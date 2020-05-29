 Skip to content
(NYPost) If you want to get close to Elon Musk now is a good time, it seems Satan is trying to make a deal with his partner.
48
    More: Weird, Art, Elon Musk, Fine art, current state of the world, Visual arts, Soul, Film, upcoming online art exhibition  
48 Comments
 
isamudyson
3 hours ago  
I saw how this turns out on an episode of Fantasy Island:

Fantasy Island (1977) - Season 5 Episode 2 (Part 2)
Youtube HEHxUdk_46M
 
Nobody in Peculiar
1 hour ago  
So she made a horcrux?
 
rnatalie
1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Oh son, for that you sold your everlasting soul?

Well, I wasn't usin' it.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
1 hour ago  
They must really get the good drugs in that household...
 
Pert
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
1 hour ago  
I must say that those two seem to take turns to see who can out weird the other.
 
TheSpartanGrant
1 hour ago  
I sold my soul over on a torn piece of notebook paper for 5 bucks in freshman year of highschool. A christian punk kid bought it, then was a little upset when I wouldn't take the paper back. I used the money to buy a butterfinger, pepsi, and some Fridays bacon & cheddar potato skins.
 
Evil Mackerel
1 hour ago  
That seems a bit steep , I'll just make by own.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pan-Seared Lemon Sole
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
Ten million?

I think you are more in the ten dollar range, sweetheart, considering your face and, well, your face.
 
RagnarD
1 hour ago  
Robert Johnson- Crossroad
Youtube Yd60nI4sa9A
 
lurkey
1 hour ago  
How much to fart on a sandwich?
 
Boojum2k
1 hour ago  
So Elon is going full-on Joker and she's his Harley. . .
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  
That's funny.  The 'H' key is nowhere near the 'S' key.

/it's secondhand, either way
 
Evil Mackerel
1 hour ago  

isamudyson: I saw how this turns out on an episode of Fantasy Island:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HEHxUdk_​46M?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=1450&enablej​sapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.c​om&widgetid=1]


Aww, the link doesn't work. Man I haven't seen that in years.
 
sat1va
1 hour ago  
She seems self important.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
1 hour ago  
We did something similar in college.  $20 a soul.  Had several signed contracts on the wall above our bar.  Then they were pointed out to the Fundie GF of one of my roommates friends and she freaked out and tore them down.
 
Mouser
1 hour ago  
"With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?" she asked, rhetorically, and added that she'll take the "best offer" - thus leaving it up to the public to decide what her soul is worth.

Well, Farkers, you know what to do.
 
Mouser
1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: We did something similar in college.  $20 a soul.  Had several signed contracts on the wall above our bar.  Then they were pointed out to the Fundie GF of one of my roommates friends and she freaked out and tore them down.


Hopefully she gave the bar their $20 apiece for them.  If you're going to ransom a man's soul, you'd better be prepared to pay the price.
 
isamudyson
1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: isamudyson: I saw how this turns out on an episode of Fantasy Island:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HEHxUdk_​46M?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=1450&enablej​sapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.c​om&widgetid=1]

Aww, the link doesn't work. Man I haven't seen that in years.


Sorry. It worked fine when I posted it but it seems to be on the fritz now. It was Season 5, Episode 2: "The Devil and Mr. Roarke" / "Ziegfeld Girls" / "Kid Corey Rides Again" .Some classic scenery chewing by Roddy McDowall as The Devil in it.
 
AlgaeRancher
1 hour ago  
It's a buyer's market

/ not clear why somebody dating a billionaire would do this, maybe she wants some cash now and is hoping he buys it?
 
DippityDoo
1 hour ago  
The soul.... What a concept.
A collection of elemental and animal energies.

I'm less worried about a soul and more concerned with a Buddha mind.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
1 hour ago  

Mouser: Ow! That was my feelings!: We did something similar in college.  $20 a soul.  Had several signed contracts on the wall above our bar.  Then they were pointed out to the Fundie GF of one of my roommates friends and she freaked out and tore them down.

Hopefully she gave the bar their $20 apiece for them.  If you're going to ransom a man's soul, you'd better be prepared to pay the price.


It was a house bar, in our basement.  And unfortunately, I was not there when it happened.  She lost her shiat though, shrieking about how evil and terrible we all were.

Actually, it's probably good I wasn't there...
 
Dripdry
1 hour ago  
Having lived in L.A., this reads like the trashiest idiocy possible. It probably reads that way elsewhere, but when you know people who do all that stuff already it just feels that much dumber. Try something creative, Grimes, not something might've been cool 10-15 years ago.
 
Usernate
1 hour ago  
If you work and make $100,000 a year from 18 to 68 you will make a total of $5,000,000. That would be a pretty good figure for a lifetimes worth of money. This already unbelievable rich person thinks that it would be "good art" to sell a price of paper for over double what most people will earn toiling their entire lives. I cannot wait for the class war.
 
Uzzah
1 hour ago  
As a Buddhist, I can offer you the economy pack: my soul from my next 12 lifetimes, all for the price of 9.
 
Boojum2k
54 minutes ago  

Mouser: "With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?" she asked, rhetorically, and added that she'll take the "best offer" - thus leaving it up to the public to decide what her soul is worth.

Well, Farkers, you know what to do.


I think I have some change left on a Starbucks gift card. . .
 
fragMasterFlash
53 minutes ago  
She looks like someone who struck it rich the hard way, $15 a go in the alley behind a dumpster.
 
xanadian
53 minutes ago  
"The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became," said the new mom of baby boy X Æ A-Xii

My pretentiousness meter just broke.

/srsly, wtf
 
uncleacid
50 minutes ago  
I owe my soul to the company store.
 
MythDragon
49 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 392x254]


Way to breathe, no breath.
 
xanadian
49 minutes ago  

Mouser: "With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?" she asked, rhetorically, and added that she'll take the "best offer" - thus leaving it up to the public to decide what her soul is worth.

Well, Farkers, you know what to do.


Drew Curtis's FARK.com's Grime's soul (tm).

/is that her full name, btw?
//I'll bet it is.
 
MythDragon
47 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: So Elon is going full-on Joker and she's his Harley. . .


If you haven't watched the new animated Harley Quinn, it's farking awesome.
 
dyhchong
46 minutes ago  
Two Simpsons ideas for the price of one, oh Grimey, what will you do next?
 
farkyorefeelings
45 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: That seems a bit steep , I'll just make by own.

[Fark user image 300x300]

Pan-Seared Lemon Sole


The Dead Milkmen-Filet of sole
Youtube xuLiQohsSf8
 
MythDragon
41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Boojum2k: So Elon is going full-on Joker and she's his Harley. . .

If you haven't watched the new animated Harley Quinn, it's farking awesome.


DC Universe's Harley Quinn - Official Trailer (2019) Kaley Cuoco
Youtube mT7A5-oxR3o
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
41 minutes ago  
look nobody wants that skanky hos soul its dirty and used up
 
The Googles Do Nothing
41 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 392x254]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Trolo
41 minutes ago  

Uzzah: As a Buddhist, I can offer you the economy pack: my soul from my next 12 lifetimes, all for the price of 9.


9 bitcoin?
 
middlewaytao
35 minutes ago  
Quit making vapid twits famous.
 
Theaetetus
35 minutes ago  
"Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art," she continued. "The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me."

Huh, she should talk to a patent attorney.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
33 minutes ago  
For 10 million dollars I expect two souls at the same time. I figure it would take that kind of money for two souls to do a guy like me.
 
Cheeseburger
31 minutes ago  
So my current top pick for the Antichrist, Elon Musk, will probably be the one purchasing Mrs Antichrist's soul. Beware: if you pronounce their kid's unpronounceable name backwards, out loud, there's a good chance you'll be turned into a newt.
 
GrogSmash
20 minutes ago  
Ever get the feeling there are a significant number of psychologists who start twitching every time one of these two makes the news?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
11 minutes ago  
What does she want for $10 million that he won't buy her?
 
Stud Gerbil
8 minutes ago  
Does she have more soul than Ralph Macchio?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
8 minutes ago  
Why the fark is their kid named like an elf?
 
Igor Jakovsky
7 minutes ago  
She should challenge the winner to a fiddle contest.
 
