Twitter is finally doing it. Low bar for the Hero tag but, that's where we are
58
    Hero  
•       •       •

58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

inmyverse: Lmfaooo they deleted his tweet 😂😂 I guess Trump is nuking Twitter HQ in the morning 🤷🏼♀ #donaldisoverparty https://t.co/AwmFDW3G5V


That second sentence was written by a pack of cowardly lawyers. Can't even understand if it's still available or not.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They didn't delete it, they just put a door in front of it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: They didn't delete it, they just put a door in front of it.


Yes.  People still need to see the President of the United States condoning and tacitly encouraging the use of military summary executions to stop property thieves who also happen to be United States citizens.

That is in direct violation of his Oath of Office.
 
wood0366
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, they reposted it verbatim to the White House twitter. They're daring Twitter to do it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good.

Now watch right wing trash explode in fat cargo-shorted, plague-rat rage.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A President that uses Twitter is not a good President.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Heh. I filed a report on the Tweet last night for shiats and giggles. I'm sure a bunch of other people did too. I'm really surprised that something actually happened.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I heart this so much.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: They didn't delete it, they just put a door in front of it.


Yep, and hung a "here there be racists" sign on it
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Keep going, Twitter. Remember, all they understand is whether you back down or not. The actual reasons and rationale are irrelevant. Go hard, and don't go back.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Leaving it available will lead to more murders.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good.

Now watch right wing trash explode in fat cargo-shorted, plague-rat rage.


Hey man leave the cargo shorts out of this :0
 
Skleenar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this the fat fark's McCarthy moment, at last?

I can't wait until that motherfarker is out of the White House, one way or another.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They should give him a time out, make him cry about his freeze peach on Fux News.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldJames: A President that uses Twitter is not a good President.


I live in your mother's basement.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also - for anyone who thinks Twitter is just going to back down - none of this would be happening without the explicit personal approval of Jack Dorsey.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aetre: Keep going, Twitter. Remember, all they understand is whether you back down or not. The actual reasons and rationale are irrelevant. Go hard, and don't go back.


Double down, that's all he understands.  Kick him right the fark off the platform.
 
Magruda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh no! Now the blithering racists will need an extra click to get inspired.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And the official White House Twitter account reposted it, so I guess that's the official government stance now.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At long last it sounds like they're finally tiring of his shiat.  A day late and a dollar short, but if his days on Twitter are numbered, he's rightly farked come November.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Also - for anyone who thinks Twitter is just going to back down - none of this would be happening without the explicit personal approval of Jack Dorsey.


Exactly.

I really do think all of this stems from those vile rumors Trump was making about Joe Scarborough.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Toxophil: They should give him a time out, make him cry about his freeze peach on Fux News.


A one day mute might be interesting.

Hell, FB gave me a warning for violating thier rules against hate speech because I said "Americans are dumb". The Twitter modbots must be turned off completely for Trump.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should also disable the delete function on his account and resurrect all the tweets he previously deleted because they were over the line even for his admin. Maybe in a greatest hits format where it posts an undeleted twit at the top of the feed every few hours.
 
wood0366
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: And the official White House Twitter account reposted it, so I guess that's the official government stance now.


Complete with racist callback...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Ambivalence: They didn't delete it, they just put a door in front of it.

Yes.  People still need to see the President of the United States condoning and tacitly encouraging the use of military summary executions to stop property thieves who also happen to be United States citizens.

That is in direct violation of his Oath of Office.


More like the OAF of office, amiright?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good.

Now watch right wing trash explode in fat cargo-shorted, plague-rat rage.


What the fark are you talking about?  None of that makes sense.  You just typed some derpy trigger words.  Oh, I see the problem.  They linked this to the main page and pol tab.  Great, now we're going to have spittle flecked rants from moran pol tabbers trying to out hate trump and republicans in full view of everyone.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

walkerhound: Aetre: Keep going, Twitter. Remember, all they understand is whether you back down or not. The actual reasons and rationale are irrelevant. Go hard, and don't go back.

Double down, that's all he understands.  Kick him right the fark off the platform.


No. Dance all over every single button you can find - and god knows Trump has enough buttons - and do it as publicly as possible.
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He retweeted it on the White House official Twitter.
 
Two16
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: At long last it sounds like they're finally tiring of his shiat.  A day late and a dollar short, but if his days on Twitter are numbered, he's rightly farked come November.


cdn.iwastesomuchtime.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's going to absolutely lose it, with his tiny, gouty fingers clenching in rage around his abused phone. If his primary bullshiat fountain is cut off, he won't be able to connect with his bots. Welcome to irrelevance.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good.

Now watch right wing trash explode in fat cargo-shorted, plague-rat rage.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm sure they'll focus on the free market solution to this probelm.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Also - for anyone who thinks Twitter is just going to back down - none of this would be happening without the explicit personal approval of Jack Dorsey.


Yep.  I think when word gets out that over half the posts on a global pandemic are fake, and most sensible people are aware that it's also targeting our election process, you very quickly realize your business is built with a deck of cards and you better start doing something about it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's beginning to become abundantly evident that giving the average asshole a platform to address the world was a dreadful mistake.
Social media was a dangerous, stupid mass delusion, and we need to write it off to experience and move on - it was never a good idea.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Toxophil: They should give him a time out, make him cry about his freeze peach on Fux News.

A one day mute might be interesting.

Hell, FB gave me a warning for violating thier rules against hate speech because I said "Americans are dumb". The Twitter modbots must be turned off completely for Trump.


Fark user imageView Full Size


want so farking badly
 
zang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Ambivalence: They didn't delete it, they just put a door in front of it.

Yes.  People still need to see the President of the United States condoning and tacitly encouraging the use of military summary executions to stop property thieves who also happen to be United States citizens.

That is in direct violation of his Oath of Office.


He was violating that oath within hours of saying it.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: It's beginning to become abundantly evident that giving the average asshole a platform to address the world was a dreadful mistake.
Social media was a dangerous, stupid mass delusion, and we need to write it off to experience and move on - it was never a good idea.


The Box is open, my friend. There is no going back.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trump had the official White House account repeat his tweet:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I went and reported it. I encourage others to as well.
 
Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Aetre: Keep going, Twitter. Remember, all they understand is whether you back down or not. The actual reasons and rationale are irrelevant. Go hard, and don't go back.


This is true. Trump has never played by the rules. Things like "honor your contracts" or "pay your debts" are unknown to him.

His only rule is "Can I get away with it?"
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could this be Twitter's next step?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Ambivalence: They didn't delete it, they just put a door in front of it.

Yes.  People still need to see the President of the United States condoning and tacitly encouraging the use of military summary executions to stop property thieves who also happen to be United States citizens.

That is in direct violation of his Oath of Office.


And nothing will be done about it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I too hope "delete" has been disabled for his account.  The thought of him trying to delete THAT tweet and being denied for "Insufficient Privileges" would certainly be a contender for  "How to give the President an Aneurism Part 3."
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

walkerhound: qorkfiend: Also - for anyone who thinks Twitter is just going to back down - none of this would be happening without the explicit personal approval of Jack Dorsey.

Yep.  I think when word gets out that over half the posts on a global pandemic are fake, and most sensible people are aware that it's also targeting our election process, you very quickly realize your business is built with a deck of cards and you better start doing something about it.


I mean, yeah, YOU realize that but we're talking about corporate execs here.  They are often selected for ambition and moral flexibility, with each generation of ambitious climbers promoting those that seem the most like themselves.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcos P: neongoats: Good.

Now watch right wing trash explode in fat cargo-shorted, plague-rat rage.

Hey man leave the cargo shorts out of this :0


Sorry man, those farkers ruined white polo shirts too. Imagine all the jobs that have had to adjust their uniform so they don't look like white power protestors in their plague rat outfit.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Trump had the official White House account repeat his tweet:
[Fark user image image 425x469]

I went and reported it. I encourage others to as well.


The emergency system will be next.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Candy Colored Clown: He retweeted it on the White House official Twitter.


Take that down too. The White House is not entitled to a Twitter page.

Twitter has complete cart blanche to keep or remove any pages they want.
 
