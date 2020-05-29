 Skip to content
 
(Stylist)   Why is this endless stay-at-home life making us extra sleepy? I mean besides the fifth of Jameson that separates lunchtime from dinnertime   (stylist.co.uk) divider line
27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 is bush league
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less exercise than usual?  Result of heightened stress?  Constant carb-coma?
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I had to reread this a couple of times, but that's not a shot count. Subby might be advised to get a handle on the situation.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when we had visitors, if I had front desk duty, I would fall asleep easily because I sat in a chair for most of the time.  If I was installing an exhibit or working outside or posting flyers or doing tours etc etc etc, I easily stayed awake because I walked everywhere and walked long distances.  Instead of doing nothing.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you mean "that separates breakfast from lunchtime?"
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you feel tired all the time when you are not working, you may be struggling with low-key depression and use work as a distraction and an excuse for the cortisol that is drowning your brain.

Alternatively, you have attached entirely too much of your identify to work, and haven't adequately diversified yourself to keep your mind busy when you don't have work occupying it.

Figure out which it is.

If it's the former, maybe try a therapist sometime in the future.

If it's the latter, work on that.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously. Between Depression Sleep, Second Sleep, SSRI Sleep, and Boredom Sleep - it's a constant struggle to do anything but feel fatigued.
 
impaler [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got insomnia. You lucky sleep bastards.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's definitely the former. I'll be utilizing my wife's employer's mental health services before long.
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't waste quality drinking time with Jameson, spend some real money and buy some Macallan. Sure, you may well end up spending at least $300 on a bottle, but it will be well worth it (unless all you want to do is get mind-splittingly drunk as cheaply as possible, in which case go buy a case or two of Natty Light or Keystone Light and steel yourself for the horrible hangover in the morning).
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've slipped into my natural state of being a complete night owl.   3 to 5 in the morning is when I get sleepy.   Unfortunately I also wake up earlyish, too.   So I get very sleepy in the afternoon.

My husband has solved this problem for him. Whiskey and beer.   Me, I have eaten far too many cherry turnovers.   Way, way too many cherry turnovers.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Only god and my bartender can decide that for  me. You are a handle on the situation
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed I am consuming enough cannabis each day to put a herd of elephants to sleep.

I could do a root canal on myself and not even feel it.

I'm so stoned I even figured out the plot to "The Big Sleep" which doesn't have one.

I'm eating a lot of candy too.  I had 3 pounds delivered today. Of candy. Root beer barrels and fruity thingys.

I'm so stoned music even sounds good, and I feel hope for humanity.  One of those wears off when it rains.

I'm so stoned you probably don't even know it.  I want a hamburger, a hotdog and a milkshake. You'll get nothing and like it.

Spalding!
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's making me sleepy because everyone has the same opinion as the news.

yawn.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Site is blank, screw sites that put a blank div over their page if you don't unblock them. Downvote.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natty Daddy is the way to go. A 15 pack @8%ABV for $8.80 at Dollar General.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

blow it out yer ass.
 
Insain2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah she & her fellow Floridians only drink "Natty Beer"........that's why we have this Corona Virus because of all Mexicans only drink Corona!!!


I'm still laughing at that one!!! lol
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
can't complain(but I am), because my job was deemed essential, nothing has changed for me, but I would like a little time at home. I'm exhausted.

/However, when this is over I am going to miss the lack of traffic I have gotten used to.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm tired from all the sex I've been having

/not really
//been years
 
Tchvori
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

No, the bottle of Scotch is for between breakfast and lunch, it goes better with the bacon.  A bottle of Jameson is a good palate cleanser for dinner.

/ I spilled my vodka stinger while typing this.
 
Tchvori
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I'm not sure I can afford 14 bottles a week at $300.00 each.
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Years of working from home has steeled me into an iron clad fortress of sleeping whenever I want, dealing with reality when I have to.In between Chardonnay and online golf.  *smugness ensures*
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Might check your blood sugar level also
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Our rulers need us to be able to jump back into our cubicles so we can toil for them efficiently when they decide it's time to return. Do not nap or get used to a natural lifestyle with plenty of rest and downtime. It's simply unnatural and counterproductive to their desires.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
StoPPeRmobile:

But they can?
 
