mostly white jurors are confused by the burden of proof and figure that as long as the victim was a bad guy, the cop was on duty, and the laws say that cops are allowed to do whatever they need to do, to bring the guy into custody, the cop isn't guilty.

Now THIS time, since the video shows the cop kneeling on a dead man's neck for three extra minutes while people begged him to stop, MAYBE we can get manslaughter out of it; but chances are his lawyers will get the video tossed out, and the venue changed so it's in a much friendlier location to their dumbass clients; and that this won't even hit the courts for two or three years; but what the hell do I know; most of you won't read past my second paragraph before calling me a bootlicker.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: edmo: ODDS OF CONVICTION?

50-50.

Oh my, you are an optimistic bastard.

The DA did not want to press charges.  The boys in blue, and their union, are behind him.

This will be a complete shiatshow...  evidence lost or contaminated...  key details ommitted... key testimony denied as being overly inflaminatory.

How much you want to bet this guys history of excessive force complaints is kept out of the official record?

The DA has all sorts of tools up his sleeve to completely fark the trial in favour of the defense.


Which is why the governor should appoint a special prosecutor, and the trial should be moved out of Hennepin County. Also, the US District Attorney's office should follow up by charging the four cops with civil rights violations.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mr. Floyd did not voluntarily get in the car and struggled with the officers by intentionally falling down, saying he was not going in the car, and refusing to stand still."

Not sure this makes sense. How does one not stand still while lying down? 

Regardless, either one is no justification for putting your knee on someones neck.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapper and Actor Ice Cube once said.........
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to know what kind of potential intoxicants can turn you into a super strong zombie after you stop breathing/living, which is the only logical reason to keep kneeling on him for that long.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The fix is already in. The medical examiner says he had underlying health issues and was on drugs so it's basically his own fault he died. Doubt will be put in jurors minds and the cop will walk free. Do you want to burn the country down? Because this is how the country gets burnt down.

[Fark user image 850x637]


That doesn't create an excuse for a restraining technique which would have been life threatening absent underlying medical conditions. He's still responsible for Floyd's death.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: edmo: ODDS OF CONVICTION?

50-50.

Said it before, will say it again, and will probably have to keep saying it into perpetuity.

<smart things>


I think manslaughter is a given, especially since there is already a letter from the state licensing agencies saying "uhh, this isn't what we teach, this is completely outside everything we do, and is clearly wrong" should be able knock it into a few skulls that this is bad.

Now, can you get 12 of those skulls into the jury box?  Damned if I know
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As bad as things are in Minneapolis right now, if they lets this murderer go that whole city is going to burn to the ground.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if he was known by the Cop, makes it probable Murder in the First.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let us not forget this is the same city where another cop pulled out his gun and blew Philando Castille's head off for daring to be a black man with a CCP, and walked free, with the DA shrugging his shoulders and saying, "well, that's how it goes."

I'm fearful the same thing is going to happen with this piece of shiat. I hope not.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anwserman: Russ1642: This was obviously just a case of poor training. Had the officer known that kneeling on somebody's neck for nine minutes would harm them he wouldn't have done that.

Or the cop was a bigoted racist with a taste for blood and hard-on for authority.


3/10 close, but low hanging fruit
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The fix is already in. The medical examiner says he had underlying health issues and was on drugs so it's basically his own fault he died. Doubt will be put in jurors minds and the cop will walk free. Do you want to burn the country down? Because this is how the country gets burnt down.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Gotta love "potential intoxicants".
In other words, 'we haven't found any drugs yet but I just want to make sure to smear him anyway'.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: This was obviously just a case of poor training. Had the officer known that kneeling on somebody's neck for nine minutes would harm them he wouldn't have done that.


Fake news! It was only 8 minutes 43 seconds. When will radical leftists learn to tell the truth. Oh wait ,they can't.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.

Pretty sure that's the same thing they said about the last guy that the cops choked out in broad daylight.
This schitt has to end.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Walker: The fix is already in. The medical examiner says he had underlying health issues and was on drugs so it's basically his own fault he died. Doubt will be put in jurors minds and the cop will walk free. Do you want to burn the country down? Because this is how the country gets burnt down.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Gotta love "potential intoxicants".
In other words, 'we haven't found any drugs yet but I just want to make sure to smear him anyway'.


Well, that's on the table because of the initial 911 call:

"The caller said they, along with a coworker, asked George to return some cigarettes, but, "he doesn't want to do that, and he's sitting on his car cause he is awfully drunk and he's not in control of himself."

Toxicology tests seem to take a while, so it's not surprising they don't have results yet.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: ODDS OF CONVICTION?

50-50.


I'm thinking probably about 20% chance on the murder charge, and if he isn't found guilty on the murder charge, there's probably a 60% chance on the manslaughter charge.

If my math is right, that's just over a 2/3 chance of a conviction on one of the two charges.

Now, if he isn't convicted at the state level, DOJ could swoop in and go with some charges like they did in the Rodney King case. If they did that, they'd be likely to go with a civil rights type charge, and that would easily be an 80%-90% conviction rate.

So...with all that math, the guy is looking at a 94% chance he'll get convicted of something.

His lawyers will probably try to work out a deal where he pleads to manslaughter. The problem there is that if the DA takes it, people get pissed and riot. If the DA doesn't take it, there's a reasonably high chance that they can't get the murder charge to stick...but even if they get the manslaughter conviction, people are going to get pissed and riot.

It seems that 3rd degree murder is a rather uncommon charge and conviction in MN:

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2018/04​/​06/data-shows-depraved-mind-statute-at​-play-in-minneapolis-cop-noor-case-rar​ely-used
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loaded Six String: Walker: The fix is already in. The medical examiner says he had underlying health issues and was on drugs so it's basically his own fault he died. Doubt will be put in jurors minds and the cop will walk free. Do you want to burn the country down? Because this is how the country gets burnt down.

[Fark user image 850x637]

That doesn't create an excuse for a restraining technique which would have been life threatening absent underlying medical conditions. He's still responsible for Floyd's death.


Wait until the trial. You won't believe all the shenanigans the defense will pull....and the judge will allow.
Please remember what country you're in, what timeline you're in, and the color of skin of the victim and defendant. How many killings of black men (and even boys) by white cops have been on VIDEO, and the cop still walked? There's no justice in this country if you're black.
 
Displayed 50 of 106 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.