(The Drive)   American B-1Bs get a friendly escort over the Black Sea. Fark: MiGs and Sukhois, for the first time ever   (thedrive.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, B-52 Stratofortress, Turkey, Fighter aircraft, Turkish Air Force, Russia, Ellsworth Air Force Base, pair of the bombers, Aerial refueling  
331 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2020 at 4:26 PM



15 Comments
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't know if there are nukes on board.

That's the point.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't someone supposed to be pissing and moaning about how close they are?

/ducks
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been going on, both ways since the start of the cold war.  My dad flew intercepts on TU-95 bears in the 50's.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mollari: This has been going on, both ways since the start of the cold war.


We've had our strategic bombers escorted by allied countries' MiGs and Sukhois?
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I watched a B-1 plow into a field back in 1989 while I was waiting for the school bus.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mollari: This has been going on, both ways since the start of the cold war.

We've had our strategic bombers escorted by allied countries' MiGs and Sukhois?


LOL it's like we are the only two to have read the article.  And I find it fantastic that we are training and doing practices with Ukraine.  Forty years ago they would have been reluctant Warsaw Pact enemies.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mollari: This has been going on, both ways since the start of the cold war.  My dad flew intercepts on TU-95 bears in the 50's.


this ain't an intercept, it's a friendly formation flight. The B-1s just did one with the Polish Air Force too.

ski9600: They don't know if there are nukes on board.


B-1s aren't nuke capable anymore, and haven't been for years.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ski9600: They don't know if there are nukes on board.

That's the point.


B-1s dont have nukes. Its a fact.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: BigNumber12: Mollari: This has been going on, both ways since the start of the cold war.

We've had our strategic bombers escorted by allied countries' MiGs and Sukhois?

LOL it's like we are the only two to have read the article.  And I find it fantastic that we are training and doing practices with Ukraine.  Forty years ago they would have been reluctant Warsaw Pact enemies.


Yep. Thanks for driving your old "allies" right into NATO's arms, Russia! Sadistic farks.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like Cold War bingo!
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glad to see that recall code OPE is being acknowledged by the Burpleson wing.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, the Russkies did manage to get a couple Flankers airborne for QRA.

They were applauded for actually keeping a safe distance this time.

https://theaviationist.com/2020/05/29​/​watch-a-russian-su-27-flanker-intercep​t-a-u-s-b-1b-bomber-flying-over-the-bl​ack-sea-earlier-today/
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: BigNumber12: Mollari: This has been going on, both ways since the start of the cold war.

We've had our strategic bombers escorted by allied countries' MiGs and Sukhois?

LOL it's like we are the only two to have read the article.  And I find it fantastic that we are training and doing practices with Ukraine.  Forty years ago they would have been reluctant Warsaw Pact enemies.


It's funny how poltab blathers about Trump sucking up to Putin, but has anyone else flown nuclear bomber exercises with a former-Russian colony fighting an active border war with them?

That's Milton Berle-levels of dick-measuring.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dinodork: B-1s aren't nuke capable anymore


B-1s are not nuclear-capable in the same way that Israel, Taiwan, and Japan are not nuclear-capable.

\they are about 15 minutes away from being nuclear capable.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: rebelyell2006: BigNumber12: Mollari: This has been going on, both ways since the start of the cold war.

We've had our strategic bombers escorted by allied countries' MiGs and Sukhois?

LOL it's like we are the only two to have read the article.  And I find it fantastic that we are training and doing practices with Ukraine.  Forty years ago they would have been reluctant Warsaw Pact enemies.

Yep. Thanks for driving your old "allies" right into NATO's arms, Russia! Sadistic farks.


The fantastic part is Ukraine.  Poland and Romania would have naturally been a part of NATO stuff if they could, considering that they were French allies for the longest time.  Ukraine has always been assumed to be a permanent client state of whoever is running Russia at any given moment.
 
