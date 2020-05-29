 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan are back with Fark Friday Night Movie Night. Tonight it's terrible instructional videos, including "How To Sell A Car To A Woman" from the 1970s among others. Join us for the watch party 9pm eastern   (twitch.tv) divider line
Destructor
37 minutes ago  
How to sell a car to a Woman, eh?

Do we details on the woman themselves? How many cows are we talkin' about here?
 
Non Sequitur Man
28 minutes ago  
It'd be fun if you guys could do Amazon Women on the Moon or Kentucky Fried Movie.
 
Destructor
10 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: It'd be fun if you guys could do Amazon Women on the Moon or Kentucky Fried Movie.


OMG, that would be awesome!

I'm sure these guys are up against serious IP issues. There are SOOOOOO many movies I'd love for them to do, and your suggestion is freakin' awesome.
 
