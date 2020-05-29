 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Victoria Times Colonist)   Nagasaki survivor dies at 96. Fark: not Japanese   (timescolonist.com) divider line
4
    More: Hero, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Nuclear weapon, B-29 Superfortress, Rudi Hoenson, Death, 18-year-old Dutch soldier, Victoria General Hospital, Radiation sickness  
•       •       •

70 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2020 at 6:05 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I ran the numbers on this and I've come to the conclusion that statistically, not being Japanese significantly increased your chances of surviving Nagasaki. I plan on a peer review and then publishing in DERP: An Academic Journal That Publishes For Those Should Probably Perish.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*That isn't a typo, they couldn't be bothered with proofreading the journal's title.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought Logan survived Hiroshima, not Nagasaki.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow. I wish that more of humanity had his humanity.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.