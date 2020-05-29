 Skip to content
(The Local)   No Sweden, bad Sweden   (thelocal.dk) divider line
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but did you see how awesomely they're handling the pandemic? So...
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Yeah but did you see how awesomely they're handling the pandemic? So...


Yeah!  We should replicate it here in America! 

:P
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're not Swedish, Mac. They're Norwegian
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wi nøt trei a høliday in Sweden this yër?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
res.ikeaddict.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's the way to do it, uh-huh, uh-huh.

I think California and Canada should do this (eventually). It might alarm and outrage some Americans, but the two CAs are already postal confusibles any way. And together we can shape progressive environmental, work and social policies like we do in the automobile industry. It should be possible to break the Texas school textbook conspiracy also with cunning and determination.
 
lectos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What about ABBA and the Bikini Team?  Are they ok?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Another potent threat to Trumpdom:  re-opening the Caribbean, including Cuba and Trinidad & Tobago. Small islands that responded quickly are doing great without Trump. Even Puerto Rico and Guam.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lectos: What about ABBA and the Bikini Team?  Are they ok?


If they do a concert, they have to quarantine for two weeks. Fair is fair, otherwise music is pretty free when it is virtual or broadcast.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is because "herd immunity" didn't come nearly as fast as Anders said it would.  He said 50% of Stockholmers would have antibodies by the end of April.  The serology results said 7.3%.  He then said 50% by the end of May.  He walked that back a few days ago.

NYC has had a higher percentage infected than Sweden at 25%.  London is probably at 17%.  It takes a long time to get there.  It turns out that the most effective way of getting everyone to herd is to just let it run like wildfire and kill a bunch of people before you even know it's there.  This will not be over for some time.

So the other Nordic countries are going to do things their way and letting Sweden in the club messes up their way.  Anders is fine to do things in Sweden his way, but so far his predictions haven't come true.  I don't put much faith in any predictions he makes.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xanadian: Yeah! We should replicate it here in America!


We have a ways to go.

Sweden
420 deaths per million residents

USA
312 deaths per million residents
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaytkay: xanadian: Yeah! We should replicate it here in America!

We have a ways to go.

Sweden
420 deaths per million residents

USA
312 deaths per million residents


Hey, but compared to Norway, their economy is doing great! Only 9% unemployment instead of 10%! And at the low, low cost of 4000 dead people!
 
