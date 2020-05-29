 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Rare Wolverine spotted in Pacific County, surprising researchers who thought they were all wiped out during Red Dawn back in the 80s   (king5.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Mustelidae, Carnivora, Mustelinae, Washington, Wolverine, Michigan, Memorial Day weekend, Memorial Day  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is so cool.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Snikt!
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hate when wolverines are overcooked.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*snikt*


Fark user image
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
80smovieguide.comView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wolverines have been seen as late as 2012, but they're just not the same.
 
kicker_conspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*golf clap*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Snikt!


*Shaking my meaty fist*

A fist that does not contain adamantium.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Their only natural enemy is the buckeye.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's about time C. Thomas Howell rebooted his career.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's about time C. Thomas Howell rebooted his career.


Unfortunately, that hasn't happened ever since Soul Man.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's probably some half blind tourist wondering where their Pomeranian mix went.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.