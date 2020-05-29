 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Turkish to start oil exploration in Eastern Mediterranean; continue keeping Tommy out of trouble   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see them moving from a taffy economy.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby grasp of grammar is interesting.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Tommy. Proper farked.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joey, have you ever been in Turkish oil business?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny name for an Englishman
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Blagged"?  Speak English, Tommy.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I farking hate pikeys
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's me belt
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: I farking hate pikeys


*Fookin
 
khitsicker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
protection from zee Germans?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "Blagged"?  Speak English, Tommy.


Thanks for posting this. Unlike Cap, I didn't get the reference and was scratching my head trying to figure out how The Who's rock opera was related to Turkish oil.

I guess I'll have to rewatch Snatch.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just what the world oil market needs right now.
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How are them sausages coming
Five minutes
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Turkish oil hits the anus?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No sugar for me, Turkish - I'm sweet enough!
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love dags.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inner ted: How are them sausages coming
Five minutes


It was three minutes five minutes ago...
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What does he know about oil.  Doesn't it come from Saudi Arabia?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If they open up a pig farm I'm out.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: FrancoFile: "Blagged"?  Speak English, Tommy.

Thanks for posting this. Unlike Cap, I didn't get the reference and was scratching my head trying to figure out how The Who's rock opera was related to Turkish oil.

I guess I'll have to rewatch Snatch.


The Widow's Uniform is not the soldier-man's disgrace.
For it's Tommy this, an' Tommy that, an' Chuck him out, the brute! "
But it's " Saviour of 'is country " when the guns begin to shoot;
An' it's Tommy this, an' Tommy that, an' anything you please;
An 'Tommy ain't a bloomin' fool - you bet that Tommy sees!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "Blagged"?  Speak English, Tommy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
