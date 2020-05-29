 Skip to content
"Omar Jimenez reporting live...take two"
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look at all that Radio Shack camera and audio equipment and that fake CNN credentials badge. Obviously a common thug inciting violence against the upstanding police force

/s just in case someone actually took this serious
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Not only back, but likely untouchable for the rest of his reportage on these events.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's pretty sad that it takes the Governor to keep a brown person safe even though they are from the press.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He'd better be careful, his hand is in his pocket; the police behind him might think he's got a gun in there and shoot, just in case...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is how you win people over to your side and your message. Being determined but dignified, because you know you're completely in the right. This is actual professionalism.
 
Weng
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Not only back, but likely untouchable for the rest of his reportage on these events.


hahahahaha no. He got cops yelled at by the governor. He's dead the first time one of them can find an excuse to have a " tragic accident"
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Keep turning and pointing to the police in the back, then face the camera. It will drive them crazy.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Not only back, but likely untouchable for the rest of his reportage on these events.


He should stay away from open windows for a while, though.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Him and his team are going to win sooooo many industry awards. Oh, and also the Camera, too. Hopefully that will reside in a place of honor at the Smithsonian.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CNN demanded his release. If the police did not release him, things would get so much worse.

Keep reporting, Omar. We're watching.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I said it in the original arrested thread  but my man deserves a raise (before the lawsuit cash he rightfully deserves). I know for a fact I would not have been so composed and professional while my constitutional rights were being violated.

Dude seriously earned himself a job anywhere he wants..

Resume: I was arrested live on air for no farking reason while doing my job and despite human instinct to rage, still did my farking job
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Not only back, but likely untouchable for the rest of his reportage on these events.

hahahahaha no. He got cops yelled at by the governor. He's dead the first time one of them can find an excuse to have a " tragic accident"


He will be treated with kid gloves until the heat's off.

Then he better watch his 6 while driving around town for a few years.  Or maybe just move.

But until the national press focus turns away from these protests, there will be a standing order to treat him like a white reporter for Fox.  SOP can be found in chapter 3 section 6 paragraph 4 of the guidebook.  Only conduct an arrest if the reporter is involved in a violent incident.  Arrest the other party only.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They were just making sure they weren't fake reporters who happened to have professional cameras, mics, live broadcast equipment and press ids *eye roll*
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resume: I was arrested live on air for no farking reason while doing my job and despite human instinct to rage, still did my farking job


As it was happening live I honestly thought the police would leave him alone based on what he was saying and how calm he was. Turns out I have no idea what it's like to be a black man in a police interaction. I feel so horrible for him and anyone else who goes through this type of thing on a daily farking basis
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Poppy Harlow, who grew up in Minneapolis, was (sorry that I can't find a better word) verklempt when thanking Omar Jimenez for surviving this encounter.
 
cirby
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Of course, this time he actually moved back from the police line. The first time, he kept talking about how "we're moving" while still talking and not moving an inch.

So while the police got a good lecture from someone up the chain, he's also going with "well, I don't like being arrested, and I made my point already."
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

They were just making sure they weren't fake reporters who happened to have professional cameras, mics, live broadcast equipment and press ids *eye roll*


You gotta wonder if MSP is still unaware that the video went out live
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stand strong and proud, Mr. Jimenez. Your courage and poise are an example to us all.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So has the state troopers that arrested Omar been suspended yet pending an investigation?
 
wood0366
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

They were just making sure they weren't fake reporters who happened to have professional cameras, mics, live broadcast equipment and press ids *eye roll*

You gotta wonder if MSP is still unaware that the video went out live


The Governor watched it live.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

So while the police got a good lecture from someone up the chain, he's also going with "well, I don't like being arrested, and I made my point already."


When was he asked to move? Right before being arrested he said "we'll go where you tell us". He got no response, then was told he was being arrested.

It's really hard for you to lie about it when it's on live farking tv dude
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

They were just making sure they weren't fake reporters who happened to have professional cameras, mics, live broadcast equipment and press ids *eye roll*


You know... That might make a good group costume for Halloween.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Personally, I'm finding it interesting how little news there is of this shiat.  I'm sure there is plenty of local coverage, but for me, US news is international, and NONE of this shiat has hit my usual feeds.  I rarely hit the main sites, but you would think something of this magnitude would have been run up the pole a little higher.

Hell, even the monkey's tweets getting flagged this morning hit my feeds, but coverage on the riots...  just crickets.

Time to go digging into my main sites to see if there is any real cverage..
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

They were just making sure they weren't fake reporters who happened to have professional cameras, mics, live broadcast equipment and press ids *eye roll*


I think they were probably looking for folks like the Unicorn Riot guy, more citizen journalist than traditional press.  Although I'm also sure they shed no tears when they find out they nabbed a CNN crew.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

They were just making sure they weren't fake reporters who happened to have professional cameras, mics, live broadcast equipment and press ids *eye roll*

I think they were probably looking for folks like the Unicorn Riot guy, more citizen journalist than traditional press.  Although I'm also sure they shed no tears when they find out they nabbed a CNN crew.


What do you mean "found out"? They all had credentials on them
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It looks like the "Summer of rage" has officially started.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Time to go digging into my main sites to see if there is any real cverage..


Honestly, it's being underreported here in the US too.  We had a huge thread on it last night, but that was cobbled together from Unicorn Riot, listening to police scanners, and (eventually) local news.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Time to go digging into my main sites to see if there is any real cverage..


That is because these riots and protests are so commonplace now they have approached school shooting levels.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cirby: Of course, this time he actually moved back from the police line. The first time, he kept talking about how "we're moving" while still talking and not moving an inch.


Actually he asked the police officer where they would like him to move to and got arrested for it.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I think they were probably looking for folks like the Unicorn Riot guy, more citizen journalist than traditional press.  Although I'm also sure they shed no tears when they find out they nabbed a CNN crew.

What do you mean "found out"? They all had credentials on them


I mean I'm sure they were glad to ignore their credentials because they are CNN, aka 'fake news' to the juice jocks we call cops.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

That is because these riots and protests are so commonplace now they have approached school shooting levels.


Maybe cops should stop killing people for fun and getting away with it because our racist political and justice systems support the cops killing people for fun.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Time to go digging into my main sites to see if there is any real cverage..


https://www.washingtonpost.com/media/​2​020/05/29/omar-jimenez-cnn-minneapolis​/
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Time to go digging into my main sites to see if there is any real cverage..


In the U.S. everyone but FoxNews is reporting about this.

Journalism companies despite the competition generally will take a bullet for each other when journalistic rights are broken and or threatened.

Then there is FoxNews
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

So while the police got a good lecture from someone up the chain, he's also going with "well, I don't like being arrested, and I made my point already."


Did you watch the video? He was asking where to go. The cop wasn't telling him, just telling him to move.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You mean you're back looting, black man?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Honestly, it's being underreported here in the US too.  We had a huge thread on it last night, but that was cobbled together from Unicorn Riot, listening to police scanners, and (eventually) local news.


...  To be completely honest, when there is açtual real news anymore, Fark is one of the few places I know of that will have coverage.

The comments might be shiat, but at least you can get updates.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

They were just making sure they weren't fake reporters who happened to have professional cameras, mics, live broadcast equipment and press ids *eye roll*

I think they were probably looking for folks like the Unicorn Riot guy, more citizen journalist than traditional press.  Although I'm also sure they shed no tears when they find out they nabbed a CNN crew.


Why don't you watch the video. It's been posted several times.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

So while the police got a good lecture from someone up the chain, he's also going with "well, I don't like being arrested, and I made my point already."


I'm not calling you a moron, but this is something that a moron would say.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Atlanta would invade Minneapolis without a doubt. Air drop the Falcons and bomb them with Coke. Hell, Michael Vick might even show up.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Then there is FoxNews


But. you repeat yourself.  Only the journalists are taking bullets for each other. 
The entertainers are still schticking.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

They were just making sure they weren't fake reporters who happened to have professional cameras, mics, live broadcast equipment and press ids *eye roll*


Minnesota State Patrol is not taking orders from the governor, but Trump.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

https://www.washingtonpost.com/media/2​020/05/29/omar-jimenez-cnn-minneapolis​/


Ya,WP is paywalled, and heavily US cntered...  not really my goto site.

And I'd rather smash my computer than read Fox thx.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

*Offer not valid in White House Press Briefing Room
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hand you over now to the reporter who broke this story, and nearly paid for it with his freedom. The man who, less than twenty-four hours ago, followed the rules, backed a hunch, and brought you this story. Omar-Jimenez, Network 23, reporting to you live - just - and direct from the scene.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Atlanta would invade Minneapolis without a doubt. Air drop the Falcons and bomb them with Coke. Hell, Michael Vick might even show up.


Vick would just be there to "adopt" the police dogs.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Atlanta would invade Minneapolis without a doubt. Air drop the Falcons and bomb them with Coke. Hell, Michael Vick might even show up.


Ted Turner returning to CNN riding a bison
 
