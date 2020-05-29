 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Literary Hub)   George R. R. Martin buys historic railway, plans to make it six or seven times as long but spend 15 years laying the last 20 miles of track   (lithub.com) divider line
34
    More: Spiffy, New Mexico, line runs, train cars, new level, Mexico, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Santa Fe, train travel  
•       •       •

948 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 29 May 2020 at 12:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop doing things other than writing your book you fat bastard
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then someone else will try to lay the final miles of track, end up using the wrong gauge, route the track through quick sand, set fire to the cars, and send them off a cliff.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he never finishes, his version of the ending may always be better than what we got from the show.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Then someone else will try to lay the final miles of track, end up using the wrong gauge, route the track through quick sand, set fire to the cars, and send them off a cliff.


Then a bunch of sexless nerds with shrunken genitalia will get on the train and ride it for free for eight years and masturbate all over the train and then do nothing but complain about it for the rest of their lives.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point if I were him I would never write another word again.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Then someone else will try to lay the final miles of track, end up using the wrong gauge, route the track through quick sand, set fire to the cars, and send them off a cliff.



If only Seasons 7 & 8 were so entertaining
Was like watching a screenplay adaptation of Cliffsnotes
 
Drubell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure we'll see the project's completion after he finishes with GoT and Elden Ring.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Stop doing things other than writing your book you fat bastard


Why? He found out that people hate the ending he was going to write.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he renames it "The Red Line", stay the fark away.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: At this point if I were him I would never write another word again.


Dont worry, he won't. RR already got paid. He has already moved on to other things that he hasn't collected the checks for yet.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he just trolling people at this point.  he probably hasn't even written a word of any further books
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: he just trolling people at this point.  he probably hasn't even written a word of any further books


Because he wrote too many already.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Then someone else will try to lay the final miles of track, end up using the wrong gauge, route the track through quick sand, set fire to the cars, and send them off a cliff.


Final product:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recent Santa-Fean here.

Martin is kind of like the eccentric Santa Claus of Santa Fe. We all know he's possibly around and sometimes he does things that make no goddamn sense.

The short list I'm aware of:

Owns multiple store fronts including the local comic book store, which is why it has dragons painted on it
Was responsible for bringing The Hu into Santa Fe because apparently we needed Mongolian metal (Thanks, George, great show!)
Was/is the financial backing of Meow Wolf
Was/is the backing of a lot of just.. random art wahey locally, usually on the more affordable end of the spectrum

Adding an entire-ass railway to his list of weird shiat in Santa Fe just seems pretty typical
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be called the George R.R. Martin R.R.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noazark: It'll be called the George R.R. Martin R.R.


Should be comment of the month. Well played.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spur is only 18 miles long, subby.

CSB:  My mum used to live just a stone's throw from Bonanza City.  I had all but forgotten about the area.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much rather see Sophie Turner pull a train.
 
raius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Stop doing things other than writing your book you fat bastard


At this point just don't expect him to ever finish.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The detail oriented description of the buffet car will be indepth at least...
 
drxym
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Stop doing things other than writing your book you fat bastard


The lockdown should be a perfect opportunity for that - no fan conventions or press junkets to distract him. Nothing but the four walls and his computer. But then he goes and buys a railway. Procrastination always finds a way.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

noazark: It'll be called the George R.R. Martin R.R.


The George R.R.R.R.?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: The detail oriented description of the buffet car will be indepth at least...


The menu is going to be the size of an unabridged dictionary. They'll bring it out on a book stand.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Then someone else will try to lay the final miles of track, end up using the wrong gauge, route the track through quick sand, set fire to the cars, and send them off a cliff.

Then a bunch of sexless nerds with shrunken genitalia will get on the train and ride it for free for eight years and masturbate all over the train and then do nothing but complain about it for the rest of their lives.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Stop doing things other than writing your book you fat bastard

raius: At this point just don't expect him to ever finish.

Oh, it's gotta be a disingenuous meme by this point.  Anyone who seriously things he can salvage the mess he's made, especially after all this time, is snorting some might funny stuff.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drxym: syrynxx: Stop doing things other than writing your book you fat bastard

The lockdown should be a perfect opportunity for that - no fan conventions or press junkets to distract him. Nothing but the four walls and his computer. But then he goes and buys a railway. Procrastination always finds a way.


Meh, I've found that when I'm busy I get more (other) stuff done.
When I'm not busy my mind tends to go stale.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And now you know what the "R.R." stands for.
 
Blood In The Water [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think we should invite him to Fark...
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: dothemath: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Then someone else will try to lay the final miles of track, end up using the wrong gauge, route the track through quick sand, set fire to the cars, and send them off a cliff.

Then a bunch of sexless nerds with shrunken genitalia will get on the train and ride it for free for eight years and masturbate all over the train and then do nothing but complain about it for the rest of their lives.

[Fark user image 630x1087]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dragonchild: syrynxx: Stop doing things other than writing your book you fat bastard
raius: At this point just don't expect him to ever finish.
Oh, it's gotta be a disingenuous meme by this point.  Anyone who seriously things he can salvage the mess he's made, especially after all this time, is snorting some might funny stuff.


Thing is, he could have saved thousands of unnecessary words if he replaced any chapter titled "Sansa" in the first few books with the following:

"Sansa was sad.  Joffery had been a dick again.   She wished her life was a fairytale but it wasn't. "
BOOM!
Just saved some farkers a few thousand words of aimless nonsense.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Then someone else will try to lay the final miles of track, end up using the wrong gauge, route the track through quick sand, set fire to the cars, and send them off a cliff.

Then a bunch of sexless nerds with shrunken genitalia will get on the train and ride it for free for eight years and masturbate all over the train and then do nothing but complain about it for the rest of their lives.


Found Benioff's Fark handle!
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trik: AteMyBrain: dothemath: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Then someone else will try to lay the final miles of track, end up using the wrong gauge, route the track through quick sand, set fire to the cars, and send them off a cliff.

Then a bunch of sexless nerds with shrunken genitalia will get on the train and ride it for free for eight years and masturbate all over the train and then do nothing but complain about it for the rest of their lives.

[Fark user image 630x1087]

[Fark user image 464x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Okay, I give, what does Michael Flatley have to do with anything? Is he a Santa Fe resident and I wasn't aware? I mean there are supposedly a lot of wealthy people lurking about here.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.