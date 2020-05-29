 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Detroit Chief of Police on killing of George Floyd "Based on what I saw on that video, there's no question I would have directed an arrest. This was murder." When Detroit calls you out, you know you've failed   (detroitnews.com) divider line
92
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Minnesota leadership are making a lot of concerned noises, but they've mostly standing around and fingering each other in the ass instead of doing something.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detroit police chief laughing nervously, unsure if there is video of him doing the same thing.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ever go drinking with a cop? They can do whatever the fark they want. And every department is it's own little fiefdom so that even if one is forced to kick your ass out you can just go to the next silo of awfulness.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, if there is one thing Detroit knows more than cars, its murder.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
jojud265nia2bj9sy4ah9b61-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size

/Robocop reference A654B7V not found
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: but they've mostly standing around and fingering each other in the ass instead of doing something.


That sounds like "doing something" in my book.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't worry - all whitey is worried about is the looting of Target because it affects them.

When peaceful protests aren't allowed by the white man (kneeling during the national anthem, picketing, etc), what do you think the next resort is even if it is misdirected.  Angry people who have been suppressed for hundreds of years tend to do some pretty irrational stuff.  I bet you would too.

That cop should be read his miranda rights within the next 24 hours.  No bail either.....just like the rest of us would be treated.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.


Yeah, this would be something like "Manslaughter Under Color of Authority".
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.


Probably easier to get a conviction on voluntary manslaughter, hard to prove malice and forethought here, but easy to prove reckless disregard.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Detroit police chief laughing nervously, unsure if there is video of him doing the same thing.


Detroit has been surprisingly quiet through all this...
 
Juc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.


they coulda just put him in the back of a squad car or if he was super dangerous, have people sitting on his limbs. kneeling on a neck is something that strikes me as very murdery.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People who've never been to Detroit start bashing Detroit in 3, 2, 1...
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jake Havechek: but they've mostly standing around and fingering each other in the ass instead of doing something.

That sounds like "doing something" in my book.


I've never heard it called one's "book" before. TIL...
 
dallylamma
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Blindly obey and support me or I will murder the fark out of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Detroit police chief laughing nervously, unsure if there is video of him doing the same thing.

Detroit has been surprisingly quiet through all this...


There's nothing left in Detroit to steal nor any white people to rage against.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.


I imagine a good lawyer could argue that when a crowd of people is yelling STOP YOU'RE KILLING HIM and you keep kneeling that shows premeditation or at least intent.

And when the jury gets a look at that pig's smug face while he does it he's cooked.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Farkhole: People who've never been to Detroit start bashing Detroit in 3, 2, 1...


fark them. Little Caesar's' Detroit-style deep dish is the best deep dish of the Big Pizza chains.

/Fark Papa John's in particular
 
mchaboud
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Farkhole: People who've never been to Detroit start bashing Detroit in 3, 2, 1...


That's fair.  The people who have been to Detroit were already bashing Detroit.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Farkhole: People who've never been to Detroit start bashing Detroit in 3, 2, 1...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

robodog: Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.

Probably easier to get a conviction on voluntary manslaughter, hard to prove malice and forethought here, but easy to prove reckless disregard.


George Floyd was handcuffed behind his back and on his stomach. The cop intentionally pressed his knee down on his neck and kept it there minutes after it was clear that George Floyd was immobile. That's intent. That's murder.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Detroit police chief laughing nervously, unsure if there is video of him doing the same thing.

Detroit has been surprisingly quiet through all this...


A lot of police departments have been.  A solid tactic to not draw attention to yourself.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dallylamma: Blindly obey and support me or I will murder the fark out of you.[Fark user image image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Detroit police chief laughing nervously, unsure if there is video of him doing the same thing.

Detroit has been surprisingly quiet through all this...


That's what happens when 63% of the force is black.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But, but sites like Brietbart, Hot Air, "Flag and Cross" are trumpeting this:
"Minnesota county prosecutor says there is "other evidence that does not support a criminal charge" against officer in George Floyd's death"

/ The other evidence is probably photos of the injuries Floyd inflicted on the officer's knee
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Farkhole: People who've never been to Detroit start bashing Detroit in 3, 2, 1...

fark them. Little Caesar's' Detroit-style deep dish is the best deep dish of the Big Pizza chains.

/Fark Papa John's in particular


//And also fark the Red Wings.
///Other than that, fark the Detroit bashers.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Chappelle's Show - Tron Carter's "Law & Order" - Uncensored
Youtube HeOVbeh2yr0
language nsfw
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Don't worry - all whitey is worried about is the looting of Target because it affects them.

When peaceful protests aren't allowed by the white man (kneeling during the national anthem, picketing, etc), what do you think the next resort is even if it is misdirected.  Angry people who have been suppressed for hundreds of years tend to do some pretty irrational stuff.  I bet you would too.

That cop should be read his miranda rights within the next 24 hours.  No bail either.....just like the rest of us would be treated.


I think situations like these are excellent examples of why cops should be paid more and receive better training (and therefore attract more high quality applicants).
Ever been hanging out with a bunch of losers with no job prospects ( I have so sue me) and one of them says "Hey, worst case scenario I could always be a cop!"
That should scare everyone.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: robodog: Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.

Probably easier to get a conviction on voluntary manslaughter, hard to prove malice and forethought here, but easy to prove reckless disregard.

George Floyd was handcuffed behind his back and on his stomach. The cop intentionally pressed his knee down on his neck and kept it there minutes after it was clear that George Floyd was immobile. That's intent. That's murder.


I don't disagree from a moral standpoint, I just think from a legal standpoint, and a practical standpoint with a jury that you're much more likely to get a conviction for manslaughter. You might WANT to go for the gusto with full on murder, but it's pretty much a slam dunk manslaughter case so I'd go for the easy win that will bring actual justice vs the moral victory of charging murder and likely ultimate defeat in a hung jury or outright acquittal.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.

I imagine a good lawyer could argue that when a crowd of people is yelling STOP YOU'RE KILLING HIM and you keep kneeling that shows premeditation or at least intent.

And when the jury gets a look at that pig's smug face while he does it he's cooked.


Hopefully that video won't get knocked out of admissible evidence.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.

I imagine a good lawyer could argue that when a crowd of people is yelling STOP YOU'RE KILLING HIM and you keep kneeling that shows premeditation or at least intent.

And when the jury gets a look at that pig's smug face while he does it he's cooked.


For Rodney King, we had a Simi Valley jury, and NY had Staten Island for Eric Garner. I wonder where the DA/prosecutors in MN go to sweep police malfeasance under the rug. Everyone has "that" courthouse w/ "those" juries.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Juc: Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.

they coulda just put him in the back of a squad car or if he was super dangerous, have people sitting on his limbs. kneeling on a neck is something that strikes me as very murdery.



They DID have him under control.  The two other officers were restraining his arms, torso and legs.   There was NO REASON AT ALL to have his knee against his neck, much less keep it there for several minutes after the guy went quiet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.


Under Minnesota Law, intent to kill is not a necessary element of the crime:

609.221 ASSAULT IN THE FIRST DEGREE.
Subdivision 1.Great bodily harm. - Whoever assaults another and inflicts great bodily harm may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 20 years or to payment of a fine of not more than $30,000, or both.

609.02 DEFINITIONS.
Subdivision 1.Crime. - "Crime" means conduct which is prohibited by statute and for which the actor may be sentenced to imprisonment, with or without a fine.

Subd. 2.Felony. - "Felony" means a crime for which a sentence of imprisonment for more than one year may be imposed.

609.19 MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE.
Subd. 2.Unintentional murders. - Whoever does either of the following is guilty of unintentional murder in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 40 years:
(1) causes the death of a human being, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense other than criminal sexual conduct in the first or second degree with force or violence or a drive-by shooting; or...

There is no question that the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck after he was handcuffed and subdued caused great bodily harm and caused the death of Mr. Floyd.

So, if the level of force he used was not justified given the totality of the circumstances, then he is guilty of First Degree Assault (a felony) and, regardless of his intent to kill, he is also guilty of Second Degree Murder under Minnesota Law.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Well, if there is one thing Detroit knows more than cars, its murder.


And riots.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint,


That happens on pretty much every episode of Cops regardless of which city they are filming in.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone pointed out on youtube that he casually had his hand in his pocket... but he had his hand forcing pressure upon his leg, choking and killing George Floyd
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wage0048: Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.

Under Minnesota Law, intent to kill is not a necessary element of the crime:

609.221 ASSAULT IN THE FIRST DEGREE.
Subdivision 1.Great bodily harm. - Whoever assaults another and inflicts great bodily harm may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 20 years or to payment of a fine of not more than $30,000, or both.

609.02 DEFINITIONS.
Subdivision 1.Crime. - "Crime" means conduct which is prohibited by statute and for which the actor may be sentenced to imprisonment, with or without a fine.

Subd. 2.Felony. - "Felony" means a crime for which a sentence of imprisonment for more than one year may be imposed.

609.19 MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE.
Subd. 2.Unintentional murders. - Whoever does either of the following is guilty of unintentional murder in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 40 years:
(1) causes the death of a human being, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense other than criminal sexual conduct in the first or second degree with force or violence or a drive-by shooting; or...

There is no question that the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck after he was handcuffed and subdued caused great bodily harm and caused the death of Mr. Floyd.

So, if the level of force he used was not justified given the totality of the circumstances, then he is guilty of First Degree Assault (a felony) and, regardless of his intent to kill, he is also guilty of Second Degree Murder under Minnesota Law.


What was the underlying felony the officer was committing to meet that definition?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Farkhole: People who've never been to Detroit start bashing Detroit in 3, 2, 1...

fark them. Little Caesar's' Detroit-style deep dish is the best deep dish of the Big Pizza chains.

/Fark Papa John's in particular


It's the only Detroit style deep dish I can get where I am.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Yeah, this would be something like "Manslaughter Under Color of Authority".


Manslaughter of Colored Insufficiently Respecting Authority
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

robodog: Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.

Probably easier to get a conviction on voluntary manslaughter, hard to prove malice and forethought here, but easy to prove reckless disregard.


Intent may be difficult to prove, because the cop is probably going to claim that he thought the guy could breath and was just lying about it, but Minnesota's third degree murder statute also doesn't seem to require intent to kill, just an "act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life" - https://www.revisor.mn.gov/st​atutes/ci​te/609.195. Which seems to fit what happened pretty well.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: George Floyd was handcuffed behind his back and on his stomach. The cop intentionally pressed his knee down on his neck and kept it there minutes after it was clear that George Floyd was immobile. That's intent. That's murder.


still listed as a covid death.
 
Luse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: mcsiegs: Don't worry - all whitey is worried about is the looting of Target because it affects them.

When peaceful protests aren't allowed by the white man (kneeling during the national anthem, picketing, etc), what do you think the next resort is even if it is misdirected.  Angry people who have been suppressed for hundreds of years tend to do some pretty irrational stuff.  I bet you would too.

That cop should be read his miranda rights within the next 24 hours.  No bail either.....just like the rest of us would be treated.

I think situations like these are excellent examples of why cops should be paid more and receive better training (and therefore attract more high quality applicants).
Ever been hanging out with a bunch of losers with no job prospects ( I have so sue me) and one of them says "Hey, worst case scenario I could always be a cop!"
That should scare everyone.


Not until police unions are outlawed, conditional immunity is pulled, every cop will have a working body camera and a Federal entity is created to investigate cop cams when abuse is reported. Not a penny more until then.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: //And also fark the Red Wings.


?

Does LA even have hockey?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reminder that white people riot and flip cars and break shiat when their favorite sports team loses. Or wins. And the police just shrug that stuff off.

Somehow black people rioting because they're being killed for sport is the REAL problem.

You create pressure and tend to it properly, you have no choice how the explosion happens.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

meat0918: Palined Parenthood: Farkhole: People who've never been to Detroit start bashing Detroit in 3, 2, 1...

fark them. Little Caesar's' Detroit-style deep dish is the best deep dish of the Big Pizza chains.

/Fark Papa John's in particular

It's the only Detroit style deep dish I can get where I am.


That's a shame.

Because Jet's Pizza is far superior.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bthom37: dallylamma: Blindly obey and support me or I will murder the fark out of you.[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image 425x219]


<Save File as: Thin Blue Mein Kampf.jpg>
 
dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: stoli n coke: robodog: Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.

Probably easier to get a conviction on voluntary manslaughter, hard to prove malice and forethought here, but easy to prove reckless disregard.

George Floyd was handcuffed behind his back and on his stomach. The cop intentionally pressed his knee down on his neck and kept it there minutes after it was clear that George Floyd was immobile. That's intent. That's murder.

I don't disagree from a moral standpoint, I just think from a legal standpoint, and a practical standpoint with a jury that you're much more likely to get a conviction for manslaughter. You might WANT to go for the gusto with full on murder, but it's pretty much a slam dunk manslaughter case so I'd go for the easy win that will bring actual justice vs the moral victory of charging murder and likely ultimate defeat in a hung jury or outright acquittal.


^

Overcharging is a way to get people off the hook intentionally.  You see it in the cases they do bring against police.  That's why most walk.

Same with George Zimmerman, the charge they brought was way over what they could prove.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: wage0048: Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.

Under Minnesota Law, intent to kill is not a necessary element of the crime:

609.221 ASSAULT IN THE FIRST DEGREE.
Subdivision 1.Great bodily harm. - Whoever assaults another and inflicts great bodily harm may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 20 years or to payment of a fine of not more than $30,000, or both.

609.02 DEFINITIONS.
Subdivision 1.Crime. - "Crime" means conduct which is prohibited by statute and for which the actor may be sentenced to imprisonment, with or without a fine.

Subd. 2.Felony. - "Felony" means a crime for which a sentence of imprisonment for more than one year may be imposed.

609.19 MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE.
Subd. 2.Unintentional murders. - Whoever does either of the following is guilty of unintentional murder in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 40 years:
(1) causes the death of a human being, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense other than criminal sexual conduct in the first or second degree with force or violence or a drive-by shooting; or...

There is no question that the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck after he was handcuffed and subdued caused great bodily harm and caused the death of Mr. Floyd.

So, if the level of force he used was not justified given the totality of the circumstances, then he is guilty of First Degree Assault (a felony) and, regardless of his intent to kill, he is also guilty of Second Degree Murder under Minnesota Law.

What was the underlying felony the officer was comm ...


It was the first statute I quoted: Assault in the First Degree.
 
Luse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: Juc: Sword and Shield: I honestly don't see any way this can't be considered murder legally.

Premeditation is a problem, but the easy argument for that would be that Floyd was restrained with multiple officers and was not an active threat. Putting a knee on someone's neck, a move that is not taught as a proper restraint, implies conscious thought. That's not motor memory on takedown procedures. That's intentional.

they coulda just put him in the back of a squad car or if he was super dangerous, have people sitting on his limbs. kneeling on a neck is something that strikes me as very murdery.


They DID have him under control.  The two other officers were restraining his arms, torso and legs.   There was NO REASON AT ALL to have his knee against his neck, much less keep it there for several minutes after the guy went quiet.

[Fark user image 547x973]


This is perfectly standard police procedure, witnessed it first hand. As is demanding they give you the arm they are intentionally pinning with their knee and rabbit punching your ribs if they don't "comply".

Pigs, one and all.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cops are just saying that because they don't want their city turned into Mogadishu Minneapolis
 
