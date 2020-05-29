 Skip to content
(Some British Cynics)   The great British public have decided to give their verdict on a £300 "Anti 5G USB Stick" that assorted nutters have recently been selling. The reviews make for some nice light reading in these troubled times   (uk.trustpilot.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glad I read those, so I know to avoid this thing.

We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I've missed out on a great business opportunity here.

Damn my unimaginative mind!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to believe that the British public, on the whole, are smarter than the average Russian bear.

Or Chinese moles, pro-Russian Ukrainians, and click bait mongers.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly can't tell if the horrible spelling and grammar in the satirical reviews is intentional or not.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll stick with my tin foil hat.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I feel like I've missed out on a great business opportunity here.

Damn my unimaginative mind!


Give it a week. There will be either some new conspiracy or some new political football available as a means to fleece the rubes. Just make sure to abolish all morality now in advance.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh...

Absolutely terrible device, bought it to protect me from the 5G but when I plugged it into my laptop my S20 Ultra combusted into flames and set my house on fire. Now my wife has left me and she's taken custody of the kids.

My boss found out how stupid I was buying this and has sacked me.

I've lost everything.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their business, in a perfect world:
In a less perfect world:
gonzoduke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't find the "reivews" page. Any help would be appreciated.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of them are Doctor Who writers?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I'd like to believe that the British public, on the whole, are smarter than the average Russian bear.

Or Chinese moles, pro-Russian Ukrainians, and click bait mongers.


/Or so I'm told.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what do you expect?  People fell for the COVID-19 that was going to wipe out civilization,
why wouldn't they fall for this as well?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Seriously guys, if you are dumb enough to fall for this SCAM, I have a mute "talking rock" I'll be happy to sell you."

That guy gets it.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same people who brought us the anti GMO assholes.

/Everything you eat is GMO you farkwits
 
raatz01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you guys OK over there? Recent stories have been America-caliber wacky.
 
GN Nymph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Pocket Ninja write this one?

Take care!
Take care! If you plug this in the wrong way it will EXPONENTIALLY MAGNIFY the 5g signal resulting in 25g!
Now I have COVID-1 through to the latest COVID-20 and it was only after drinking 12 litres of bleach was I finally able to recover enough to make a new tinfoil hat to protect me.
And it turned the neighbour's frogs gay.
Seriously! Don't buy into this fake crap. ;)
 
Yoleus [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For those who like a good laugh, the actual product they are reviewing can be found at https://5gbioshield.com/ , although for some strange reason their web site is having some problems at the moment, no idea why.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't get it.

Does it provide a 5G signal if your phone is made of Anti-Matter?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Topnotch comedy gold.
The reviews are rather funny too.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yoleus: For those who like a good laugh, the actual product they are reviewing can be found at https://5gbioshield.com/ , although for some strange reason their web site is having some problems at the moment, no idea why.


They must have plugged one in....
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From the reviews:

"I like mash potato on kebab meat
Got my 3 usbs last week for just £800 and already know they work as the 5g mast just 2 feet away from my 3 month olds bedroom window immediately burst into flames after plugging all 3 into my PC.

Mrs Osama at no 35 doesn't have corona virus anymore as well! That's because she passed away when the 5g mast toppled over into her house.

On the plus side all the other neighbours can now safely remove their tinfoil hats and focus on the more pressing issue of chemtrails. This leads me nicely onto my new wifi dongle which eliminates all chemtrails over a 500mile radius of where the unit is plugged in. £900 for one or to triple the distance i have 3 for the mere price of £12k, that's an unbetrable price for all round 1500mile protection."

Nice to see the spirit of Monty Python lives on...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Below Average Dining Experience. Avoid.

Bioshield forgot our breadsticks, and was rude to my partner when we asked about the Arrabbiata."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Toxophil: brantgoose: I'd like to believe that the British public, on the whole, are smarter than the average Russian bear.

Or Chinese moles, pro-Russian Ukrainians, and click bait mongers.

[i.imgur.com image 850x1086]

/Or so I'm told.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's important to note that all this arose because of a weird anti-5G report produced by Glastonbury (as in "Festival") Town Council. Glastonbury is a very odd town. The few inbred locals are completely outnumbered by trustafarians, all electromagnetic sensitivity, CFS and gluten free bullshiat and the calculating con artists who sell them bad velvet paintings of witches, glass balls and lumps of quartz. There's an additional annual influx of public school girls with eating disorders who hope to find themselves but are instead sexually exploited by the quartz sellers, who they think love them.

Basically every possible form of psychic woo nonsense flourishes there among a population which has either never done a day's work in its life or never done an honest day's work in its life.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

orbister: It's important to note that all this arose because of a weird anti-5G report produced by Glastonbury (as in "Festival") Town Council. Glastonbury is a very odd town. The few inbred locals are completely outnumbered by trustafarians, all electromagnetic sensitivity, CFS and gluten free bullshiat and the calculating con artists who sell them bad velvet paintings of witches, glass balls and lumps of quartz. There's an additional annual influx of public school girls with eating disorders who hope to find themselves but are instead sexually exploited by the quartz sellers, who they think love them.

Basically every possible form of psychic woo nonsense flourishes there among a population which has either never done a day's work in its life or never done an honest day's work in its life.


Oh, so Britain's Sedona.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I feel like I've missed out on a great business opportunity here.

Damn my unimaginative mind!


The second mouse gets the cheese
 
