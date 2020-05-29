 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Minneapolis small business owner: "Let my building burn, Justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail"   (startribune.com) divider line
35
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saves him having to torch it himself for the insurance money.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gandhi is just lulling you into a false sense of security.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Saves him having to torch it himself for the insurance money.


His insurance company will probably try to deny him because of what he said.  "Well how do we know you didn't burn it yourself"....you know how they are.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we confirmed he actually owns the building?
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't you have to rebuild for the insurance to pay up or is that just a Canada thing
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Saves him having to torch it himself for the insurance money.


Probably what the cops whose stations got trashed are also thinking.

Now they get sweet new stations with all the latest toys, and the legalized corruption of the following "unexpected" cost overruns will be dismissed with the usual "why don't you want our public servants to be safe?"
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Right up until the time he finds out that riots and civil unrest are excluded from his insurance coverage.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn right.

"B-b-b-but property damage"

It's insured. F*ck you. If people have been murdered consequence-free for decades, and my shop was damaged in the inevitable riots, I'd like think I'd have enough empathy and grasp of context to know that I'm not the important one in this scenario.

Good on this business owner. Please patronize their store in the future.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Narrator: He was just a tenant.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Damn right.

"B-b-b-but property damage"

It's insured. F*ck you.


War, riot, and insurrection coverage is specialty coverage, and is almost always excluded from a general property coverage policy.
 
flemardo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bluewave69: don't you have to rebuild for the insurance to pay up or is that just a Canada thing


Probably not. Had a neighbor's tree knock down a shared fence. Their insurance cut us both checks and told us it was up to us what we did or didn't do.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would take that statement with a grain of salt, assuming it's authentic.  He probably doesn't want to be a target for reprisal, so the safest route is to mouth the correct opinion and hope that the looters and Antifa types move on to someone else.

Wait a while and see what he says if he gets denied an insurance payout.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

crzybtch: BizarreMan: Saves him having to torch it himself for the insurance money.

His insurance company will probably try to deny him because of what he said.  "Well how do we know you didn't burn it yourself"....you know how they are.


Let's be real here. No matter what he would have said, the insurance company will try and deny him anyways.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Better first read your commercial property insurance policy, Mr. Landlord.....  wars, acts of terrorism and riots tend to be viewed as "acts of god" and often are excluded from coverage by your friendly insurance underwriter.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From TFA, the restaurant was big on sustainability, so probably Liberal

/and insured.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oli bumps into Sven, his long time neighbor in St. Paul MN, on Miami Beach.  "Sven! I haven't seen you since your hardware store burned down. What have you been doing?" "Well Oli after the fire and all the paper work Lena and I decided we needed a break so we hopped a flight to FL for a vacation and we like it here so much that we decided to just use the insurance money to live here year around.  What are you doing here Oli?" "Well we had something similar.  Last spring there was a flood, we lost our farm, the house, all our equipment, everything.  Mary an I decided to get away, she's always wanted to see the ocean so here we are."  Sven replies "So how do you start a flood anyways?"
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Better first read your commercial property insurance policy, Mr. Landlord.....  wars, acts of terrorism and riots tend to be viewed as "acts of god" and often are excluded from coverage by your friendly insurance underwriter.


I know on my current and past policies, they're pretty much spelled out as 'war, civil uprising, terrorism and riots'.

That, and of course, viruses being excluded also.  But that's another topic.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

crzybtch: BizarreMan: Saves him having to torch it himself for the insurance money.

His insurance company will probably try to deny him because of what he said.  "Well how do we know you didn't burn it yourself"....you know how they are.


Yeah... Can't even funnay your comment. +1Smart it is. :/
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm Canadian, and this shiat would never happen here.

No really, try imagining a Mountie doing this shiat.

Our city level cops wouldn't try it because they know, there'd be a 90 meter trail of blood to a cop pegged to a fir tree. And he got there because he violated the rules.

We're nice people until you piss us off. Then we become the people the Wehrmacht keeps an eye on, because the farking Canadians are angry, and you pissed of my really nice Eriterian neighbor by killing his family that stayed home.
Farking Americans. Fighting for freedom right up until the fighting part. Pussies.
 
Weng
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Right up until the time he finds out that riots and civil unrest are excluded from his insurance coverage.


Insurance companies are weaseley farks and if you're opening a business policy and don't question every exception and exclusion, you are horrible at business. If pressed, they'll strike most of them and it won't even affect the rate much because the stuff they exclude are, for the most part, incredibly rare events
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ghandi Mahal in two weeks: Please donate to my go fund me my family is starving
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: I'm Canadian, and this shiat would never happen here.

No really, try imagining a Mountie doing this shiat.


A Mountie, eh? I'm picturing a horse stepping on someone's neck with its hoof, and the Mountie just saying, "Soorey aboot thot." in response to the dying victim screaming how they can't breathe.

/don't act like Canadians aren't magically immune to being racist.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: I'm Canadian, and this shiat would never happen here.

No really, try imagining a Mountie doing this shiat.


Not unless the victim was First Nations.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Ghandi Mahal in two weeks: Please donate to my go fund me my family is starving


Rather, Ruhel Islam. Ghandi Mahal is the restaurant.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: GrendelMk1: I'm Canadian, and this shiat would never happen here.

No really, try imagining a Mountie doing this shiat.

A Mountie, eh? I'm picturing a horse stepping on someone's neck with its hoof, and the Mountie just saying, "Soorey aboot thot." in response to the dying victim screaming how they can't breathe.

/don't act like Canadians aren't magically immune to being racist.


Especially when it comes to First Nations people.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bthom37: Gandhi is just lulling you into a false sense of security.
[Fark user image 425x225]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Spoken like a man who believes he's insured, but hasn't found out yet that he isn't.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The police will now torch it sooner or later.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bluewave69: don't you have to rebuild for the insurance to pay up or is that just a Canada thing


You get the insurance money, then you rebuild.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: I'm Canadian, and this shiat would never happen here.

No really, try imagining a Mountie doing this shiat.

Our city level cops wouldn't try it because they know, there'd be a 90 meter trail of blood to a cop pegged to a fir tree. And he got there because he violated the rules.

We're nice people until you piss us off. Then we become the people the Wehrmacht keeps an eye on, because the farking Canadians are angry, and you pissed of my really nice Eriterian neighbor by killing his family that stayed home.
Farking Americans. Fighting for freedom right up until the fighting part. Pussies.


Google 'starlight tours'.

Our shiat stinks just as much as theirs.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: I'm Canadian, and this shiat would never happen here.

No really, try imagining a Mountie doing this shiat.

Our city level cops wouldn't try it because they know, there'd be a 90 meter trail of blood to a cop pegged to a fir tree. And he got there because he violated the rules.

We're nice people until you piss us off. Then we become the people the Wehrmacht keeps an eye on, because the farking Canadians are angry, and you pissed of my really nice Eriterian neighbor by killing his family that stayed home.
Farking Americans. Fighting for freedom right up until the fighting part. Pussies.


Nice people? Didn't a Poutine Petey just go on a multi-location murder spree because there was no hockey for a month?
 
Luse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: I'm Canadian, and this shiat would never happen here.

No really, try imagining a Mountie doing this shiat.

Our city level cops wouldn't try it because they know, there'd be a 90 meter trail of blood to a cop pegged to a fir tree. And he got there because he violated the rules.

We're nice people until you piss us off. Then we become the people the Wehrmacht keeps an eye on, because the farking Canadians are angry, and you pissed of my really nice Eriterian neighbor by killing his family that stayed home.
Farking Americans. Fighting for freedom right up until the fighting part. Pussies.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/ where we don't put up with this kind of shiat!
// RCMP Agent Straight McCool approves
/// 3
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1 out of 250.

Substantial sample size.
 
impaler [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The fire department wasn't going anywhere near that neighborhood last night. So this was kind of an after the fact statement.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrendelMk1: I'm Canadian, and this shiat would never happen here.

No really, try imagining a Mountie doing this shiat.

Our city level cops wouldn't try it because they know, there'd be a 90 meter trail of blood to a cop pegged to a fir tree. And he got there because he violated the rules.

We're nice people until you piss us off. Then we become the people the Wehrmacht keeps an eye on, because the farking Canadians are angry, and you pissed of my really nice Eriterian neighbor by killing his family that stayed home.
Farking Americans. Fighting for freedom right up until the fighting part. Pussies.


images.glaciermedia.caView Full Size
 
