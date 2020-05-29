 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   High school graduation checklist: cap, gown, mask, jet ski. Wait, what?   (fox13news.com) divider line
    More: Florida, High school, Graduation, Somerset Island Preparatory graduates, local media, High school diploma, KEY WEST, trying times, Board of directors  
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Telluride is unimpressed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Y kant Kenny read?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more responsible versions I've seen.

I guess Alabama should have had their kids ride up on a sow.
The conjugal after party would have still spread the covid (to the pig.)
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in a few years they'll get married on a Tilt-A-Whirl and conceive their first child inside an Arbys truck.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you have to be both rich and classless to live in the Florida Keys.  I think it is the charter.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to explain salt stains on your gown.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
jet ski's help prevent the spread. don't you believe in science?
 
lamric
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No life jackets - WTF.
Bunch of idiots.

/Wait, PWC operators are required to have it on in Flordia
//ah, Floriduh
///Always wear it. If it is worn...no one mourns.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: No life jackets - WTF.
Bunch of idiots.

/Wait, PWC operators are required to have it on in Flordia
//ah, Floriduh
///Always wear it. If it is worn...no one mourns.


The only idiot here is the one who can't see that they're wearing a PFD under their graduation gowns.
 
