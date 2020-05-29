 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Won't it be awkward if someone else opens her male?   (wcvb.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe don't send them through the postal system?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Maybe don't send them through the postal system?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 183x275]


The tracking on items going via USPS are at best random at times, actually had better luck with tracking items from China. I have the best luck with UPS.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Former mailman here) I've had to deliver remains to a national cemetery, every single time they were sent registered mail - which we has individuals are PERSONALLY responsible for - as in, if it gets lost in transit, the last person to handle it is on the hook for it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solid headline, subby.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he a Czech?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my husband passed, the funeral home lost his body for 2 weeks!  It wasn't until I threatened to sue that they miraculously found him.  My guess is... they scraped some ashes from a smoke stack somewhere and placed it in a urn.

I will say that was a very upsetting experience.
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may eventually show up, cremains to be seen.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad, or Creepy?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the dead husband just infiltrated the mail system to commit voter fraud.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because Donald was an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam and once worked as a federal police chief in Wisconsin, Christine wanted her husband's remains handled with military tradition.
When his remains arrived in the U.S., Christine said they got lost.

Can't get more military traditiony than that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My idea for a cheap funeral was to be cremated and mailed with insufficient postage to a non existent address and spend eternity in a Lost Mail Facility.  The guy is living my dream.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Based on the headline I originally assumed that this was one of those "closeted married guys on Grindr" stories. I can't possibly be the only one.
 
Northern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: When my husband passed, the funeral home lost his body for 2 weeks!  It wasn't until I threatened to sue that they miraculously found him.  My guess is... they scraped some ashes from a smoke stack somewhere and placed it in a urn.

I will say that was a very upsetting experience.


We are going through this right now after a family member passed from covid-19.  Also, this funeral home doesn't respond to communications even for billing purposes.
On top of that a surprise part of the new tax "cut" law is that funeral cost insurance is now counted to assets for Medicaid.  So we got a nasty letter from Trump & Co threatening to cut funding for the nursing home if we didn't spend the policy, and specifically said we couldn't "give the money away" whatever TF that means (the joke is on them I guess since my relative is dead).
Trump and McConnell have farked things up so much.  They can DIAF.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Northern: cowgirl toffee: When my husband passed, the funeral home lost his body for 2 weeks!  It wasn't until I threatened to sue that they miraculously found him.  My guess is... they scraped some ashes from a smoke stack somewhere and placed it in a urn.

I will say that was a very upsetting experience.

We are going through this right now after a family member passed from covid-19.  Also, this funeral home doesn't respond to communications even for billing purposes.
On top of that a surprise part of the new tax "cut" law is that funeral cost insurance is now counted to assets for Medicaid.  So we got a nasty letter from Trump & Co threatening to cut funding for the nursing home if we didn't spend the policy, and specifically said we couldn't "give the money away" whatever TF that means (the joke is on them I guess since my relative is dead).
Trump and McConnell have farked things up so much.  They can DIAF.


That's bull.  Get an attorney. <3
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: When my husband passed, the funeral home lost his body for 2 weeks!  It wasn't until I threatened to sue that they miraculously found him.  My guess is... they scraped some ashes from a smoke stack somewhere and placed it in a urn.

I will say that was a very upsetting experience.


I remember you saying that before. My experience with my Father in Law was a little different. Just the wrong coffin.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Northern: cowgirl toffee: When my husband passed, the funeral home lost his body for 2 weeks!  It wasn't until I threatened to sue that they miraculously found him.  My guess is... they scraped some ashes from a smoke stack somewhere and placed it in a urn.

I will say that was a very upsetting experience.

We are going through this right now after a family member passed from covid-19.  Also, this funeral home doesn't respond to communications even for billing purposes.
On top of that a surprise part of the new tax "cut" law is that funeral cost insurance is now counted to assets for Medicaid.  So we got a nasty letter from Trump & Co threatening to cut funding for the nursing home if we didn't spend the policy, and specifically said we couldn't "give the money away" whatever TF that means (the joke is on them I guess since my relative is dead).
Trump and McConnell have farked things up so much.  They can DIAF.


Really?

It's hard to spend the money when you don't have the body.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Northern: cowgirl toffee: When my husband passed, the funeral home lost his body for 2 weeks!  It wasn't until I threatened to sue that they miraculously found him.  My guess is... they scraped some ashes from a smoke stack somewhere and placed it in a urn.

I will say that was a very upsetting experience.

We are going through this right now after a family member passed from covid-19.  Also, this funeral home doesn't respond to communications even for billing purposes.
On top of that a surprise part of the new tax "cut" law is that funeral cost insurance is now counted to assets for Medicaid.  So we got a nasty letter from Trump & Co threatening to cut funding for the nursing home if we didn't spend the policy, and specifically said we couldn't "give the money away" whatever TF that means (the joke is on them I guess since my relative is dead).
Trump and McConnell have farked things up so much.  They can DIAF.


WTF? Really? We're caregivers for a family member with almost no cash but a significant pre-paid funeral account. This is the first I've heard of that.
 
Pork1 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Was he a Czech?


I laughed at this harder than I should have.
 
