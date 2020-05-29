 Skip to content
(KSTU FOX 13)   Reads headline: "Hopefully it was just an accident" -- Watches video: "Holy fark"   (fox13now.com)
94
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's possibly an accident until the driver swerves to hit them again.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peacefully exercising one's First Amendment rights is a poor excuse to go pissing off a righteous, gawd-fearing conservative, by gawd.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So war, then.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope someone filming got that license plate number.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see a video that shows how the guy got up on the hood.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's at least battery, could be attempted murder.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver..

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vaguely recall reading a Freeperville thread where they were jerking themselves off to the thought of running over protesters blocking highways and streets. This was before Charlottesville.

They've been more...subtle...since.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least two people involved with that video need to be prosecuted:

1. The driver of the vehicle.
2. Whomever made the decision to insert an ad that was longer than the video itself.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: It's possibly an accident until the driver swerves to hit them again.


So, you're saying I can't have 2 accidents in a row, huh?  Maybe I'm super clumsy, or legally blind or don't have the necessary appendages to drive a car, then I might accidentally hit the person a second or third or maybe even a fifth time.  But, no, you would say I was at fault for driving whilst legally blind.  I know your type.
 
Program User
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop linking to FOX sites!  This is important stuff and you're making us all dirty!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: At least two people involved with that video need to be prosecuted:

1. The driver of the vehicle.
2. Whomever made the decision to insert an ad that was longer than the video itself.


I couldn't tell when the ad ended and the news clip began
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: That's at least battery, could be attempted murder.


Battery?
How bout asult with a deadly weapon?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Driver..

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x1334]


She's going to be popular in prison. I think her nickname will be "Sleeve"
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better info and views from Twitcher

https://twitter.com/bellers03/status/​1​266174838374313992
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, the thing to realize when starting a fight with a car by jumping on the hood and trying to smash out the windshield is that pedestrians enjoy an agility advantage over cars, but the comparatively lumbering automobile is much larger, heavier, stronger, and faster (on the top end) than the pedestrian is. Once you yield the advantage of free movement, such as by falling on your ass after falling off, you better get back up with a quickness, because a car's ground-and-pound game is elite.
 
PKXI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel for to dog... I think it's a dog?
At least another biatch in there anyway...
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: jack_o_the_hills: Driver..

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x1334]

She's going to be popular in prison. I think her nickname will be "Sleeve"


Prison?  Prison is for the poors and ugly women. She'll come up with some sob story about how she was scared for her life etc and walk.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: AeAe: That's at least battery, could be attempted murder.

Battery?
How bout asult with a deadly weapon?


That's assault

Not sure how that happened without auto correct flagging it.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Driver..

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x1334]


Karen-like driving detected.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, she's surrounded by protesters and is just trying to get awa...oh...OH LORD!!
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not excusable to run them over, but how about getting the fark out of the road?  Screwing with everyone else is not a good form of protest.  I have had protesters kick my car when I was on their side and was just trying to park.....
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: It's possibly an accident until the driver swerves to hit them again.


Except when you're obstructing traffic and jumping on passing cars, I'm not sure you can claim to be a victim when a car runs you over.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like 2 charges for assault to me. 1 for the driver and 1 for the protester on the hood of the car.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Better info and views from Twitcher

https://twitter.com/bellers03/status/1​266174838374313992


Yeah, so dude was being an asshole, climbing on her car, jumped off when she started to take off, then she turned to bump him with the side hard enough to knock him over. Dude's gona go to court wearing a neck brace for sympathy, she's going to say she panicked to get community service and a suspended license. Not quite Charlottesville.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No big deal, I drive like that all the time in GTA V.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: So war, then.


I'll bring guns next time, I guess.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Better info and views from Twitcher

https://twitter.com/bellers03/status/1​266174838374313992


A 1+ block shoe-skitch is legitimately one of the most dazzling things I've ever seen. Hooooly shiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I want to see a video that shows how the guy got up on the hood.


Stop that shiat.

It doesn't matter in the least.

Nothing the guy did could possibly justify trying to run him over again.
 
almejita
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: See, the thing to realize when starting a fight with a car by jumping on the hood and trying to smash out the windshield is that pedestrians enjoy an agility advantage over cars, but the comparatively lumbering automobile is much larger, heavier, stronger, and faster (on the top end) than the pedestrian is. Once you yield the advantage of free movement, such as by falling on your ass after falling off, you better get back up with a quickness, because a car's ground-and-pound game is elite.


I only pic fights with the cars on the Autobahn thing at Disneyland (Anaheim).  Cuz they're really old, and the weight much less than a normal car, which really ganks from pound part of ground-and-pound, and they're on tracks, which if I'm really careful, I can avoid.

Win-Win-Win-er-chick-en-din-err
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Toxophil: jack_o_the_hills: Better info and views from Twitcher

https://twitter.com/bellers03/status/1​266174838374313992

Yeah, so dude was being an asshole, climbing on her car, jumped off when she started to take off, then she turned to bump him with the side hard enough to knock him over. Dude's gona go to court wearing a neck brace for sympathy, she's going to say she panicked to get community service and a suspended license. Not quite Charlottesville.


wait.. wait..  <puts on MAGA hat>

I wanna know what happened BEFORE the video started !!!

But I agree with you, unless more video surfaces showing she did something rage inducing that provoked Luke Duke there, she's gonna walk on the" i was scared for my life" excuse.
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Program User: Stop linking to FOX sites!  This is important stuff and you're making us all dirty!


That is a local Fox station, not Faux news. They are owned by Scripps, I believe. Think "Homer Simpson Fox," not "Sean Hannity Fox."
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: jack_o_the_hills: Better info and views from Twitcher

https://twitter.com/bellers03/status/1​266174838374313992

A 1+ block shoe-skitch is legitimately one of the most dazzling things I've ever seen. Hooooly shiat.

[Fark user image 283x446]


NO kidding, I don't know how her shoes weren't on fire.  She''s got a hell of a kung fu grip i guess..
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JesseL: Russ1642: I want to see a video that shows how the guy got up on the hood.

Stop that shiat.

It doesn't matter in the least.

Nothing the guy did could possibly justify trying to run him over again.


"I thought I saw a gun."

It's a solid defense.


Road Rage: NYC Motorcycle Attack
Youtube 7dqIPRYTWWA


Cite to this sort of thing.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I want to see a video that shows how the guy got up on the hood.


Does it matter?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Toxophil: jack_o_the_hills: Better info and views from Twitcher

https://twitter.com/bellers03/status/1​266174838374313992

Yeah, so dude was being an asshole, climbing on her car, jumped off when she started to take off, then she turned to bump him with the side hard enough to knock him over. Dude's gona go to court wearing a neck brace for sympathy, she's going to say she panicked to get community service and a suspended license. Not quite Charlottesville.

wait.. wait..  <puts on MAGA hat>

I wanna know what happened BEFORE the video started !!!

But I agree with you, unless more video surfaces showing she did something rage inducing that provoked Luke Duke there, she's gonna walk on the" i was scared for my life" excuse.


She was scared for her life when he was no longer a threat and she had to go out of get way to run him over again?
 
almejita
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: No big deal, I drive like that all the time in GTA V.


Earlier I was playing RDR2 and I popped a shot off at a grizzley and at the exact same time I got a notice from Facebook (from a girl), and when I looked back at my game screen, the bear was eating my face.

So, I guess the take away is; never look at Facebook right after you shoot a bear.  GTA5 taught me to never shoot a rocket launcher straight up at a helicopter whilst riding on a train.  Don't ever do that.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

almejita: This text is now purple: See, the thing to realize when starting a fight with a car by jumping on the hood and trying to smash out the windshield is that pedestrians enjoy an agility advantage over cars, but the comparatively lumbering automobile is much larger, heavier, stronger, and faster (on the top end) than the pedestrian is. Once you yield the advantage of free movement, such as by falling on your ass after falling off, you better get back up with a quickness, because a car's ground-and-pound game is elite.

I only pic fights with the cars on the Autobahn thing at Disneyland (Anaheim).  Cuz they're really old, and the weight much less than a normal car, which really ganks from pound part of ground-and-pound, and they're on tracks, which if I'm really careful, I can avoid.

Win-Win-Win-er-chick-en-din-err


What does this look like, Pancrase?
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcos P: BretMavrik: At least two people involved with that video need to be prosecuted:

1. The driver of the vehicle.
2. Whomever made the decision to insert an ad that was longer than the video itself.

I couldn't tell when the ad ended and the news clip began


What ad?

/adblocker
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: jack_o_the_hills: Toxophil: jack_o_the_hills: Better info and views from Twitcher

https://twitter.com/bellers03/status/1​266174838374313992

Yeah, so dude was being an asshole, climbing on her car, jumped off when she started to take off, then she turned to bump him with the side hard enough to knock him over. Dude's gona go to court wearing a neck brace for sympathy, she's going to say she panicked to get community service and a suspended license. Not quite Charlottesville.

wait.. wait..  <puts on MAGA hat>

I wanna know what happened BEFORE the video started !!!

But I agree with you, unless more video surfaces showing she did something rage inducing that provoked Luke Duke there, she's gonna walk on the" i was scared for my life" excuse.

She was scared for her life when he was no longer a threat and she had to go out of get way to run him over again?


I'm not saying it's right, I'm saying it's reality.  Different rules for different people.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

almejita: Earlier I was playing RDR2 and I popped a shot off at a grizzley and at the exact same time I got a notice from Facebook (from a girl), and when I looked back at my game screen, the bear was eating my face.


A cougar distracted you, and then a bear ate your face.

Sounds like a SF bar.
 
slama
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Driver..

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x1334]


So she wants her skin and lips to resemble that of a black woman, she's just not on-board with them like, living.

Also the second she swerved to hit the guy again it became intentional. She did that on purpose.
 
almejita
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Toxophil: jack_o_the_hills: Better info and views from Twitcher

https://twitter.com/bellers03/status/1​266174838374313992

Yeah, so dude was being an asshole, climbing on her car, jumped off when she started to take off, then she turned to bump him with the side hard enough to knock him over. Dude's gona go to court wearing a neck brace for sympathy, she's going to say she panicked to get community service and a suspended license. Not quite Charlottesville.


Read that as pancaked and now I'm hungry.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Every Conservative's dream...
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Driver..

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x1334]


Farking Karen
 
sat1va
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not knowing how it all started (though I can imagine), I can give the benefit of the doubt that if someone jumping on one's car like that the driver may freak out and gun it to get the heck out of there. However, swerving to run over the guy after? Inexcusable; arrest the biatch.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Russ1642: I want to see a video that shows how the guy got up on the hood.

Does it matter?


Hey guys does it really matter that a mob was violently attacking a car in the middle of an intersection??????
 
probesport
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Driver..

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x1334]


Is that one of those snookies?
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not 'run over' unless a body is beneath the vehicle.

The correct phrase for this video is 'ran into'.

/Which is still a fail
//Just a wholly different one
///Your measure of driving acumen is how long you have gone without running over or into things
 
