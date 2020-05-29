 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   On this date in 1453, a beautiful civilization fell   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
    More: Vintage, Ottoman Empire, Byzantine Empire, Fall of Constantinople, Conquest of the city, Mehmed II, Istanbul, Emperor Constantine XI Palaiologos, Constantinople's defenders  
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sadly were not to far from that here in the USA due to Trump and the wimpy GOP!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I recommend watching the Netflix docudrama about this.  It was really good, true to history, and enough sex and violence to add authenticity.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Was Istanbul okay?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)"
Youtube vsQrKZcYtqg
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

enry: Was Istanbul okay?


That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But what about the Seven Cities of Gold?  Tuscon, Las Vegas....
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

isamudyson: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vsQrKZcY​tqg]


I prefer the REAL version

The Four Lads - Istanbul (not Constantinople)
Youtube Wcze7EGorOk

/no yours is better but when in the hell else can I post this?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's nobody's busn...

GODDAMNIT
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It seems rather Byzantine to me.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sic transit gloria mundi
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Hagia Sophia stiII a museum?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but the one that replaced it had excellent furniture.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see we've covered whose business this is and is not.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet he had to paint that fast before the crowd trampled over him
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what they get for letting those pesky Targaryn kids get away.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vsQrKZcY​tqg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


Just discovered that song on an episode of Bunheads
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a pretty corrupt and vicious civilisation and was pretty much crumbling by the time it fell. Some nice buildings though.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gaspode: It was a pretty corrupt and vicious civilisation and was pretty much crumbling by the time it fell. Some nice buildings though.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

seelorq: Is Hagia Sophia stiII a museum?


It's sure not a Christian house of worship. Mission accomplished.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: gaspode: It was a pretty corrupt and vicious civilisation and was pretty much crumbling by the time it fell. Some nice buildings though.

[i.guim.co.uk image 700x420]


Don't see a lot of Hagia Sophia's in 'murcaland so all the less reason to be sad.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: enry: Was Istanbul okay?

That's nobody's business but the Turks.


Why did Constantinople get the works?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MBooda: ThomasPaineTrain: enry: Was Istanbul okay?

That's nobody's business but the Turks.

Why did Constantinople get the works?


Free toppings and they were hungry?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
567 years already?, seems like yesterday.

/time flies when you are having fun.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Roman Empire isn't dead...it's comatose.
Good arguments have been by smarter people then me that certain foundational elements of Western Civ owe more than a nodding acquaintance to Roman ideas, laws, and customs.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

seelorq: Is Hagia Sophia stiII a museum?


It was as recently as last year when i was there, but Erdogan keeps flirting with making it a mosque again.

It's worth the visit.  It's amazing.  I've been to a bunch of massive cathedrals in Europe, but the Hagia Sophia is special.
 
Insain2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
War!!! What is it good for??
Absolutely NOTHING!!!!!

I love the "Classics"!!!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gaspode: It was a pretty corrupt and vicious civilisation and was pretty much crumbling by the time it fell. Some nice buildings though.


To be replaced with a civilization just as corrupt & vicious, if not even more.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey don't spoil it for me!
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

seelorq: Is Hagia Sophia stiII a museum?


Used to be street vendors with roasted corn on the cob selling outside the museum. Pretty good. I suppose that's gone now.
 
alitaki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just finished playing Assassin's Creed Revelations too. Not my favorite of the series, but not my least favorite either.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You mean 1204, subby, and the anniversary was last month.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alitaki: I just finished playing Assassin's Creed Revelations too. Not my favorite of the series, but not my least favorite either.


I hear ya. I got hammered the other night and tried repeatedly to ride a cow in Red Dead Redemption 2 until another player asked me what the hell I was trying to do. I, uh, didn't have a good answer.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And they're still farking squatting there and on a ton of other people's lands, same as it ever was.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What was Constantinople wearing? Maybe it was asking to be sacked.
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I recommend watching the Netflix docudrama about this.  It was really good, true to history, and enough sex and violence to add authenticity.


Sex?
I thought we invented that...

/ incredible
// every generation thinks so
/// could have sworn it was us until I was 45...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deadsanta: And they're still farking squatting there and on a ton of other people's lands, same as it ever was.


futurity.orgView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thing is the place had about 20K people there at the time as it was a run-down, disease-ridden pit no one wanted to be in. It sucked.

/ I'm old.
 
6nome
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
