(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man charged with hate crimes for attempting to locate and kill North Koreans, in move that might hearten survivors of Heartbreak Ridge or the Chosin Reservoir if he hadn't been looking for them in an apartment complex gym   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Facepalm, Assault, Crimes, Hatred, Hate speech, Hate crime, Crime, string of bias crimes, Asian community  
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He sounds white.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anfrind: He sounds white.


And scared.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pork Chop Hill was pretty bad too. A couple people in my town fought in that battle.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
he never got over Machu Pichu
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: anfrind: He sounds white.

And scared.

Insane.

/FTFY
 
MagSeven
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He hates them cuz they ain't him.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Flappyhead: anfrind: He sounds white.

And scared. Insane.

/FTFY


He can be both things.  A scared crazy person is nothing to sneeze at.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's still shook up over the Bowling Green Massacre.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hank Hill: So are you Chinese or Japanese??
Youtube d_CaZ4EAexQ
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They had an interview with a Thai owner of a restaurant. She was saying that the guy came in ranting about the Chinese, then asked her ARE YOU CHINESE? She said no. He then proceeded to yell at her to GO BACK TO CHINA.

Something ain't right with that boy.

I hope they also find and arrest the white guy who was spitting on Asian people in Seattle.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aziz Ansari Racist Locksmith
Youtube gsFjewV4QZc
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Test isn't always best.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A crazy person in Ballard?  No way!
 
