 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   Curfew for tonight and tomorrow in Minneapolis. Stay safe   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
29
    More: Sad, Hennepin County, Minnesota, Minnesota, Police, Murder, Law, Criminal law, Resisting arrest, Arrest  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2020 at 7:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You beat me to it <shakes fist>. I'm NOT going to get into the politics/and the reason, it will turn into a shiatshow anyways, My headline " Good job Twin Cities, because of your temper tantrums, you're now sent to bed early...and without dinner. Night time curfew in effect, no Uber Eats deliveries for you."

Looks like I'll be staying in tonight
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Will this slow down the Boogaloo Boyz who have purportedly been streaming into town all day, hoping to find "looters" they can practice their 2nd Amendment rights upon?
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Therion: Will this slow down the Boogaloo Boyz who have purportedly been streaming into town all day, hoping to find "looters" they can practice their 2nd Amendment rights upon?


Or the people coming in from Milwaukee and Chicago just to riot and loot?

Don't worry, Al Sharpton is here too!
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Even Lil Wayne is calling for calm. Stop rioting, rioters. The point is made.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sniffers Row: Therion: Will this slow down the Boogaloo Boyz who have purportedly been streaming into town all day, hoping to find "looters" they can practice their 2nd Amendment rights upon?

Or the people coming in from Milwaukee and Chicago just to riot and loot?


I'm sure some of them are good people.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nothin' good happens after dark.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm just not sure why the prosecutor didn't check with Ilhan Omar.  She seems to know exactly what happened.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Boogaloo boys right now
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sniffers Row: Therion: Will this slow down the Boogaloo Boyz who have purportedly been streaming into town all day, hoping to find "looters" they can practice their 2nd Amendment rights upon?

Or the people coming in from Milwaukee and Chicago just to riot and loot?

Don't worry, Al Sharpton is here too!


Al Sharpton brings nothing of value to the table. On a side note, will COVID 19 spread like me wildfire through the cities with these protests? Or with the dipshiat reopen protests?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But now how am I supposed to loot a PlayStation for great justice?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I do sincerely hope the reopen manbabies have their compensatory firearms ready to come protest this injustice.
 
tasteme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 288x175]


Yeah, well Spider Man didn't burn down an Indian restaurant. What was the point of that?
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sniffers Row: You beat me to it <shakes fist>. I'm NOT going to get into the politics/and the reason, it will turn into a shiatshow anyways, My headline " Good job Twin Cities, because of your temper tantrums, you're now sent to bed early...and without dinner. Night time curfew in effect, no Uber Eats deliveries for you."

Looks like I'll be staying in tonight


For someone I've farkled as a firearms enthusiast who doesn't believe in institutional racism, that's probably a good choice.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: tasteme: [Fark user image 288x175]

Yeah, well Spider Man didn't burn down an Indian restaurant. What was the point of that?


An extremely pointed Yelp review?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welp, Trumpers have already summoned "Ilhan Omar" and "Al Sharpton" for (((some reason))).

"Jesse Jackson!"
"George Soros!"
"Hunter Biden!"

"By your powers combined, I am Captain Boogeyman!"
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love curfews

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So...is anyone going to call out the looters for not social distancing?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the curfew is not for looting.


covid.


because science.


you're welcome
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Chain Smokes Freely: tasteme: [Fark user image 288x175]

Yeah, well Spider Man didn't burn down an Indian restaurant. What was the point of that?

An extremely pointed Yelp review?


That would be a pointed review ... if it were a review. Look, burning down police stations ... two thumbs up. Way up. But burning down an Indian restaurant? ... No ... No, no, no ... two thumbs down ... waaaay down.

Those looters wasted a golden opportunity to target ALL police stations. I've seen the convenience store robberies ... 40 or 50 people all coordinated like an orchestra. It can be done. It should have been done. Now it's too late.

Maybe next time.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I love curfews

[Fark user image image 608x400]


Bacitav?
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some people can protest without being idiots and burning down their own neighborhood's businesses and affordable housing projects, those who can't are democrats.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Chain Smokes Freely: tasteme: [Fark user image 288x175]

Yeah, well Spider Man didn't burn down an Indian restaurant. What was the point of that?

An extremely pointed Yelp review?


Food came out burnt and the interior was much too hot. No water service.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Curfew is a panicked squeal of a deterrent. 

"Y-you can't be out now, because it's against the rules!!"

You've lost if you try to invoke curfew against a city's population.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We've got people flying and driving in-state with a specific agenda to raise hell and confront cops in the hopes of starting a new civil war.

Call me skeptical, but I don't see this having any effect.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Therion: Will this slow down the Boogaloo Boyz who have purportedly been streaming into town all day, hoping to find "looters" they can practice their 2nd Amendment rights upon?


Jeez, that's a loaded question.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flart blooger: the curfew is not for looting.


covid.


because science.


you're welcome


This is a weak attempt even by your standards.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DrewCurtisJr: Some people can protest without being idiots and burning down their own neighborhood's businesses and affordable housing projects, those who can't are democrats.


I remember a certain wilderness preserve that got trashed by Republican dildo enthusiasts over a couple weeks. Somehow didn't get the National Guard thrown at them.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.