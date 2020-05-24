 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   SpaceX astronauts to make second attempt to escape this furious hellhole of a planet on Saturday   (mynews13.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, International Space Station, Kennedy Space Center, NASA, Space exploration, Space Shuttle, KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 29 May 2020 at 3:47 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, another Starship just completed a "static fire" test with somewhat more fire than intended.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Meanwhile, another Starship just completed a "static fire" test with somewhat more fire than intended.


that will buff right out.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trump*: When the rocket starts, the shooting starts.

Twitter Fact Check: that's not how you shoot an astronaut.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't suppose they'd be willing to drop a nuke from orbit, on a.....certain individual, who shall remain nameless, and totally annoying.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I sure hope it launches successfully. I really want to watch live.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Im going to try and go up there to watch again.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ohio: *stares longingly"
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
IDK if it's just today's mood, but may as well mark this HOTY now.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Weather was supposedly predicted before Wednesday's attempt to be 50% probability of being OK. For the weekend, the prediction is only 40% probability. With house odds like that, I wouldn't want to gamble.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We still have time to stowaway then?

And as an easy to find note to myself:
FTA: SpaceX and NASA are now targeting 3:22 p.m. EDT Saturday for the next available launch attempt, and 3 p.m. EDT Sunday for a third window.
 
50th
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Meanwhile, another Starship just completed a "static fire" test with somewhat more fire than intended.


Boeing ... uh, is not looking too good.  (Do they currently make anything that actually *works*?!)
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Meanwhile, another Starship just completed a "static fire" test with somewhat more fire than intended.


Blimey.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Trump*: When the rocket starts, the shooting starts.

Twitter Fact Check: that's not how you shoot an astronaut.


You do it on Fifth Avenue, duh.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

50th: Ivo Shandor: Meanwhile, another Starship just completed a "static fire" test with somewhat more fire than intended.

Boeing ... uh, is not looking too good.  (Do they currently make anything that actually *works*?!)


That's Star-ship, not Star-liner.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

allears: Weather was supposedly predicted before Wednesday's attempt to be 50% probability of being OK. For the weekend, the prediction is only 40% probability. With house odds like that, I wouldn't want to gamble.


Florida; where the weather sucks and blows.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Meanwhile, another Starship just completed a "static fire" test with somewhat more fire than intended.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As a kid I would have been excited.  Now I'm just nervous.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I booked a cheap motel in Titusville and I'm taking the kids to see it. I can't freaking wait!
 
jayphat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Meanwhile, another Starship just completed a "static fire" test with somewhat more fire than intended.


Unscheduled Rapid Disassembly.
 
jayphat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Apollo 12 launched during a thunderstorm. AND was stuck by lightning on the way up.
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jayphat: Ivo Shandor: Meanwhile, another Starship just completed a "static fire" test with somewhat more fire than intended.

Unscheduled Rapid Disassembly.


In this case it was also a little "Rapid Unscheduled Hop"
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jayphat: Apollo 12 launched during a thunderstorm. AND was stuck by lightning on the way up.


SCE to AUX
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just wish they'd launch the B Ark already.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.