(Bored Panda)   Please enjoy this collection of nature's nightmare fuel   (boredpanda.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a scorpion even.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ant bukkake party may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


This isn't nightmare anything, this is pure awesome.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whales sleeping looks awesome, not scary
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Weremouse!
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm just crazy, but I found that nothing but fascinating.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tick at the gum line.

That's the last of those gross out collections I'll ever click on. You won.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget,
Animals can lick their own asses,
So when they smile at you
It's always with a shiat eating grin
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You were warned

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

miscreant: Whales sleeping looks awesome, not scary


I think Spock read them a bedtime story.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

Oh hi, I'll just be over here taking care of my babies. You don't mind, I hope. It's awfully hot outside and we're just hoping to get some rest in this cool corner. I don't mind the light, but if you turned it off, I'd be super appreciative. Again, thanks for letting us stay. We'll be out of your hair in just a couple days (or in your hair, ha ha! just kidding!). Anyway, you're awesome and I really appreciate the place to hang out.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: The tick at the gum line.

That's the last of those gross out collections I'll ever click on. You won.


Yep. The only one that gave me genuine willies.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x938]
Oh hi, I'll just be over here taking care of my babies. You don't mind, I hope. It's awfully hot outside and we're just hoping to get some rest in this cool corner. I don't mind the light, but if you turned it off, I'd be super appreciative. Again, thanks for letting us stay. We'll be out of your hair in just a couple days (or in your hair, ha ha! just kidding!). Anyway, you're awesome and I really appreciate the place to hang out.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We all croak down here...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
GIF too large for Fark


Worm monster on camera: Tubifex mass revolts Texas homeowner
Youtube pC2GXq620gA


"It was a squirming, throbbing, amorphous mound of tangled worms, with a constant stream of more worms drifting by."
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Maybe I'm just crazy, but I found that nothing but fascinating.


You probably are crazy.

And I found it all pretty fascinating as well.  I mean, if I found a huge spider in my house with 1,000 babies around it I'd run for the can of Raid but nothing in TFA was scary in any way.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The hunter centipede on the toothbrush just means you have tasty bugs in your bathroom.  They are nature's pest control, by eating all the ants, termites, mites, ticks, etc. in all the hard to reach places of your house.
 
sat1va
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I admit I'm curious about this one. Staged?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lurkey: [Fark user image 550x354]


Probably not a CSB: I live damn close to Reptile Gardens in South Dakota. It was a family destination every Summer, and I've always loved reptiles. It's probably been 8 years since we've gone, people don't come back as often, and I wouldn't go by myself. But if you ever are in the area, and you haven't been, go there. It's one of the most amazing collections of reptiles and vultures on the planet. And I've known people that work there, they go through great pains to make sure the animals are taken care of. They're probably better taken care of than the empolyees.

Anyway, they have a Komodo Dragon. At least I hope they still have it, it's been a few years. But every time we went, I would end up stopping at the Komodo Dragon enclosure, and everyone else would move on. And I have to say, it's one of the most beautiful animals I've ever seen. It has dark brown eyes like a puppy, slender, quick body, even though it looks like it just waddles around, they can move, and it's mouth turns up at the end like it's smiling.

It always came up to the glass to look at me, so it seems like it's an extremely curious reptile. It just always struck me that they responded differently from any other reptile there, like there's an intelligence and curiosity that you don't get with crocodilians. And it wasn't the response from some other reptiles where they headbob and expose their dewlap. Just seemed like curiosity... probably trying to figure out how to eat me.

Anyway, I always thought it was the cutest thing in the place, after the baby alligators and crocodiles. My family members never saw the cuteness in it.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sigourney Weaver... help pls. Bring flamethrower.
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Vern: lurkey: [Fark user image 550x354]

Probably not a CSB: I live damn close to Reptile Gardens in South Dakota. It was a family destination every Summer, and I've always loved reptiles. It's probably been 8 years since we've gone, people don't come back as often, and I wouldn't go by myself. But if you ever are in the area, and you haven't been, go there. It's one of the most amazing collections of reptiles and vultures on the planet. And I've known people that work there, they go through great pains to make sure the animals are taken care of. They're probably better taken care of than the empolyees.

Anyway, they have a Komodo Dragon. At least I hope they still have it, it's been a few years. But every time we went, I would end up stopping at the Komodo Dragon enclosure, and everyone else would move on. And I have to say, it's one of the most beautiful animals I've ever seen. It has dark brown eyes like a puppy, slender, quick body, even though it looks like it just waddles around, they can move, and it's mouth turns up at the end like it's smiling.

It always came up to the glass to look at me, so it seems like it's an extremely curious reptile. It just always struck me that they responded differently from any other reptile there, like there's an intelligence and curiosity that you don't get with crocodilians. And it wasn't the response from some other reptiles where they headbob and expose their dewlap. Just seemed like curiosity... probably trying to figure out how to eat me.

Anyway, I always thought it was the cutest thing in the place, after the baby alligators and crocodiles. My family members never saw the cuteness in it.


They are really smart.  I saw once saw a show where a guy (maybe a gal?) had trained one up like a dog.  It would fetch, do other simple tasks, and liked to cuddle.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sephjnr: [Fark user image 700x933]

Sigourney Weaver... help pls. Bring flamethrower.


I'm on it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

Heh, it's a Fractalpus.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x764]

This isn't nightmare anything, this is pure awesome.


That's photoshopped right? Eagles' heads aren't nearly the size of a coyote, much less a wolf.
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: Action Replay Nick: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x764]

This isn't nightmare anything, this is pure awesome.

That's photoshopped right? Eagles' heads aren't nearly the size of a coyote, much less a wolf.


Could be a juvenile wolf.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alright, last thing about the Komodo Dragon. They seem to have eyebrows, which made me think of puppy dog eyes. George Carlin said dogs are better manipulators than cats because they have eyebrows. Komodo Dragon's have eyebrows, or at least little ridges that pass for eyebrows. I can't think of another reptile with that, but I'm sure I could be proved wrong. Anyway:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
If you don't find that cute, hopefully you can agree that it's a beautiful, but deadly, master of survival of the fittest.
 
