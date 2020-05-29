 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul) NewsFlash Derick Chauvin has been arrested days later than necessary   (kstp.com) divider line
288
    More: NewsFlash, News, Minneapolis, KSTP's Eric Chaloux, Hennepin County, Minnesota, Week-day names, Breaking news, fundamental question, back of Floyd  
•       •       •

MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1/4 of the total needed. But it's a good start.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... for his protection, not the communities.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, imagine what trouble this could have saved even 24 hours ago.
And what about the three accopmlices?
It is a start but the damage is done.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking fry him.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank the farking gods.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No decision on charges yet.  How difficult is this?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the Elites,

We see through your attempts to divide us by race and religion. We will unite against the real enemies of the state, of democracy, order and justice: you.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, don't worry. We can get justice for people getting killed by the cops, you just have to literally burn half the city down to get justice per victim.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start.  Throw the book at him.  The video is beyond clear, blunt as an atom bomb, that was a murder.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll make bail before 4 and be given police protection in a safe house on the public dime.

Watch.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floyd and Chauvin aparently once worked together Bar Owner Says. So maybe it was a hit?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast forward two years...

"The jury finds the defendant not guilty."

Such is the world where we live.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's not convicted the city doesn't stand a chance.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Guys, don't worry. We can get justice for people getting killed by the cops, you just have to literally burn half the city down to get justice per victim.


Apparently. Peacefully kneeling to protest police brutality gets you banned from your career.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nabb1: No decision on charges yet.  How difficult is this?


If they were going to make the arrest without formal charges (which I'm fine with, in a vacuum*), the time to do it was 3 days ago.

*obviously this is a murder, but deciding on 1st degree vs. 2nd degree is potentially a question here depending on the MN interpretation of premeditation
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll make bail before 4 and be given police protection in a safe house on the public dime.

Watch.


If this even goes to trial, he'll probably be acquitted.  We've seen too many miscarriages of justice.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nabb1: No decision on charges yet.  How difficult is this?


Misdimeanor Jack Boot Scuffing.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 is better than none.

Curious if the other 3 are hiding in an attorney's office.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: Nabb1: No decision on charges yet.  How difficult is this?

If they were going to make the arrest without formal charges (which I'm fine with, in a vacuum*), the time to do it was 3 days ago.

*obviously this is a murder, but deciding on 1st degree vs. 2nd degree is potentially a question here depending on the MN interpretation of premeditation


NINE FARKING MINUTES TO MURDER A PERSON IS FIRST DEGREE AND NOTHING LESS.

The public know where you live, mister indecisive DA with clear designs of higher office.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Markoff_Cheney: Guys, don't worry. We can get justice for people getting killed by the cops, you just have to literally burn half the city down to get justice per victim.

Apparently. Peacefully kneeling to protest police brutality gets you banned from your career.


We don't have enough cities.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll make bail before 4 and be given police protection in a safe house on the public dime.

Watch.

If this even goes to trial, he'll probably be acquitted.  We've seen too many miscarriages of justice.


People are tried pursuant to an "information."  When it comes from a grand jury it's an indictment.

The problem is that the case has to proceed from the information.  And there comes a point when the information cannot be modified.  There have been plenty of cases thrown out when an information was rushed and failed to include an essential allegation.  Or it contained an extraneous allegation that was not proven.

I'm glad the guy is arrested.  I hope they didn't already screw it up.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 1. The others who stood around ignoring the murder and looking annoyed citizens were concerned?

Keep the fires burning.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll make bail before 4 and be given police protection in a safe house on the public dime.

Watch.

If this even goes to trial, he'll probably be acquitted.  We've seen too many miscarriages of justice.


Refusing to charge anyone until now really shows just how much they wanted to protect these murderers. The whole dept is a farking festering shiatpile and needs to be wiped clean slate.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The other officers involved were identified as Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, both with the department for fewer than three years. All four officers were fired a day after Floyd's death. As of yet, none of those three have been reported as having been taken into custody. "

What's the holdup?

Press conference is at 1 pm CDT (2 pm EST) so maybe we'll find out more then, including what Chauvin's charged with.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Nadie_AZ: Markoff_Cheney: Guys, don't worry. We can get justice for people getting killed by the cops, you just have to literally burn half the city down to get justice per victim.

Apparently. Peacefully kneeling to protest police brutality gets you banned from your career.

We don't have enough cities.


I dunno. Maybe we could start being honest with ourselves and work on fixing the systemic racism our nation has embraced since ... *checks calendar* 1667.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Markoff_Cheney: Nadie_AZ: Markoff_Cheney: Guys, don't worry. We can get justice for people getting killed by the cops, you just have to literally burn half the city down to get justice per victim.

Apparently. Peacefully kneeling to protest police brutality gets you banned from your career.

We don't have enough cities.

I dunno. Maybe we could start being honest with ourselves and work on fixing the systemic racism our nation has embraced since ... *checks calendar* 1667.


Nice idea, but the donors won't be happy about it so it just won't fly.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll make bail before 4 and be given police protection in a safe house on the public dime.

Watch.


The important thing was to not let the Friday sun set without an arrest.
I'm hoping for at least one more this afternoon.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "The other officers involved were identified as Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, both with the department for fewer than three years. All four officers were fired a day after Floyd's death. As of yet, none of those three have been reported as having been taken into custody. "

What's the holdup?

Press conference is at 1 pm CDT (2 pm EST) so maybe we'll find out more then, including what Chauvin's charged with.


Here's a possibility.  See which one of these two alternatives would play best for a jury:

Question:  Isn't it true, Mr. #3, that you are only testifying against my client today because you were arrested, charged with murder, and in exchange for your testimony today the DA has agreed to drop all charges against you?"

Option 1)

Answer:  Why yes, I was arrested and charged with a crime that would send me to jail for the rest of my life.  So that's when I decided to testify for the state, because they said they'd drop all the charges against me and I could go free, so long as I testified against your client."

Option 2)

Answer:  No, I was never arrested.  I was never charged.  The DA never threatened me with anything.  As soon as this event happened I spent days in the DA's office, working with them, offering my testimony freely and with no deal involved, because I knew what happened was wrong and I wanted to see this made right.

It's a possibility.  See who is going to roll before you put that taint on their testimony.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Markoff_Cheney: Nadie_AZ: Markoff_Cheney: Guys, don't worry. We can get justice for people getting killed by the cops, you just have to literally burn half the city down to get justice per victim.

Apparently. Peacefully kneeling to protest police brutality gets you banned from your career.

We don't have enough cities.

I dunno. Maybe we could start being honest with ourselves and work on fixing the systemic racism our nation has embraced since ... *checks calendar* 1667.


I am starting to think racism didn't get fixed so good. The video of all the police surrounding Chauvin's home last night in riot gear was utterly surreal.
 
Elegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MOPAR BLUE: 1/4 of the total needed. But it's a good start.


At this rate, only 12 more days of rioting before they're all in the clink!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: ... for his protection, not the communities.


Yep, i don't know why this wasn't the first thought instead of a hundred officers guarding his house.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Canto - Last Night of the Kings (Official)
Youtube rt4CQc1MSso
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe in the legal process, even though Donnie's minions are doing their best to destroy it, but sometimes there's someone so far beyond hope that I don't really care if he's thrown to the wolves.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im so sad to see what's happened to my hometown. I know South Minneapolis like the back of my hand, especially Lake St. Hopefully this arrest will is the first step in the right direction.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dopirt: Floyd and Chauvin aparently once worked together Bar Owner Says. So maybe it was a hit?


More like the black man didn't show the proper amount of subservience.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nabb1: No decision on charges yet.  How difficult is this?


Presser detailing charges coming up at the top of the hour
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: Nabb1: No decision on charges yet.  How difficult is this?

If they were going to make the arrest without formal charges (which I'm fine with, in a vacuum*), the time to do it was 3 days ago.

*obviously this is a murder, but deciding on 1st degree vs. 2nd degree is potentially a question here depending on the MN interpretation of premeditation


A smart DA will go for 2nd degree to make sure it sticks.

An evil DA will go for 1st to look like they're being tough, but knowing it will be difficult to land it, letting them get away with it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"days later"?

Try years.  All those misconduct complaints and nothing was done about it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll make bail before 4 and be given police protection in a safe house on the public dime.

Watch.

If this even goes to trial, he'll probably be acquitted.  We've seen too many miscarriages of justice.


Buy some marshmallows ahead of that announcement.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MOPAR BLUE: 1/4 of the total needed. But it's a good start.


I've been thinking about the other three.  As far as I can tell, they mostly just stood around not doing anything.  Charging them with anything might be problematic.  Obviously, they violated their oaths as police officers by not intervening, for which they got fired for.  But going above that and bringing criminal charges for not doing something is going to be really difficult.  I can't even think of what law they broke.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they stop to get him Burger King?
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious how highly-trained police are so quick to feel threatened and retaliate with violence, while a non-uniformed civilian (police are civilians, too, let's not forget) with minimal training at best is expected to calmly and rationally comport with shouted requests while a full-grown man kneels on his neck.

Curious indeed.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him a job in the Trump administration.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's WAY past about f'king time. Now get the rest of these assholes. YESTERDAY.
 
Elegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: MOPAR BLUE: 1/4 of the total needed. But it's a good start.

I've been thinking about the other three.  As far as I can tell, they mostly just stood around not doing anything.  Charging them with anything might be problematic.  Obviously, they violated their oaths as police officers by not intervening, for which they got fired for.  But going above that and bringing criminal charges for not doing something is going to be really difficult.  I can't even think of what law they broke.


For the most part I think you're right. Supreme Court has already said multiple times cops don't have a duty to protect.

Felony murder perhaps? Lots of times the getaway driver gets sacked with that when he is doing nothing but sitting in the car watching.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the three other offices that let their fellow officer murder the man in public?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: I've been thinking about the other three.  As far as I can tell, they mostly just stood around not doing anything.


Two of them were holding down Floyd's legs while the murderer choked him with his knee.
 
