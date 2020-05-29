 Skip to content
(Columbia Daily Tribune)   Covidiot-run Missouri daycare that sued county over stay-at-home order may wish it spent less money on lawyers and more on PPE   (columbiatribune.com) divider line
I wouldn't trust a child's daycare run by a dude, but that's just me.
 
I'm starting to think Covid-19 might be a little contagious. Has anyone told Trump yet?
 
Who could have predicted this stunning development.
 
Thus you see why it's pronounced "Misery"?
 
When I was young, I was represented by legendary peolle like Senator Tom Eagleton.

Then we had a brilliant governor we loved so much, when he died in a plane crash, we elected him to the Senate anyway. We had industrial plants galore but also aerospace and corporate headquaters.

Now we have Rudy the Methhead and his cousin wife, Roberta, who will explain why the Jews are conspiring with the commie LIBS to destroy this great country and ain't none of THEIR money is going to big city doctors or teachers and such like.

Missouri has become a black hole of suckage.
 
You mad, bro?
 
Yeah, Roberta used to be hot when she had teeth...
 
He ain't wrong.  They used to have discussions about building a biotech corridor from Kansas City to St. Louis.  Now they argue about whether or not to wear masks during a pandemic.
 
Covid is estimated to be contagious 1-2 days before symptoms.  This person exposed others for a total of 17 hours.  Could be a superspreader event.  Good luck.
 
Rapmaster2000: Covid is estimated to be contagious 1-2 days before symptoms.  This person exposed others for a total of 17 hours.  Could be a superspreader event.  Good luck.


We don't know how long for one can spread it.

It's time we just freaking admit that. We don't know.

I suspect it's much longer based on something I just pulled out of my donkey.
 
That should be of great solace to the exposed.  Thank you for your wise and comforting words.
 
Oh, look. What we said would happen has happened. Again.
 
Have we had an update from that crowded water park yet or are we still waiting to see that one shake out?
 
