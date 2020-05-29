 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Woefully inexperienced army desperate to attempt one of the most difficult amphibious invasions in recorded history   (uk.reuters.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should the PRC attempt an invasion of Taiwan, I suspect that there will be a lot of very surprised armchair generals.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
sure, go for it. the news hasnt been bad enough this year
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark China.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They wants it. Its precious.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The headline reminds me of the night I got my wife pregnant.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or just turn it in to a smoldering heap from a good safe distance.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The headline reminds me of the night I got my wife pregnant.


Might want to run a DNA test, been paying your wife child support for years
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We are so weak and China is so strong. Especially since all are ships are sick with Wahun Virus.  A sneak attack now would catch us off guard and we could never stop them from getting Taiwan. This sucks. We are lost.
 
Riche
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They're not going to be able to do it by surprise in this age of spy satellites. That would mean one hell of a bloodbath. I wonder how many landing craft would be sunk by submarines.

China could likely succeed anyway, but probably not without destroying everything that makes Taiwan worth having.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Fark China.


🔼🔼🔼🔼 🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harlee: Should the PRC attempt an invasion of Taiwan, I suspect that there will be a lot of very surprised armchair generals.


Look on the bright side, at least they'll be safe from a coherent strongly worded letter from the White house,

/ Incoherent Twitter puke , not so much.
 
