Sounds like someone in Moscow is about to "fall" out of a window
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You live in a world where Moscow may be more honest with COVID-19 deaths than Florida.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You live in a world where Moscow may be more honest with COVID-19 deaths than Florida.


We always knew they were lying about Florida.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The department stressed that the new tally included even the most "controversial, debatable" cases.


"Controversial, debatable" translates to "confirmed by several positive tests."
 
eikni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fall" out a window directly onto some polonium.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"January corona virus forecast for May called for exactly 1500 cases to meet quota so we are actually doing better than expected. As usual."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eikni: "Fall" out a window directly onto some polonium.


Polonium, shaped like bullets, and tipped with novichok.  A terrible accident.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
olyaf81.narod.ruView Full Size


"Jenkins..."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll

So double 19 is 38 deaths in Russia?

38?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The C.I.A. does not take care Moscow's troubles even if they are there.
 
eagles95
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I see all the falling out of a window into polonium tipped bullet jokes have been made
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder whether Putin has a guy whose job title is "Defenestrator" or if it's more of a personal signature.
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Whoopsky daiskies..."
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No gay people in Iran

No AIDS in Communist block countries

No COVID in Russia.
 
