(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Mom disconnects home WiFi. Son disconnects power to the house. It's the Altoona way   (wjactv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if that is the least of the crimes you live in a better part of altoona.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's 20?

GTFO and find your own place kid.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: if that is the least of the crimes you live in a better part of altoona.


Agreed, hardly newsworthy unless mom gets stabbed or something.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All three got citations? I think son and gf need evicted.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: He's 20?

GTFO and find your own place kid.


Do you feel a sense of entitlement much, kid?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was prepared to congratulate the kid for his approach until I found out he wad 20.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When you're a young teen, Scorched Earth always seems like the best response.

He's a bit older than that, so time to grow up, young man.  I won't assume he is free-loading.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"41-year-old mother got into an argument with her 20-year-old son, and his girlfriend..."

****low quality porno music intensifies****
 
gnosis301
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: "41-year-old mother got into an argument with her 20-year-old son, and his girlfriend..."

****low quality porno music intensifies****


ihavethatdvd.jpg
 
argylez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pennsyltucky
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If he was able to disconnect power either he flipped the main and the mom somehow didn't know how to flip it back, or the electric bill was in his name and he discontinued service.

If the latter case this sounds like it might be a crazy mother in law living with the couple? Article doesn't say who's house it is.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I prefer Starkist toona.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With no power, your wifi won't work anyway.
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Civilized Barbarian: If he was able to disconnect power either he flipped the main and the mom somehow didn't know how to flip it back, or the electric bill was in his name and he discontinued service.

If the latter case this sounds like it might be a crazy mother in law living with the couple? Article doesn't say who's house it is.


I doubt he had the power officially disconnected.   To me it sounds like they were arguing about whatever...say the son/gf spent all their time using the wifi and not doing/helping around the house...so she disconnects the wifi.   So he, by whatever means, turns off the power.  No power company shows up THAT fast.  Also, even if he did, that'll be extra stupid, because he'd have to pay to reconnect it.

Sounds like your basic hillbilly dust up.  Also, I seriously doubt mom is living with them, but the other way around.
 
