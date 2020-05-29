 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Dear Drew, Please put your $@*&# squirrels back to work because they are driving me farking crazy in my coronavirus quarantine   (nj.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I despise squirrels and if they don't stay out of my peach and cherry trees I'm going to shoot every last one of them. Rats with fuzzy tails.

Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I despise squirrels and if they don't stay out of my peach and cherry trees I'm going to shoot every last one of them. Rats with fuzzy tails.

YOUR peach and cherry trees?
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I despise squirrels and if they don't stay out of my peach and cherry trees I'm going to shoot every last one of them. Rats with fuzzy tails.

Their names are Marshall, Mint, and Peanut and they need that fruit to pay off their mortgages.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Try driving them crazy instead.

Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder
Youtube hFZFjoX2cGg
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow, perfect timing. Our HVAC guy just left about half an hour ago, having fixed a hose that a squirrel gnawed through.

Fark those nasty little critters. They're so damn hard to get rid of. If you trap them and relocate them, they'll find their way back unless you take them like ten miles and/or across a body of water. And even if you successfully relocate them (or kill them), others in the neighborhood will just move into the vacated territory.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Wow, perfect timing. Our HVAC guy just left about half an hour ago, having fixed a hose that a squirrel gnawed through.

Fark those nasty little critters. They're so damn hard to get rid of. If you trap them and relocate them, they'll find their way back unless you take them like ten miles and/or across a body of water. And even if you successfully relocate them (or kill them), others in the neighborhood will just move into the vacated territory.


One of my three dogs catches at least one squirrel a week. We throw the dead squirrel into the woods for the coyotes. I hate those little farkers. Our neighborhood coyotes are afraid of my dogs but they love the treats we throw them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
