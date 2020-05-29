 Skip to content
(BBC)   When we say phones off during a public meeting, we mean it   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While I certainly appreciate the sentiment...
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They dialled the number to see who the contact was. That's Hollywood sort of shiat.The army called for a public meeting in one local area in Oromia and collected all the phones of those who had turned up.
One of the phones then rang and when soldiers asked for the owner to identify himself Mr Ariti stepped forward, an eyewitness is reported to have said.
He was then shot in the back twice, the witness added.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We need to get Trump in that meeting STAT!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you are using extrajudicial killings to maintain order, your calls for national unity and celebrate the diversity of the country aren't going to be believable.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I shouldn't find that funny... But I do - LOL.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
University profs everywhere feel jealous.
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Note to self:  When the authorities round me up and ask for my phone, and then it rings, don't claim it was mine.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ran many a meeting in my day
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder....

What was his ringtone?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: They dialled the number to see who the contact was.


Yep.
 
NinjaFapper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Really kinda wish there was a non-lethal, mostly harmless even, way to do that in "real life".
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Makes me wonder....

What was his ringtone?


If anything with dogs barking, weeelllll.... [Chris Rock]
 
