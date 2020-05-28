 Skip to content
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So... open in the middle of corona season; avoid the rush?
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My son's school is doing a similar thing.  They start early,run through Thanksgiving, no breaks, end the semester then.

Trying to avoid students traveling around thanksgiving then return gin to campus after going through busy airports, etc.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

koder: So... open in the middle of corona season; avoid the rush?


I guess they figure that it'll be safer due to increased temps and less complications from other seasonal maladies to ensure completion rates for the fall semester.

Of course with this strategy to give students free reign of travel for the entire damn holiday season, they've just decimated attendance for the following spring semester thanks to increasing infection rates due to increased exposure. But hey, that's a problem for other people in the future to solve.
 
Sim Tree [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: koder: So... open in the middle of corona season; avoid the rush?

I guess they figure that it'll be safer due to increased temps and less complications from other seasonal maladies to ensure completion rates for the fall semester.

Of course with this strategy to give students free reign of travel for the entire damn holiday season, they've just decimated attendance for the following spring semester thanks to increasing infection rates due to increased exposure. But hey, that's a problem for other people in the future to solve.


With any luck we'll have a vaccine or antiviral treatment by January
 
Canucklehead68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My daughter, who got accepted into Dalhousie University, in Nova Scotia, was informed yesterday that her Medical Sciences classes will be taking place online in the fall. They didn't give any indication of how long they think it might be before they allow physical attendance, nor did they mention any change in the cost.
I appreciate the notice they're giving this early. We're in Ontario, and she'd already given notice to her employers that she'd be leaving mid August to move, but they told her she has a job as long as she's still here.
This has really taken a load off her mind. I empathize with the parents and students who still don't have any information about their upcoming University or College year.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind if my son's school did this. Would save me from having to drive back and forth Thanksgiving and then a few weeks later for winter break.
 
stbookworm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: My son's school is doing a similar thing.  They start early,run through Thanksgiving, no breaks, end the semester then.

Trying to avoid students traveling around thanksgiving then return gin to campus after going through busy airports, etc.


My husband's University is expected to announce this next week.  I say we keep it this way for a while.  It will be a long slog, but it was so difficult to get the students to refocus after Thanksgiving even before everyone was sick.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Claude Ballse: koder: So... open in the middle of corona season; avoid the rush?

I guess they figure that it'll be safer due to increased temps and less complications from other seasonal maladies to ensure completion rates for the fall semester.

Of course with this strategy to give students free reign of travel for the entire damn holiday season, they've just decimated attendance for the following spring semester thanks to increasing infection rates due to increased exposure. But hey, that's a problem for other people in the future to solve.

With any luck we'll have a vaccine or antiviral treatment by January


Hahahaha no.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Claude Ballse: koder: So... open in the middle of corona season; avoid the rush?

I guess they figure that it'll be safer due to increased temps and less complications from other seasonal maladies to ensure completion rates for the fall semester.

Of course with this strategy to give students free reign of travel for the entire damn holiday season, they've just decimated attendance for the following spring semester thanks to increasing infection rates due to increased exposure. But hey, that's a problem for other people in the future to solve.

With any luck we'll have a vaccine or antiviral treatment by January


I live in Las Vegas. I worked in a casino until the layoffs from this pandemic. You should never gamble more that you can afford to lose. Especially when your mortal life is on the line.

"Luck" is not something you should ever count on.
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Indiana University is having fall classes start on time, then at Thanskgiving, classes go online exclusively for the rest of the semester.  Wonder what they know that the rest of Indiana doesn't?
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I Make a Good Pun
Youtube fhmeYoJZeOw
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IndyJohn: My son's school is doing a similar thing.  They start early,run through Thanksgiving, no breaks, end the semester then.

Trying to avoid students traveling around thanksgiving then return gin to campus after going through busy airports, etc.


Why would he return the gin to campus?
 
