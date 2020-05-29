 Skip to content
(Reuters)   China's foreign ministry says Canada is an accomplice to US government's efforts to bring down Huawei. Its cooler, more polite accomplice   (reuters.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only one bringing down Huawei is Huawei and it's spyware.
 
breadman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good. Frankly we (Canada) should be changing the way we do business with China and other countries, we have too much foreign ownership and "investment", especially of real estate. It needs to be harder to buy Canada.
 
funmonger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah yeah. We still have better Chinese restaurants than in China proper.
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
bleh il be getting a p40 in july or something ;p
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here is where Trump strides in and does what only a man like him can do, talks a really tough game then bends over and spreads his asshole.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yo Canada
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Here is where Trump strides in and does what only a man like him can do, talks a really tough game then bends over and spreads his asshole.


Stephen Miller?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Canada. Is. Not. Real.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No matter what we do, China is going to biatch about it. We're probably better working diplomatically with African and Caribbean and TPP countries for their economic development while limiting China's belt and road program.

As I recall, Kenya already summoned the Chinese ambassador because China behaved so shiattily towards their citizens in China when the pandemic broke out, so the political animosity towards China is already simmering.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: No matter what we do, China is going to biatch about it. We're probably better working diplomatically with African and Caribbean and TPP countries for their economic development while limiting China's belt and road program.

As I recall, Kenya already summoned the Chinese ambassador because China behaved so shiattily towards their citizens in China when the pandemic broke out, so the political animosity towards China is already simmering.


Imagine how handy the TPP would be right now. Leveraging the economic and political power of nearly every Pacific Rim country (except China).
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Stephen Miller?


I bet you a months pay that guy has paid a black woman to beat his balls with a coat hanger.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Toxophil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

funmonger: Yeah yeah. We still have better Chinese restaurants than in China proper.


Everyone has better Chinese restaurants than china. Ever hear of Chinese gutter oil? It's rendered fatberg. Yes, out of the sewers. It's in about 1 in every 10 meals sold there.
Between that and their prison system, you couldn't pay me enough to go to China.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Canada. Is. Not. Real.


You misspelled "Norway," eh.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't we tell both countries to fark off?  No, no we can't.  "Devil you know", I guess.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Canadia is actually infiltrating the US with quiet subterfuge.

They're politely taking over the world, one American at a time.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: ChiliBoots: No matter what we do, China is going to biatch about it. We're probably better working diplomatically with African and Caribbean and TPP countries for their economic development while limiting China's belt and road program.

As I recall, Kenya already summoned the Chinese ambassador because China behaved so shiattily towards their citizens in China when the pandemic broke out, so the political animosity towards China is already simmering.

Imagine how handy the TPP would be right now. Leveraging the economic and political power of nearly every Pacific Rim country (except China).


Oops, nomenclature mistake on my part, Canada is party to the CPTPP, which is the successor agreement to TPP, basically TPP sans the US.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Subtonic: Canada. Is. Not. Real.

You misspelled "Norway," eh.


Finland.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dear China,

When we sign shiat, it actually means something, and we have to actually do the thing we said we'd do. We're sorry.
 
