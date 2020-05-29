 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Promiscuity is treason (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Creepy, Kim Jong-il, North Korea, South Korea, Human sexuality, Kim Il-sung, high school boys, immoral sexual deviance, Korean War  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like his recent illness was an STD.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently I was a goddamn treason weasel in my 20s and early 30s.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dennis Rodman might want to think twice about going back over there.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some teenager turned him down.
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
BRING ON THE TREASON!!!
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I don't like people having more sex than me."
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yep, sounds like they may have a COVID problem after all.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like his dick quit working, and if he can't get a piece, then no one gets a piece.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The situation with the Norks is basically like having a neighbor that you see beating his wife, farking his kids and torturing his dog every day and doing nothing about it.

America only likes to go to war with countries that already have their legs broken.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The fu€k you say!?!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is about the flash drives. It's about independent thought and "western influences".
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure republicans/evangelicals would love this here.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Dennis Rodman might want to think twice about going back over there.


You think that he thought once first?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Silly atheists and their hang-ups.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yippe!
I'm a patriot!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: The situation with the Norks is basically like having a neighbor that you see beating his wife, farking his kids and torturing his dog every day and doing nothing about it.

America only likes to go to war with countries that already have their legs broken.


Your suggested solution is essentially to go to the neighbour's house, shoot his wife, his dog, and his kids. The neighbour will hide in a different house until you leave.
 
Yawp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"If this be treason, make the most of it."     Patrick Henry
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"porongraphy smuggled in via the Chinese border"

Get head, porons!
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Your suggested solution is essentially to go to the neighbour's house, shoot his wife, his dog, and his kids. The neighbour will hide in a different house until you leave.


Thank you for proving my point.

People who are scared will invent any excuse to do nothing.
 
